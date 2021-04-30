2021 Beautify Butte campaign and 'adopt-a-lot' kicks off (copy)

The 2021 Beautify Butte volunteer initiative is underway with the "Adopt-a-Lot'' campaign’s 93 sites identified as cleanup targets.

The lots or stretches of road have been identified by Beautify Butte as areas that don't normally get a lot of attention and are available to be adopted by any person or group willing to invest some time and effort in cleaning them up.

If you wish to adopt a lot as a personal goal toward cleaning up Butte, contact the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, 1000 George St., and get on the list. Call 406-723-3177. The Chamber will provide garbage bags. You can pick them up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The adopted lots will be bold-faced as people sign up. Lots not listed here will be added at people's request. The cleanup campaign will continued through July.

1. Dewey Blvd: Harrison Ave. to Kaw Ave. — Butte Exchange Club

2. Kaw Ave: Dewey to George

3. George St: Kaw to Oregon — John Lewis

4. Rowe Road: Montana to Harrison — Butte Exchange Club