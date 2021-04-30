 Skip to main content
2021 Beautify Butte campaign and 'adopt-a-lot' kicks off
2021 Beautify Butte campaign and 'adopt-a-lot' kicks off

The 2021 Beautify Butte volunteer initiative is underway with the "Adopt-a-Lot'' campaign’s 93 sites identified as cleanup targets.

The lots or stretches of road have been identified by Beautify Butte as areas that don't normally get a lot of attention and are available to be adopted by any person or group willing to invest some time and effort in cleaning them up.

If you wish to adopt a lot as a personal goal toward cleaning up Butte, contact the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, 1000 George St., and get on the list. Call 406-723-3177. The Chamber will provide garbage bags. You can pick them up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The adopted lots will be bold-faced as people sign up. Lots not listed here will be added at people's request. The cleanup campaign will continued through July.

1. Dewey Blvd: Harrison Ave. to Kaw Ave. — Butte Exchange Club

2. Kaw Ave: Dewey to George

3. George St: Kaw to Oregon — John Lewis

4. Rowe Road: Montana to Harrison — Butte Exchange Club 

5. Harrison Ave. Interstate Interchange — Danny and Edie McClafferty

6. North of Butte Plaza Mall

7. Monroe & White Blvd. South to Elizabeth Warren

8. Blacktail Dr./4 Mile Road/Freeway Frontage

9. Massachusetts Ave: Ottawa to Cobban

10. Corner of Thornton & Grand Avenue

11. Sinclair Station on Harrison Ave. & Blacktail Creek

12. Continental Dr.: Park to Texas Ave — Joe Lee

13. Continental Dr.: Texas Ave. to Garfield — Butte Exchange Club

14. Continental Dr.: Garfield to Grand Ave. — Butte Exchange Club

15. Continental Dr.: Grand Ave. to St. Ann — Jack O'Brien and Joe McCarthy

16. Continental Dr.: St. Ann to Amherst St.

17. Continental Dr.: Amherst St. to Elizabeth Warren — Russ and Sue Belanger

18. Continental Dr.: Elizabeth Warren to Highland Drive — Russ and Sue Belanger

19. Continental Dr.: Highland Drive to Lyndale

20. Continental Dr.: Lyndale to 9 Mile

21. Elizabeth Warren: Continental to Blacktail — The Whalen Family and Shelby Anderson  

22. Elizabeth Warren: Mt. Highland to Harrison Ave.

23. Harrison Ave.: CVS to Cobban

24. Harrison Ave.: Cobban to Ottawa

25. Harrison Ave.: Star Lanes to 4 Mile

26. Harrison Ave.: 5 Mile to Hart's RV

27. Harrison Ave.: Lydia's to Highland Community College

28. Highland Community College to Apple Orchard — Don Jeffery and Judy Bryant

29. Basin Creek Road: Apple Orchard to Standby

30. Interstate 90: Exit 126

31. Interstate 90: Weigh Station to Rocker Interchange

32. Interstate 15-90: Harrison Ave. to Sheridan Ave.

33. Interstate 15-90: Harrison Ave. to Montana St. — Headframe Spirits Crew

34. Walking Path: Harrison Ave. to Texas Ave.

35. Highway 2: Hart's RV to Shoestring Annie

36. Highway 2: Roosevelt Dr. to Railroad Trestle

37. Highway 2: Porter to Albany

38. Shoestring Annie to Porter

39. Chamber of Commerce/Blacktail Creek Trail — Cheryl Madison

40. North of Casey St. to Silver Bow Creek

41. Oregon Avenue Overpass

42. Sheridan Overpass to Home Atherton Fire Hall — Shawn and Ivy Fredrickson

43. Carter & Holmes Ave.

44. Roberts: Marcia to A Street

45. Utah St.: Front to Platinum

46. Utah /Arizona: Platinum to Granite

47. Main St.: Front to Platinum

48. Main St.: Platinum to Granite

49. Platinum and Excelsior Corner Lots — 1st Presbyterian Church (Toni Robison)

50. South Excelsior to Centennial

51. South end of Chester Steele Park

52. Arizona St./Utah St.: Platinum to 2nd Street

53. Platinum St.: Montana to Utah

54. 941 S. Dakota St (Behind Gold Hill Lutheran Church) — Gold Hill Lutheran Church

55. Second St.: Utah to Continental

56. Corner of Copper & Emmett Streets — Lydia and Clark Walters 

57. Hill area west and north of Montana Tech

58. Area west of Montana Tech

59. Park St.: Montana Tech to Washington St.

60. BA&P Railroad Line: Montana Tech to Wyoming

61. Hilltop Apts.: East to Henry St.

62. Missoula Ave. between Idaho & Clark Streets

63. Empire St.: Montana to Excelsior — John and Sue Connole

64. 600 Block Clark St. (West side of Street)

65. Arizona & Park Streets (Northeast corner)

66. Mercury St. Block 43

67. North Wyoming St. (North of Copper St.)

68. Centerville Area

69. B Street/Missoula Gulch

70. Walkerville Area

71. McKinley & Lincoln Schools

72. Koprivica Park

73. Clark Park Area — Glacier Bank — John Winston

74. Margaret Leary School/Soccer Fields

75. Original Mine Yard/Woolman St.

76. Passmore Canyon Road

77. Thompson Park/9 Mile Area

78. Historic Silver Bow Creek: Continental Dr. to MT St.

79. Rocker Road: Centennial to Whiskey Gulch Station

80. Anaconda Road

81. Industrial Park (N&S Parkmont)

82. Civic Center Road: Harrison Ave. to Texas Ave.

83. Vacant Lots: Either side of Harrison/Walking trail south

84. 800 & 900 blocks/alleys on Colorado Street

85. Mt. Highland Drive: Elizabeth Warren to Continental Dr — Tomich Family

86. Behind Silver Bow Pizza to Elizabeth Warren — Tomich Family

87. Montana: Front to George — Butte Chamber of Commerce

88. George St: Montana to Kaw — Butte Chamber of Commerce

89. Kaw Avenue: George to Front — Butte Chamber of Commerce

90. Copper St: Montana to Washington

91. Lot behind NCAT adjacent to Hillcrest

92. Walking path: Emmet to Western — Lydia and Clark Walters 

93. Blacktail Loop Rd

