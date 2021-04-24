 Skip to main content
2020-2021 Montana Technological University graduates listed
2020-2021 Montana Technological University graduates listed

GRADUATE SCHOOL

Doctor of Philosophy

Doctor of Philosophy Materials Science

2020

Prince Sarfo, Ghana

2021

MD Salah Uddin Noakhali, Bangladesh

Grant Wallace Crittenden, KY

Master’s Degrees and Graduate Certificates

Graduate Certificate Health Care Informatics

2020

Joseph Hoff

2021

Francis Laughlin Bozeman, MT

Graduate Certificate Restoration

2021

Carly Peach Stevensville, MT

Graduate Certificate Technical Communication

2020

David White

Masters in Engineering

2020

Kodjo Koukoua

2021

Clifford Clark Whitefish, MT

Damon Taylor Helena, MT

Troy Wolff Frenchtown, MT

Masters in Project Engineering and Management

2020

Wyatt Gilmour Missoula, MT

Jake McDermott Twin Bridges, MT

Jesse McLaury Seely Lake, MT

Jeremiah Skiles Absarokee, MT Highest Honor

Master of Science Electrical Engineering

2020

Patrick Cote Spokane, WA Highest Honor

John Haines Helena, MT

2021

Jacob Eisenbarth Butte, MT Highest Honor

Tyler Holliday Molt, MT

Master of Science Environmental Engineering

2020

Loran Brooks Helena, MT Highest Honor

Jesse Bunker Northport, MI

Timothy Driscoll Butte, MT

Marcus Holland Butte, MT

Ross Monasmith Valley, WA Highest Honor

2021

Ethan Askam Helena, MT Highest Honor

Carson Bechtel Pocatello, ID Highest Honor

Kile Denny Lame Deer, MT

Regie Hill Anaconda, MT

Anthony Moritz Butte, MT

Master of Science General Engineering

2020

Kolby Sukut Great Falls, MT

2021

Grant Benz Steele, ND Highest Honor

Prakash Gautam Nepal Highest Honor

Lane Huston Missoula, MT

McKenzie Joseph Butte, MT Highest Honor

Emily Kooistra-Manning Butte, MT

Caleb Lockyer Missoula, MT Highest Honor

Riley McNabb Butte, MT

Marshall Metcalf Red Lodge, MT

Benjamin Rathman Seeley Lake, MT

Sowmya Sudhakar

Master of Science Geoscience

2020

Johnathan Feldman Windsor, CT

Delilah Friedlander Pablo, MT

Francis Grondin Johnson City, TN

Ian Kallio Rhododendron, OR

Sara Magallon Los Angeles, CA

Evan Norman Juneau, AK Highest Honor

Emmanuel Orilogi Owo, Ondo State, Nigeria

Isaiah Robertson Sobieski, WI

Ryan Turner Carson City, NV Highest Honor

Guolong Wu Peking, China

2021

Ninad Bhagwat Mumbai, India

Nathan Carpenter Bethal Park, PA

Ethan Coppage Castle Rock, CO

Joel Dietrich Benzonia, MI

Micah Gregory-Lederer Highest Honor

Carlos Montejo Highest Honor

Anne Morse Whitehall, MT

Kyle Nacey Detroit, MI

Austin Neaville Cary, NC

Kira Overin Fresno, CA

Jacob Palmer West Covina, CA

Carly Peach Stevensville, MT Highest Honor

Hubbell Rowe Cincinnati, OH

Master of Science Industrial Hygiene Distance Learning

2020

Haley Ball Nashville, TN

Amanda Beerman Power, MT

Corey Brochu Marquette, MI Highest Honor

Thomas Burgess Wanaque, NJ

Robert Bushek Arlington Heights, IL

Jerome Clark Carlsbad, NM

Christian Debevec Marietta, GA

Jennifer Dimitri San Jose, CA Highest Honor

Jaime Edwards Kennewick, WA

Jeffrey Gutschmidt Kirkland, WA Highest Honor

Amanda Hebert Albuquerque, NM

Ryan Hester Bakersfield, CA

Chris Hopkins Elysian Fields, TX

Robert Jeters

Rachelle Kavon Plentywood, MT

Peter Kuhlmann Houston, TX

Jordan Lefever Kalispell, MT

Melanie Mayer Reno, NV

Meghan Molin Murrieta, CA Highest Honor

Matthew Moore Dallas, TX

David Murch Polk City, IA

Jonathan Oravec Butte, MT

Christina Perez La Salle, IL

Sean Phillips San Rafael, CA

Ephraim Quelitano

Eric Randleman Chicago, IL

Dustin Raphael Denham Springs, LA

James Reilly Henderson, NV

Kenya Saenz San Antonio, TX

Nicholas Silvestri Elmwood Park, IL

Jianyong Song Yiban City, China

Jacob Steelhammer Kennewick, WA

Kevin Sterling Humble, TX Highest Honor

Jason Stoberl Pasadena, CA Highest Honor

Bryan Vetrano Reno, NV

Edgar Villaruel Downey, CA Highest Honor

Landon Wiggins Robbinsville, NC

2021

Stephen Barber Alberta, Calgary, Canada

Jacob Berry Billings, MT

Jillian Brown Highest Honor

Kent Candee Des Moines, IA Highest Honor

Rodulfo Castro Bakersfield, CA Highest Honor

Allyson Clark San Pedro, CA

Dominique Damian Onalaska, WA

Erin Davis West Richland, WA

Robert Deford Bakersfield, CA

Cord Dennig Sacramento, CA

William Eason Redmond, OR

Kellsey Ells Spokane, WA

Nicholas Grote

Brandi Gruenwald Glenpool, OK

Emily Harmon Pinellas Park, FL

Crista Hartman Reno, NV

Laura Hayes Lacey, WA

Megan Heins Houston, TX

Mark Hussey Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada

Joy Jacobsen McCreary, Manitoba, Canada

Festus Jide Katy, TX

Timothy Kenny Reston, VA

Matthew Legaspi Milpitas, CA Highest Honor

Mary Lindgren Hattiesburg, MS

Alexa Maricich Missoula, MT

Renee McGaughy Kennewick, WA

Robert McNeely Noblesville, IN

Shayne Meadows Camden, OH

Elizabeth Mickelinc Gaithersburg, MD

Giovanni Midili Kennewick, WA

Toluwalopemi Onofe Dublin, CA

Beverly Parson-Quintana Las Vegas, NM

Joshua Patton Portland, OR

Courtney Perez Pasco, WA Highest Honor

Arturo Ponce Wildomar, CA

Michael Posada Richland, WA

Larisa Rapanick Chesapeake, VA

Derick Rivera Rodriguez Jacksonville, NC

Otilio Rodriguez Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Rozellynn Sereda Espanola, NM

Nathan Spencer West Jordan, UT

Christopher Tacke Fairfield, MT

Amy Turns Lincoln, NE

Christopher Wooden Virginia Beach, VA

Master of Science Industrial Hygiene

2020

Curtis Carroll Sheridan, MT

Tyler Davis Missoula, MT

Charles Holland Clancy, MT

Ciara Kremer Coeur D’Alene, ID

Dylan Stauffer Butte, MT Highest Honor

2021

Ryan Chen Monrovia, CA

Kaitlyn McGrath Butte, MT

Sadie McLaughlin Butte, MT

Ty Murphy Butte, MT

Travis Oakason Kila, MT Highest Honor

Kelsey Schmidt Columbus, MT

Master of Science Interdisciplinary Studies

2020

Jinjin Chen Butte, MT

Hannah Sparks Aurora, CO

2021

Sydney Jennings Butte, MT Highest Honor

Master of Science Materials Science and Engineering

2020

Ryan Foley Butte, MT

Suvash Ghimire Chitwan, Nepal

Abdul Sommed Hadi Ashaiman, Ghana

Teagan Leitzke Wausau, WI

MD Salah Uddin Noakhali, Bangladesh

Prince Sarfo Ghana

2021

Garon Knudson Missoula, MT

Elizabeth Raiha Butte, MT

Auva Speiser Missoula, MT

Taylor Winsor Shoreline, WA

Master of Science Metallurgical and Mineral Processing Engineering

2020

Ana Claudia Antunes Silva Brazil

Adilbek Baigabelov Kostanay, Kazakhstan

Philip Holdsworth Flagstaff, AZ

Jonathan Rice Mahtomedi, MN

Benjamin Suslavich Aurora, MN

Gary Wilson Colville, WA

2021

Michael Mensah Akrokerri, Ghana

Master of Science Mining Engineering

2020

Irene Ateng Ghana Highest Honor

Kyle Murphy Rangely, CO Highest Honor

2021

Emelina Doucette Malta, MT

Kezia Jetmore Red Lodge, MT

Dipogiso Mbulayi Nata, Botswana

Race Owens Ennis, MT

Casey Penney Butte, MT

Ethan Steffen Denver, CO

Master of Science Petroleum Engineering

2020

Jan Branning Great Falls, MT Highest Honor

Matthew Malin Denver, CO

Sterling Richard Bismarck, ND Highest Honor

2021

Claude Boiteau Bigfork, MT

Kofi Dabo Ghana

Nathaniel Younk Richmond, MI Highest Honor

Master of Science Technical Communication

Katy Harris

Erica Jansma Manhattan, MT Highest Honor

Emmy Keenan Anaconda, MT

Sara Schaefer Anaconda, MT

SCHOOL OF MINES & ENGINEERING

Bachelor of Science Civil Engineering

2020

Cody Baszler Butte, MT Highest Honor

Grant Benz Steele, ND

Hunter Berg Billings, MT

Kevin Bingham Hobson, MT Honor

Jory Breen Missoula, MT Honor

Elijah Brewer East Wenatchee, WA

Derek Bruner Great Falls, MT Honor

James Butler Billings, MT

Brady Cheeney Butte, MT Honor

Alex DeLaHunt Helena, MT Honor

Max Hiller La Center, WA Honor

Samantha Johnson Thompson Falls, MT

Kevin Judge Helena, MT Honor

Tyler Lindbloom Lone Tree, CO

Hannah Liss Kalispell, MT Honor

Bridger Logan Butte, MT

Caileigh Norman Butte, MT Honor

Dylan Pannabecker Choteau, MT Honor

Nathaniel Proffitt Bozeman, MT

Kaden Sukut Great Falls, MT Honor

Douglas Tamcke Helena, MT Honor

Tucker Thatcher Butte, MT Honor

Reid Vandenbos Cut Bank, MT

Bryce Williams Madras, OR

2021

Evan Anderson Butte, MT Honor

Brady Clawson Missoula, MT Honor

Robert Cromwell Missoula, MT Honor

Hailee Cross East Helena, MT Honor

Patrick Eichert St. Ignatius, MT

Quinten Foster Puyallup, WA

William Hunthausen Helena, MT Highest Honor

Braden Larsen Whitehall, MT Highest Honor

Tanner Laws Thompson Falls, MT Honor

Lakyn Ludwick Butte, MT

Henry Lugo Richland, WA

Bridger Martin Shelby, MT Honor

Vincent McCann Valdiva, Chile Highest Honor

Christopher Moodry Butte, MT

Grant O’Brien Malta, MT

Tyler Padilla Covington, WA Honor

Ethan Peterson Anaconda, MT

Jesse Sims Butte, MT

Steven Sorensen Butte, MT Highest Honor

Reese Spears Conrad, MT

Alec Steele Missoula, MT Highest Honor

Tommy Thomas Elliston, MT Honor

Clyde Thompson Butte, MT

Josephine Waldbillig Philipsburg, MT

Nickolas Winfield East Helena, MT Honor

Anthony Woods Kalispell, MT Honor

Harold Yocum Arlee, MT

Bachelor of Science Computer Science

2020

Vernon Foley Fairbanks, AK

Samuel Lloyd Clancy, MT

Greg Marlowe Houston, TX Honor

Zachariah Valenzuela Billings, MT

2021

Kaleb Bausch Twin Bridges, MT

Dalton Caron Trabuco Canyon, CA Honor

Elijah Hodges Colstrip, MT

Jackson Jenkins Butte, MT

Jacob Michelotti Butte, MT Honor

Jacob Vesco Butte, MT Highest Honor

Bachelor of Science Data Science

2020

Mariia Korol Kiev, UA Highest Honor

2021

Dalton Caron Trabuco Canyon, CA Honor

Keelie Lawler Rathdrum, ID Highest Honor

Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering

2020

Zainab Alhamad Saudi Arabia

Chance Hansen Idaho Falls, ID

Jordan Hardy Butte, MT Honor

Ansley Kulseng-Hansen Plains, MT Highest Honor

Hunter Ledford Rock Springs, WY

Jacob Metro Beacon, NY Honor

Chase Plum Butte, MT Honor

Andrew Rossiter Sheridan, MT Honor

Dylan Sandefur Great Falls, MT Highest Honor

Quincy Stormer Circle, MT Highest Honor

Anthony Thelen Butte, MT Honor

Christopher Walchuk Ronan, MT Honor

2021

Sean Couture Ephrata, WA Honor

Samuel Croft Polson, MT

Jamison Ehlers Custer, MT

Yihuan Gao Fushun, Liaoning, CN

Trey Hoagland Butte, MT

Rayce McCord Molt, MT Highest Honor

Tam Nguyen Haiphang, Vietnam Highest Honor

Kalvin Patterson Polson, MT

James Pauley Billings, MT Highest Honor

Benjamin Rayner Highwood, MT Highest Honor

Jaime Rodriguez New York City, NY

Nathaniel Sander Spokane, WA

McKenna Savage Butte, MT Highest Honor

Kolby Tretheway Butte, MT

Tyler Vendetti Green River, WY

Joseph Weeks Butte, MT

Bachelor of Science Environmental Engineering

2020

Lantana Clark Missoula, MT

Samuel Conrady Helena, MT

Ashton Cummings Great Falls, MT Highest Honor

Kile Denny Lame Deer, MT Honor

Matthew Fidler Highest Honor

Adriane Horn Kodiak, AK Highest Honor

Alexis Icenogle Kirkwood, IL Honor

Matthew Kale Billings, MT Highest Honor

Grace Kurtz Whitefish, MT Honor

Jeremy Miller Missoula, MT Honor

Trystin Moran Whitehall, MT

Anthony Moritz Butte, MT

Kori Reilly Butte, MT Honor

Hannah Ruble Eureka, MT

Scott Swedberg Ballantine, MT Honor

Tavi Wise Tieton, WA

2021

Kane Gabrielsen Havre, MT Honor

Stacey Kyle Street, MD

Barry Mitchell Butte, MT

Justin Ortgies Polson, MT Highest Honor

Kelsey Parker Boise, MT Honor

Erik Suhr Sandpoint, ID Highest Honor

Gabriel Walsh Helena, MT Honor

Bachelor of Science General Engineering

2020

Osama Albaqami Butte, MT

Abdulrahman Alkhaldi Anak, Saudi Arabia

Salman Alkhaldi Anak, Saudi Arabia

Khaled Alkhater Saudi Arabia

Hassan Almomen Saudi Arabia

Amer Alotaibi Saudi Arabia

Ahmad Alsubaie Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Peter Antonioli Whitehall, MT

Nicholas Argento Helena, MT

Ramsey Bailey Circle, MT Honor

Cody Baszler Butte, MT Highest Honor

Sean Benson Billings, MT Honor

Grant Benz Steele, ND

Hunter Berg Billings, MT

Kevin Bingham Hobson, MT Honor

Dallas Bragg Stevensville, MT Honor

Jory Breen Missoula, MT Honor

Elijah Brewer East Wenatchee, WA

Derek Bruner Great Falls, MT Honor

James Butler Billings, MT

Brenton Carroll Orting, WA Honor

Brady Cheeney Butte, MT Honor

Sean Cordes Fallon, NV Highest Honor

Britton Cox Austin, TX

Dallas Crnich Butte, MT

Barron Culver Blacksburg, VA

Alex DeLaHunt Helena, MT Honor

Isaac Gilfeather Helena, MT Honor

Daniel Hannink Modesto, CA Highest Honor

Evan Heiken Broadview, MT Highest Honor

Cole Hill Basin, WY Highest Honor

Max Hiller La Center, WA Honor

Austin Howie Billings, MT Honor

Riley Jensen Three Forks, MT Honor

Joseph Johnson Hamilton, MT Honor

Samantha Johnson Thompson Falls, MT

Kevin Judge Helena, MT Honor

Brett Lawson Great Falls, MT Highest Honor

Tyler Lindbloom Lone Tree, CO

Hannah Liss Kalispell, MT Honor

Bridger Logan Butte, MT

Carter Myers Cody, WY Honor

Reid Nelson Great Falls, MT Highest Honor

Caileigh Norman Butte, MT Honor

Dylan Pannabecker Choteau, MT Honor

Nathaniel Proffitt Bozeman, MT

Shaun Raugust Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Jaxon Schweikert Columbia Falls, MT

Mario Simon Butte, MT Honor

Molly Sprunger Butte, MT

Kaden Sukut Great Falls, MT Honor

Douglas Tamcke Helena, MT Honor

Tucker Thatcher Butte, MT Honor

Reid Vandenbos Cut Bank, MT

Michaela Wight Hall, MT

Bryce Williams Madras, OR

Chandler Zins Billings, MT Honor

2021

Mohnad Alqahtani Saudi Arabia

Patrick Eichert St. Ignatius, MT

Zachery Enloe Great Falls, MT

Maxwell Erickson Red Lodge, MT

William Giovannetti Trego, MT Honor

Alex Holm Ocean Shores, WA

Andrew Huckeby Butte, MT

Lakyn Ludwick Butte, MT

Bachelor of Science Geological Engineering

2020

Bryan Claypool Miles City, MT Honor

Ardelion Cocergine Butte, MT

Constance Fenske Leduc County, AB, CAN

Abigail Hanich Missoula, MT Honor

Robert Hofer Miles City, MT Honor

Kira Overin Fresno, CA

Blayne Sandau Missoula, MT Honor

Cody Stewart Agassiz, British Columbia Honor

2021

Richelle Carney Anaconda, MT Highest Honor

April Degel Sheridan, MT Honor

Sean Harris East Helena, MT Honor

Cooper Knoll Glendive, MT

Riley McConnaha Butte, MT Honor

Scott Morley Anaconda, MT

Ian Needs Helena, MT

Tiffany Ostenburg Butte, MT

Jackson Quarles Andover, MN

Damon Taylor Helena, MT

Bachelor of Science Geophysical Engineering

2020

Jacob Clarke Billings, MT Highest Honor

Rachel Hadley Dayton, NV Highest Honor

Marihelen Held Great Falls, MT Honor

2021

Tess Janney Butte, MT Highest Honor

Matthew Larson Butte, MT Honor

Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering

2020

Osama Albaqami Butte, MT

Abdulrahman Alkhaldi Anak, Saudi Arabia

Salman Alkhaldi Anak, Saudi Arabia

Khaled Alkhater Saudi Arabia

Hassan Almomen Saudi Arabia

Amer Alotaibi Saudi Arabia

Ahmad Alsubaie Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Peter Antonioli Whitehall, MT

Nicholas Argento Helena, MT

Ramsey Bailey Circle, MT Honor

Sean Benson Billings, MT Honor

Dallas Bragg Stevensville, MT Honor

Brenton Carroll Orting, WA Honor

Sean Cordes Fallon, NV Highest Honor

Britton Cox Austin, TX

Dallas Crnich Butte, MT

Barron Culver Blacksburg, VA

Arthur Flynn Orland, CA Honor

Isaac Gilfeather Helena, MT Honor

Daniel Hannink Modesto, CA Highest Honor

Evan Heiken Broadview, MT Highest Honor

Cole Hill Basin, WY Highest Honor

Austin Howie Billings, MT Honor

RileyJensen Three Forks, MT Honor

Joseph Johnson Hamilton, MT Honor

Brett Lawson Great Falls, MT Highest Honor

Carter Myers Cody, WY Honor

Reid Nelson Great Falls, MT Highest Honor

Shaun Raugust Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Jaxon Schweikert Columbia Falls, MT

Mario Simon Butte, MT Honor

Molly Sprunger Butte, MT

Michaela Wight Hall, MT

Chandler Zins Billings, MT Honor

2021

Abdullah Alhajri Ain Dar, Saudi Arbia

Mohnad Alqahtani Saudi Arabia

Thomas Anselmo Priest River, ID Honor

John Becker Butte, MT Honor

Andrew Bruce Butte, MT Honor

Jackson Burt Butte, MT Honor

Eugene Cantley Great Falls, MT Highest Honor

Thomas Challeen Butte, MT

Jayden Chilson Dillon, MT

Jared Dickson Great Falls, MT

Zachery Enloe Great Falls, MT

Maxwell Erickson Red Lodge, MT

Hazen Fink Lambert, MT Honor

Jonah Franchi Kalispell, MT Highest Honor

Sydney Gillespie Colstrip, MT Highest Honor

Ryder Gilmore Northport, WA Honor

William Giovannetti Trego, MT Honor

Robert Hall Butte, MT

Alex Holm Ocean Shores, WA

Andrew Huckeby Butte, MT

Tyler Humphreys Hogeland, MT

Colin Kenney Polson, MT Highest Honor

Grant Kingston Anderson, CA Honor

Nikayla Larson Arvada, CO Highest Honor

Alan Lister Drumheller, Alberta Highest Honor

Emily Maynard Fairbanks, AK

Grace Ostermiller Billings, MT Honor

Wednesday Rehm Power, MT Honor

Tanner Reynolds Fairview, MT Highest Honor

Derrick Rodriguez Simi Valley, CA Honor

Jared Schmidlin Dillon, MT Highest Honor

Marshall Shaffer Billings, MT

Garrett Strine Thompson Falls, MT Honor

Braden Tethal Evanston, WY Highest Honor

Cordell Wittmier Conrad, MT Highest Honor

Bachelor of Science Metallurgical & Materials Engineering

2020

Jacob Bentley Butte, MT Honor

Ethan Blevins Ronan, MT Highest Honor

Nathaniel Burrington Spokane, WA Honor

Marc D’Aberle Seattle, WA Honor

Aimee Eubank Billings, MT Highest Honor

Avery Flanik Missoula, MT

Thomas Frasz Great Falls, MT Honor

Giao Hoang Minneapolis, MN Honor

Jeremy Prishmont Butte, MT Honor

Trevor Russell Clancy, MT Honor

Xavier Vorhies Olney, MT Highest Honor

2021

Kathryn Bozer Huxley, IA Highest Honor

Ryan Gannon Great Falls, MT

Cameron Hughes Butte, MT Honor

Aidan York Las Vegas, NV

Bachelor of Science Mining Engineering

2020

Christopher Atkinson Vancouver, CAN Highest Honor

Adele Berg Port Coquitlam, BC, CAN Honor

James Cummins Fort McMurray, AB, CAN Honor

Michael Delaney St. Ignatius, MT Highest Honor

Connor Hickman Spokane, WA Highest Honor

Kyle Huebner Idaho Falls, ID

Kelsy Jalbert Boise, ID

Kezia Jetmore Red Lodge, MT Honor

Chase Kent Columbus, MT

Nolan Konen Twin Bridges, MT

Katya Lafakis Vancouver, BC, CAN

Zachary Lettenga Conrad, MT Highest Honor

Race Owens Ennis, MT Honor

Barrota Pene Butte, MT Honor

Gregory Sotiropoulos Winnipeg, CAN Highest Honor

Charles Spencer Absarokee, MT Honor

Johanna Stinson Belt, MT Highest Honor

Jesslyn Valle Butte, MT

2021

Madison Akers Homer, AK Honor

Justin Bayer Osburn, ID

William Bramlet Dillon, MT

Shayna Burgess Plains, MT

John Coler Medical Lake, WA

Andrew Emerick Butte, MT

Seth Gudgel Port Angeles, WA

Matthew Hutson Cincinnati, OH

Joyce Karaj Kolwezi, DR Congo Honor

Thomas Lewman Green River, WY Honor

Jake Oman Frenchtown, MT Honor

David Otto Belgrade, MT

James Ray Roundup, MT Honor

Seth Salusso Divide, MT Honor

Axel Shjeflo Belmont, CA Highest Honor

Kylie Stedtnitz Sheridan, WY

Ethan Steffen Denver, CO Highest Honor

Ivan Steiger

David Wuellner Cripple Creek, CO Honor

William Wyatt Show Low, AZ

Bachelor of Science Occupational Safety and Health

2020

Othman Abahussain

Mohammed Alanazi Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Yazeed Alanazi Saudi Arabia

Faisal Alboainain Saudi Arabia

Hadi Aldossari Alkhobar, Saudi Arabia Honor

Khalid Aldossari Saudi Arabia

Abdullah Alhajri Butte, MT

Rashid Alhajri Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia

Abdulrahman Alhudaib Butte, MT

Hussain Aljar Saudi Arabia

Saud Alkhaldi Dhahran, Saudi Arabia

Rashed Alkhater Saudi Arabia

Abdullah Alqahtani Alkhubar, Saudi Arabia

Shaker Alqahtani Saudi Arabia

Osama Alsahli Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Abdullah Alsubaie Dammam, Saudi Arabia Honor

Ahmed Alsubaie Dammam, Saudi Arabia Honor

Hannah Anderson Anaconda, MT

Robert Bedey Hamilton, MT

Mason Daniel Great Falls, MT

Jamie Holland Butte, MT Honor

Parker Jones Dillon, MT

Henry Kilbreath Pinehurst, ID

Brooke Marzolf Simms, MT

Connor McCarthy Butte, MT

Ryan Mutzenberger Missoula, MT Honor

Bryan Rozan Butte, MT

Madison Russell Butte, MT Highest Honor

Evan Sampson Helena, MT

Brandon Schuff Kalispell, MT

Hayden Smith Gig Harbor, WA

Bakr Sulaiman Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Honor

2021

Meshal Alanazi Butte, MT

Khalid Alboainain Jubail, Saudi Arabia

Abdullah Alharbi

Ali Alkhalid Butte, MT

Mohammed Alshawi Butte, MT

Jacques Boulet Edmonton, AB, Canada Highest Honor

Kyle Christie Butte, MT

Mackensie Daily Butte, MT

Zachary Hanni Butte, MT

Sabrina Hopcroft Florence, MT

Lindsey Madison Great Falls, MT

Matthew Merzlak Butte, MT

Abigail Passage Helena, MT Honor

Jedidiah Reeves Belt, MT

Alexandra Roberts Yerington, NV

Andre Vialpando Butte, MT

Katey Walsh Butte, MT

Tucker Weber Butte, MT Honor

Bachelor of Science Petroleum Engineering

2020

Mahdi Abdullah Kuwait

Meshari Alanazi Butte, MT

Nasser Aldarweesh Kuwait

Abdullah Alhathal Saudi Arabia

Bader Alqahtani Dammam, Saudi Arabia Highest Honor

Naser Alradhan Kuwait

Abdulrahman Alsultan Saudi Arabia Highest Honor

Robert Duhame Wise River, MT Highest Honor

Dallon Ecklin Kindersley, SK

Kelten Falez Calgary, AB

Fadhel Faras Mangaf, Ahmoudi, Kuwait

Daniel Hanson Bowman, ND

John Hare Camrose, AB Highest Honor

Austin Howie Billings, MT Honor

Jordan Humenjuk Calgary, AB Honor

Ryan Keenan Bigfork, MT Honor

Zakary Kypfer Bangkok, Thailand Honor

Max Lucas Kennewick, WA

Fraser Lumley Vermilion, Alberta Canada Honor

Ashten McCloskey Butte, MT Honor

John O’Donnell Billings, MT Honor

Brent Shishido Yorba Linda, CA Honor

Austin Starkel Anchorage, AK Honor

Michael Stewart Calgary, Alberta, Canada Honor

Baily Sulfridge Deer Park, WA

Pearce Thiessen Calgary, Alberta, Canada Honor

Trey Ulsh Great Falls, MT

Nathaniel Younk Richmond, MI Highest Honor

Abdulrahman Alduraiweesh Kuwait

Carson Fiechtner Miles City, MT Highest Honor

2021

Khaled Alabbasi Kuwait Honor

Abdulrahman Alafandi Butte, MT

Abdulelah Al-amoudi Butte, MT

Nawaf Aldawood Dharan, Saudi Arabia Honor

Reem Aldosari Kuwait

Abdullah Aldossary Aldhahran, Saudi Arabia Highest Honor

Saad Algrooni Butte, MT

Ahmed Alhadhira Butte, MT

Abduallah Alhouti Kuwait

Bader Alkandari Kuwait

Colin Allsopp Calgary, Canada Honor

Mohammad Almajed Butte, MT Highest Honor

Chase Barta Butte, MT Honor

Robb Braden Wibaux, MT Highest Honor

Blaine Derhak Billings, MT

Yara El Dana Butte, MT Highest Honor

Dylan Enns Butte, MT Honor

Tyler Fortier Glen Calgary, CAN Highest Honor

Laura Gantz Cold Lake, AB, Canada Honor

Forrest Green Fairplay, CO

Chase Heiden Meridian, ID Honor

Augustus Herzog Helena, MT Honor

Ryan Isto Campbellville Honor

Brady Koenig Auburn, WA Highest Honor

Derek Lemler Anaconda, MT Honor

Seamus Lucostic Missoula, MT Honor

Neidy Pedro Luanda, Angola

Kyle Purschke Edmonton, AB, CAN

Brody Quast Calgary, AB Honor

Zachary Roberts Great Falls, MT

Usman Sajjad Calgary, CAN Honor

Bailey Wiedemann-Komarnicki Calgary, CAN Honor

Bachelor of Science Software Engineering

2020

Justin Bak Butte, MT Highest Honor

Kaleb Bausch Twin Bridges, MT

Jacob Michelotti Butte, MT Honor

Jacob Vesco Butte, MT Highest Honor

COLLEGE OF LETTERS, SCIENCES, & PROFESSIONAL STUDIES

Bachelor of Applied Science Business

2020

Jeffrey Garrard Townsend, MT

Katelynn Hampa Butte, MT

Brett Hibbs Butte, MT

Jesse Hoffman Butte, MT Honor

Sean Kissell Butte, MT

Monica Latham Helena, MT Honor

Sara Lester Butte, MT Highest Honor

David Letang Helena, MT Honor

Nancy Lightner Helena, MT Honor

Cheyenne Monger Belgrade, MT

Wendy Muniz Butte, MT Honor

Truman Pisk Kalispell, MT

Cole Reighard Butte, MT

Katie Trettin Helena, MT Highest Honor

Katelyn Woods Butte, MT

2021

Jakob Bloom Simms, MT Honor

Trason Dixon Helena, MT Highest Honor

Colton Dugan Kalispell, MT

Jase Galt Butte, MT Honor

Stanley Glovan Butte, MT

Cole Hauptman Simi Valley, CA Honor

Hallie Johnson Anaconda, MT

Ethan Jones Missoula, MT Honor

Ashley Martinez Helena, MT

Justin May Joplin, MT Honor

David Stahl Three Forks, MT

Bachelor of Science Applied Health & Safety Sciences

2020

Paityn Floerchinger Helena, MT Honor

McKinly Kramer Butte, MT

Cy Steele Missoula, MT Honor

Kaylee Zard Forsyth, MT Honor

2021

Seth Holman Butte, MT

Katelyn McGuiness Manhattan, MT

Quade McQueary Butte, MT Highest Honor

Braxton Porter Ogden, UT Highest Honor

Paul Sundquist Sandpoint, ID Highest Honor

Bachelor of Science Biological Sciences

2020

Tanner Chase Spokane Valley, WA Honor

Lydia Dupuis Polson, MT Honor

Cameron Myers Cody, WY Highest Honor

Kristine Paquette Butte, MT Honor

Derek Ralph Butte, MT

Lauren Schmitt Helena, MT

Teal Taylor Butte, MT

Kamie West Butte, MT Honor

2021

Luke Almos Great Falls, MT Honor

Samuel Butcher Butte, MT Honor

Brittnee Crane Butte, MT Honor

Christopher Gabrielsen Havre, MT Highest Honor

Abbie George Helena, MT Highest Honor

Mikayla Jones Butte, MT

Alex Kent Butte, MT

Camille McEwen Butte, MT Highest Honor

Karina Mickelson Laguna Niguel, CA

Matthew Namie Spokane, WA Honor

Karly Okrusch Butte, MT Highest Honor

Rachel Pederson Power, MT Honor

Cody Penny Laurel, MT

Katelyn Reichle Butte, MT Honor

Cody Tofflemire Helena, MT Honor

Kurtiss Winscot Helena, MT

Bachelor of Science Business & Information Technology

2020

Diovonni Brewer Oceanside, CA

Samantha Cormier Billings, MT Honor

William Davey Polson, MT

Rebecca Jones Butte, MT

Sam McCamley Kalispell, MT Honor

Danielle McGee Butte, MT

Samantha McGree Butte, MT Honor

Gavin McPherson Glendive, MT

Cameron Nissen Bigfork, MT

Annika Rapp Butte, MT Highest Honor

Tucker Rauthe Kalispell, MT

Taylor Sewell Twin Bridges, MT

Jessica Snider Butte, MT

Heather Thompson Lake Tapps, WA Honor

2021

John Belland Meeker, CO Highest Honor

Wade Bouley Butte, MT Honor

Tanna Campbell Big Timber, MT Highest Honor

Curtis Conant Shelby, MT Highest Honor

Michaela Cortright Anaconda, MT Highest Honor

Hailey Crawford Helena, MT Honor

Aidan Dennehy Butte, MT Honor

Olivia Hopkins Butte, MT Honor

Kaitlyn Kerr Laurel, MT Honor

Mikaela Latka Helena, MT Highest Honor

Jacob Masters Butte, MT Highest Honor

Tjaden Pallister Helena, MT

Vincenzo Quirk Bigfork, MT Honor

Ryan Richards Butte, MT Honor

Jacee Sprunger Butte, MT Highest Honor

Mikayla Stone Deer Lodge, MT Highest Honor

Robert Taylor Fayetteville, NC

Kody Torgerson Great Falls, MT Honor

Tiler Whiteaker Kalispell, MT Honor

Bachelor of Science Chemistry

2020

Brittnee Crane Butte, MT Honor

Quinn Cunneen Butte, MT Honor

Allison Kelly Helena, MT Highest Honor

Lyndsi Leprowse Butte, MT

Camryn Stucker Great Falls, MT

2021

Katelyn Alley Butte, MT Highest Honor

Michaela Bell Helena, MT

Kelsi McEnaney Missoula, MT Highest Honor

Harrison Muth Missoula, MT Honor

Bachelor of Science Cybersecurity & Network Administration

2021

Hunter Mcginnis Butte, MT

Bachelor of Science Exercise and Health Science

2021

Bryan Caffrey Townsend, MT Highest Honor

Kaylynn Haefs Craig, CO Honor

Hope Revenaugh Butte, MT Highest Honor

Mesa Williams White Sulphur Springs, MT Highest Honor

Bachelor of Science Health Care Informatics

2020

Cameran Macmillan Butte, MT Honor

Matthew Palmer Butte, MT Honor

Wyatt Postlethwaite Libby, MT Highest Honor

2021

Alexandrea Bruton Billings, MT Honor

Rosanna Hengst Whitehall, MT Honor

Bachelor of Science Interdisciplinary Arts & Sciences

2020

Mickenzie Alt Butte, MT

Andre Brown Compton, CA Honor

2021

Wendy Dyer Deer Lodge, MT Honor

Bonnie Joseph Butte, MT Honor

Kamaile Moody Pasco, WA

Bachelor of Science Liberal Studies

2020

Jonathan Gales Butte, MT

Bachelor of Science Mathematical Sciences

2020

Darron Martinez Wiesbaden, Germany

Brianna Petersen-Stroebe Billings, MT Honor

Quincy Stormer Circle, MT Highest Honor

2021

Michael Hessler Anaconda, MT Highest Honor

Bachelor of Science Network Technology

2020

Nicholas Haines Great Falls, MT

Robert Larson Wise River, MT

Tanner Mayer Honor

Christopher Salmonsen Butte, MT Highest Honor

Jacob Salmonsen Butte, MT Honor

2021

Ziyad Almalki Butte, MT

Bachelor of Science Nursing

2020

Courtney Albright Corvallis, MT Honor

Emily Anspach Helena, MT Honor

Hollie Barres Deer Lodge, MT Highest Honor

Barbra Bierie Charlo, MT Highest Honor

Cierra Bonogofsky Tacoma, WA

Autumn Boutin Helena, MT Honor

Stephanie Brewster Milton, WA Honor

Jessica Carr Butte, MT Honor

Michelle Cline Bozeman, MT Highest Honor

Brianna Collins Butte, MT Honor

Taylen Cordes Fallon, NV Highest Honor

Kyra Dawes Helena, MT Honor

Lynzee Dexter Townsend, MT Highest Honor

Kristine Fairbanks Manhattan, MT

Bryce Fakler Anaconda, MT Honor

Erica Fortune Havre, MT Honor

Samantha Gay Kalispell, MT Honor

Jami Greene Great Falls, MT Highest Honor

Carol Gustavsen Butte, MT Highest Honor

Alexis Hageman Butte, MT

Haeley Harmon Helena, MT Highest Honor

Catherine Harrington Butte, MT Highest Honor

Jamie Harrison Dillon, MT Honor

Randi Held Juneau, AK Honor

Katrina Howarth Helena, MT Highest Honor

Kelsey Jura Hamilton, MT Highest Honor

Kaitlyn Kaiser Missoula, MT Honor

Amy Kanne Littleton, CO Honor

Lauren Kingsford Missoula, MT Honor

Jamie Kopf Whitehall, MT Honor

Natalia Kurylovich Missoula, MT

Allison Kustka Billings, MT Honor

Levi Lynde Red Lodge, MT

Shelley Maclean Redlands, CA

Mikayla McGivern Butte, MT Honor

Brooke Moen Billings, MT Honor

Noreine Neumiller Roundup, MT Honor

Jamie Powers Butte, MT

Emily Scott Missoula, MT Highest Honor

McKenzie Stanchfield Wise River, MT Honor

Grace Stefano Townsend, MT Honor

Rebecca Tilleman Belgrade, MT Honor

Rachel Webster Butte, MT Honor

Terri Williamson Deer Lodge, MT Honor

Amanda Wilson Butte, MT Honor

2021

Darbi Anderson Butte, MT Honor

Lana Berg Butte, MT Honor

Heather Blando Anaconda, MT Highest Honor

Kacie Boggess Deer Lodge, MT Honor

Amber Borsberry Butte, MT

Madison Botsford Butte, MT Highest Honor

Aubrey Braun Billings, MT Highest Honor

Cheyenne Burns Bozeman, MT Honor

Laurie Burt Butte, MT Honor

Emily Caponi Butte, MT Highest Honor

Dylan Carter Watkinsville, GA Highest Honor

Katherine Casazza Butte, MT Honor

Stephanie Cowden Kalispell, MT Honor

Brianna Cunneen Butte, MT Honor

Michal Doyle Butte, MT Highest Honor

Melissa Earhart Missoula, MT Highest Honor

Trayce Franks Butte, MT Honor

Emily Fussell Butte, MT Honor

Logan Hall Dillon, MT Honor

Virginia Howser Whitehall, MT Honor

Michael Hughes Houston, TX Highest Honor

Isaak Jones Libby, MT Honor

Teal Joy Butte, MT Honor

Allyson Keller Great Falls, MT Highest Honor

Jacklyn Kidd Butte, MT Highest Honor

Michael Kline Butte, MT Honor

Bianca Landa Butte, MT Highest Honor

Alisha Lingle Kalispell, MT Highest Honor

Arthur Martin Shippensburg, PA Highest Honor

Shathena Meeder-Shauvin Missoula, MT Honor

Rhiannon Pfeifer Butte, MT Highest Honor

Kaytlin Porter Butte, MT Highest Honor

Shelby Price Miles City, MT Highest Honor

Courtney Radke Helena, MT Highest Honor

Kady Richards East Helena, MT Honor

Rozland Robinson Butte, MT Highest Honor

Audrey Rohlman Lolo, MT Highest Honor

Tanya Saunders Billings, MT

Jordan Scott Butte, MT Honor

Stefani Sherman Helena, MT Highest Honor

Sheridan Spicher Butte, MT Highest Honor

Nichole Sterling Missoula, MT Highest Honor

Sara Stoeckel Helena, MT Highest Honor

Katelynn Sutton Lima, MT Highest Honor

Josie Taylor Butte, MT Highest Honor

Marissa VandenBos Cut Bank, MT Highest Honor

Ashlyn Wyant Anaconda, MT Highest Honor

Bachelor of Science Professional & Technical Communication

2020

Ryan Bossard Butte, MT Highest Honor

Charles Degroat Butte, MT

Makayla Garland Anaconda, MT Honor

Molly O’Neill Butte, MT Honor

2021

Amber Freebourn Butte, MT Honor

Taylor Lovell Butte, MT

Elysia Meeks Butte, MT

Hilary Van Vleet Noxon, MT Highest Honor

Bachelor of Science Statistics

2021

Trent Rouse Helena, MT

Certificate of Technical Studies Restoration

2020

Mickenzie Alt Butte, MT

Kori Reilly Butte, MT

Scott Swedberg Ballantine, MT

Kamie West Butte, MT

2021

Samuel Butcher Butte, MT

Andrew Emerick Butte, MT

Erik Suhr Sandpoint, ID

Gabriel Walsh Helena, MT

Certificate of Completion Health Care Informatics

2020

Barbra Bierie Charlo, MT

Certificate of Completion Professional Landman

2020

Ryan Keenan Bigfork, MT

2021

Robert Taylor Fayetteville, NC

HIGHLANDS COLLEGE

Associate of Applied Science Accounting Technology

2020

Roxanne Blancas Butte, MT

Savanna Fleming Butte, MT

Teghan Guidoni Butte, MT

Jessica Kelley Lewistown, MT Honor

Alexia Sitser Butte, MT Honor

Katerina Wassberg Butte, MT Honor

2021

Keli Conlan Butte, MT

Taylor England Helena, MT

Zane Gleason Butte, MT

Marshal Odden Deer Lodge, MT Highest Honor

Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology

2020

Tucker Horn Sheridan, MT

Scott Johnson Anaconda, MT Honor

Marcus Sanderson Butte, MT

2021

Noah Bryant Meridian, ID Honor

Ian Colliver Bozeman, MT Highest Honor

Ernie Gilbert Sheridan, MT

Robert Gliko Belt, MT

Darren Karp Belgrade, MT

Derek Karp Butte, MT Honor

Kenneth Patterson Cody, WY

Steven Smathers Sheridan, MT

Associate of Applied Science Business Technology

2021

William Howey Three Forks, MT

Ethan McCaughey Butte, MT

Laurie Niland Opportunity, MT

Cian Randall Butte, MT

Associate of Applied Science Civil Engineering Technology

2020

Carrie Cantwell Butte, MT

Cory Kelly Chester, MT Honor

Parker Tezak Dillon, MT

2021

Loren Alexander Big Timber, MT Honor

Kile Denny Lame Deer, MT Highest Honor

Nathan Leazer Camden, NC Highest Honor

Frank Rodarte Enumclaw, WA

Kade Woodhall Stanford, MT

Associate of Applied Science Computer Network & Cybersecurity

2020

Christopher Salmonsen Butte, MT Honor

Jacob Salmonsen Butte, MT

2021

Isaiah Brandhorst Butte, MT

Brian Niland Butte, MT

Associate of Applied Science Construction Technology-Carpentry

2020

Aaron Alley Butte, MT Honor

Derrius Collins Missoula, MT

Cole Hauptman Simi Valley, CA

Ethan Jones Missoula, MT

Timothy Kitchel Butte, MT

Ben Stortz Glendive, MT Honor

John Tasker Butte, MT

Benjamin Voss Billings, MT Highest Honor

Kade Woodhall Stanford, MT

2021

Riley Frey Butte, MT Honor

David Ingalls Butte, MT

Carson Shuman Helena, MT

Associate of Applied Science Drafting Technology

2020

John Vanek Columbus, MT Highest Honor

2021

Logan Lybbert Coram, MT Highest Honor

Associate of Applied Science Machining Technology

2020

Bradley Denton Lewistown, MT Honor

Serena Grundhauser Butte, MT Honor

Samuel Kurtz West Jordan, UT Honor

Jeremy Leach Fort Smith, AR Highest Honor

Cole Pickering Whitefish, MT Highest Honor

Kyle Salo Danville, CA Highest Honor

2021

Charlie Cantwell Butte, MT

Jackson Duprey Rapid City, SD Honor

Matthew Fouch Three Forks, MT Highest Honor

Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant

2020

Mckenzee Churchill Butte, MT

Mariela Hernandez Belfair, WA Highest Honor

Erin Mickey Anaconda, MT Honor

Sarah Miller Ronan, MT Highest Honor

Kaitlyn Simpson Deer Lodge, MT Honor

Hallieann Thompson Butte, MT Honor

2021

Hailee Baughman Butte, MT

Joslynn Haran Butte, MT

Samantha Krzan Butte, MT Highest Honor

Christina Maes Helena, MT

Associate of Applied Science Metals Fabrication

2020

Jakob Arnold North Pole, AK

Tracer Croy Ennis, MT Honor

Bradley Denton Lewistown, MT Honor

Caitlyn Durbin Reardan, WA

Serena Grundhauser Butte, MT Honor

2021

Brianne Coon Wisdom, MT Highest Honor

Matthew Fouch Three Forks, MT Highest Honor

Haley Frey Darby, MT Highest Honor

Connor Sampson Anaconda, MT

Kaelan Yanak Eureka, MT

Associate of Applied Science Network Technology

2020

Tyler Love Dillon, MT Honor

2021

Alexander Nygard Palmer, AK Honor

Associate of Applied Science Radiologic Technology

2020

Shelby Bouley Butte, MT Honor

Casey Chavez Miles City, MT Honor

Kassee Cochran Helena, MT Honor

Cody Day Butte, MT Honor

Jade LaDeaux Plains, MT Highest Honor

Katie O’Brien Anaconda, MT Highest Honor

Kyeli Ostler Whitehall, MT Highest Honor

Bailee Oxnam Anaconda, MT Honor

Lukas Raile Osceola, NE Highest Honor

Jayelyn Ruckman Fairfield, MT Highest Honor

Michaela Simons Whitehall, MT Highest Honor

Savanah Swanson Helena, MT Highest Honor

2021

Kasey Barnes Butte, MT Highest Honor

Ashtyn Hentges Wolf Point, MT Highest Honor

Lisa Horan Baker, MT Highest Honor

Haylee Johnson Harlem, MT Highest Honor

Dannah Kizzar Dillon, MT Highest Honor

Karlina Lawson Polson, MT Highest Honor

Skyler Martin Shelby, MT Highest Honor

Molly Russell Butte, MT Honor

Brooke Seitz Butte, MT Highest Honor

Ryan Trudnowski Butte, MT Highest Honor

Alyssa Walsh Butte, MT Honor

Associate of Applied Science Web Development & Administration

2021

Taylor Dugan Dillon, MT Highest Honor

Associate of Science

2020

Brett Bentley Butte, MT Honor

Bryndle Goyins Arlee, MT Honor

David Kelleher Shelby, MT

Mary Weeks Butte, MT

2021

Kody Broadway Sandy, OR Honor

John Bruner Butte, MT Highest Honor

Joseph Busch Butte, MT Honor

Laura Clague Butte, MT Highest Honor

Kaydee Granger Butte, MT

Heather Noroian Anaconda, MT

Dale Reynolds Butte, MT

Zachary Schroeck Helena, MT

Certificate of Technical Studies Land Surveying

2020

Cory Kelly Chester, MT

2021

Kile Denny Lame Deer, MT

Alex Jones Butte, MT

Nathan Leazer Camden, NC

Certificate of Applied Science Pre-Apprenticeship Line Program

2020

Grady Althoff Bridger, MT

Charles Barton Bigfork, MT

Brett Bauernfeind Bozeman, MT

Ethan Beck Libby, MT

Logan Beck Deer Lodge, MT

Gavin Beeton Stevensville, MT

Michael Burtchett Geraldine, MT

Justin Campbell Butte, MT

Matthew Campbell Superior, MT

Colton Cooper Busby, MT

Christopher Cote Polson, MT

Kanyon Dolphin Missoula, MT

Thomas Drane Broadus, MT

Tristan Gieser Molt, MT

Clancy Gout Dillon, MT

Evrett Hammond Spirit Lake, ID

Zachary Hamson Eureka, MT

Adam Hettman Lolo, MT

Blake Larson Conrad, MT

Ronald Lashley Helena, MT

Liam LeCoure Stevensville, MT

Michael Lehnert Libby, MT

Riley McGee Missoula, MT

Austin Nieves Butte, MT

Kyler Pancake Stevensville, MT

Cade Percival-DeFord Butte, MT

Eli Reynolds Whitehall, MT

Jacob Roberts Big Timber, MT

Andre Sainsbury Potomac, MT

Dillon Simons Lewistown, MT

Barrett Sutherland Eureka, MT

Nolan Taule Conrad, MT

Mitchell Vogel Libby, MT

Tyler Walter Billings, MT

Eric White Bridger, MT

Nathan Wohlfrom Helena, MT

Michael Wood Helena, MT

2021

Tyler Almeida Sandpoint, ID

Robin Bagley Butte, MT

Koda Biggs Fallon, NV

Logan Bird Okanogan, WA

Olaf Borge Colstrip, MT

Blayde Bowe Chippewa Falls, WI

Kory Broussard Helena, MT

Gerit Cabot Baker, MT

Dillon Christopherson Florence, MT

Trenton Crowe Potomac, MT

Koby Decker Dell, MT

Michael Edwards Missoula, MT

Austin Endy Butte, MT

Kristopher Fisk Missoula, MT

Joe Fowler Butte, MT

Phillip Gregg Stevensville, MT

Read Guckenberg Eureka, MT

Brett Hale Basin, MT

Shawn Hanson Butte, MT

Christopher Illston Anaconda, MT

Brandon Jordan Kalispell, MT

Henry Kakalecik Great Falls, MT

David Kelleher Shelby, MT

Bradley Klein Missoula, MT

Ethen Krueger Noxon, MT

Kyle Lattin Great Falls, MT

Garrett Llamas Fallon, NV

Tristin Lowell Butte, MT

Nicholas Mahon Baker, MT

Dayne Martin Missoula, MT

Todd Myrstol Butte, MT

Seth Popp Park City, MT

Jesse Price Butte, MT

Blake Russell Corvallis, MT

Travis Schmidt Eureka, MT

David Sims Butte, MT

Tanner Smith Malta, MT

Brant Streit Power, MT

Bradford Sydor Sweetgrass, MT

Hunter Thomas Tonasket, WA

Brayden Thorness Kalispell, MT

Barton Vaskey Geyser, MT

Wilson Venhaus Ekalaka, MT

Dalton Walker Livingston, MT

Jace Wilson Stevensville, MT

Trenton Wilson Butte, MT

Justin Wood Glendive, MT

Adam Youngblom Duluth, MN

