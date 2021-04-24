2020-2021 Montana Technological University graduates listed

GRADUATE SCHOOL
Doctor of Philosophy
Doctor of Philosophy Materials Science
2020
Prince Sarfo, Ghana
2021
MD Salah Uddin Noakhali, Bangladesh
Grant Wallace Crittenden, KY
Master’s Degrees and Graduate Certificates
Graduate Certificate Health Care Informatics
2020
Joseph Hoff
2021
Francis Laughlin Bozeman, MT
Graduate Certificate Restoration
2021
Carly Peach Stevensville, MT
Graduate Certificate Technical Communication
2020
David White
Masters in Engineering
2020
Kodjo Koukoua
2021
Clifford Clark Whitefish, MT
Damon Taylor Helena, MT
Troy Wolff Frenchtown, MT
Masters in Project Engineering and Management
2020
Wyatt Gilmour Missoula, MT
Jake McDermott Twin Bridges, MT
Jesse McLaury Seely Lake, MT
Jeremiah Skiles Absarokee, MT Highest Honor
Master of Science Electrical Engineering
2020
Patrick Cote Spokane, WA Highest Honor
John Haines Helena, MT
2021
Jacob Eisenbarth Butte, MT Highest Honor
Tyler Holliday Molt, MT
Master of Science Environmental Engineering
2020
Loran Brooks Helena, MT Highest Honor
Jesse Bunker Northport, MI
Timothy Driscoll Butte, MT
Marcus Holland Butte, MT
Ross Monasmith Valley, WA Highest Honor
2021
Ethan Askam Helena, MT Highest Honor
Carson Bechtel Pocatello, ID Highest Honor
Kile Denny Lame Deer, MT
Regie Hill Anaconda, MT
Anthony Moritz Butte, MT
Master of Science General Engineering
2020
Kolby Sukut Great Falls, MT
2021
Grant Benz Steele, ND Highest Honor
Prakash Gautam Nepal Highest Honor
Lane Huston Missoula, MT
McKenzie Joseph Butte, MT Highest Honor
Emily Kooistra-Manning Butte, MT
Caleb Lockyer Missoula, MT Highest Honor
Riley McNabb Butte, MT
Marshall Metcalf Red Lodge, MT
Benjamin Rathman Seeley Lake, MT
Sowmya Sudhakar
Master of Science Geoscience
2020
Johnathan Feldman Windsor, CT
Delilah Friedlander Pablo, MT
Francis Grondin Johnson City, TN
Ian Kallio Rhododendron, OR
Sara Magallon Los Angeles, CA
Evan Norman Juneau, AK Highest Honor
Emmanuel Orilogi Owo, Ondo State, Nigeria
Isaiah Robertson Sobieski, WI
Ryan Turner Carson City, NV Highest Honor
Guolong Wu Peking, China
2021
Ninad Bhagwat Mumbai, India
Nathan Carpenter Bethal Park, PA
Ethan Coppage Castle Rock, CO
Joel Dietrich Benzonia, MI
Micah Gregory-Lederer Highest Honor
Carlos Montejo Highest Honor
Anne Morse Whitehall, MT
Kyle Nacey Detroit, MI
Austin Neaville Cary, NC
Kira Overin Fresno, CA
Jacob Palmer West Covina, CA
Carly Peach Stevensville, MT Highest Honor
Hubbell Rowe Cincinnati, OH
Master of Science Industrial Hygiene Distance Learning
2020
Haley Ball Nashville, TN
Amanda Beerman Power, MT
Corey Brochu Marquette, MI Highest Honor
Thomas Burgess Wanaque, NJ
Robert Bushek Arlington Heights, IL
Jerome Clark Carlsbad, NM
Christian Debevec Marietta, GA
Jennifer Dimitri San Jose, CA Highest Honor
Jaime Edwards Kennewick, WA
Jeffrey Gutschmidt Kirkland, WA Highest Honor
Amanda Hebert Albuquerque, NM
Ryan Hester Bakersfield, CA
Chris Hopkins Elysian Fields, TX
Robert Jeters
Rachelle Kavon Plentywood, MT
Peter Kuhlmann Houston, TX
Jordan Lefever Kalispell, MT
Melanie Mayer Reno, NV
Meghan Molin Murrieta, CA Highest Honor
Matthew Moore Dallas, TX
David Murch Polk City, IA
Jonathan Oravec Butte, MT
Christina Perez La Salle, IL
Sean Phillips San Rafael, CA
Ephraim Quelitano
Eric Randleman Chicago, IL
Dustin Raphael Denham Springs, LA
James Reilly Henderson, NV
Kenya Saenz San Antonio, TX
Nicholas Silvestri Elmwood Park, IL
Jianyong Song Yiban City, China
Jacob Steelhammer Kennewick, WA
Kevin Sterling Humble, TX Highest Honor
Jason Stoberl Pasadena, CA Highest Honor
Bryan Vetrano Reno, NV
Edgar Villaruel Downey, CA Highest Honor
Landon Wiggins Robbinsville, NC
2021
Stephen Barber Alberta, Calgary, Canada
Jacob Berry Billings, MT
Jillian Brown Highest Honor
Kent Candee Des Moines, IA Highest Honor
Rodulfo Castro Bakersfield, CA Highest Honor
Allyson Clark San Pedro, CA
Dominique Damian Onalaska, WA
Erin Davis West Richland, WA
Robert Deford Bakersfield, CA
Cord Dennig Sacramento, CA
William Eason Redmond, OR
Kellsey Ells Spokane, WA
Nicholas Grote
Brandi Gruenwald Glenpool, OK
Emily Harmon Pinellas Park, FL
Crista Hartman Reno, NV
Laura Hayes Lacey, WA
Megan Heins Houston, TX
Mark Hussey Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada
Joy Jacobsen McCreary, Manitoba, Canada
Festus Jide Katy, TX
Timothy Kenny Reston, VA
Matthew Legaspi Milpitas, CA Highest Honor
Mary Lindgren Hattiesburg, MS
Alexa Maricich Missoula, MT
Renee McGaughy Kennewick, WA
Robert McNeely Noblesville, IN
Shayne Meadows Camden, OH
Elizabeth Mickelinc Gaithersburg, MD
Giovanni Midili Kennewick, WA
Toluwalopemi Onofe Dublin, CA
Beverly Parson-Quintana Las Vegas, NM
Joshua Patton Portland, OR
Courtney Perez Pasco, WA Highest Honor
Arturo Ponce Wildomar, CA
Michael Posada Richland, WA
Larisa Rapanick Chesapeake, VA
Derick Rivera Rodriguez Jacksonville, NC
Otilio Rodriguez Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Rozellynn Sereda Espanola, NM
Nathan Spencer West Jordan, UT
Christopher Tacke Fairfield, MT
Amy Turns Lincoln, NE
Christopher Wooden Virginia Beach, VA
Master of Science Industrial Hygiene
2020
Curtis Carroll Sheridan, MT
Tyler Davis Missoula, MT
Charles Holland Clancy, MT
Ciara Kremer Coeur D’Alene, ID
Dylan Stauffer Butte, MT Highest Honor
2021
Ryan Chen Monrovia, CA
Kaitlyn McGrath Butte, MT
Sadie McLaughlin Butte, MT
Ty Murphy Butte, MT
Travis Oakason Kila, MT Highest Honor
Kelsey Schmidt Columbus, MT
Master of Science Interdisciplinary Studies
2020
Jinjin Chen Butte, MT
Hannah Sparks Aurora, CO
2021
Sydney Jennings Butte, MT Highest Honor
Master of Science Materials Science and Engineering
2020
Ryan Foley Butte, MT
Suvash Ghimire Chitwan, Nepal
Abdul Sommed Hadi Ashaiman, Ghana
Teagan Leitzke Wausau, WI
MD Salah Uddin Noakhali, Bangladesh
Prince Sarfo Ghana
2021
Garon Knudson Missoula, MT
Elizabeth Raiha Butte, MT
Auva Speiser Missoula, MT
Taylor Winsor Shoreline, WA
Master of Science Metallurgical and Mineral Processing Engineering
2020
Ana Claudia Antunes Silva Brazil
Adilbek Baigabelov Kostanay, Kazakhstan
Philip Holdsworth Flagstaff, AZ
Jonathan Rice Mahtomedi, MN
Benjamin Suslavich Aurora, MN
Gary Wilson Colville, WA
2021
Michael Mensah Akrokerri, Ghana
Master of Science Mining Engineering
2020
Irene Ateng Ghana Highest Honor
Kyle Murphy Rangely, CO Highest Honor
2021
Emelina Doucette Malta, MT
Kezia Jetmore Red Lodge, MT
Dipogiso Mbulayi Nata, Botswana
Race Owens Ennis, MT
Casey Penney Butte, MT
Ethan Steffen Denver, CO
Master of Science Petroleum Engineering
2020
Jan Branning Great Falls, MT Highest Honor
Matthew Malin Denver, CO
Sterling Richard Bismarck, ND Highest Honor
2021
Claude Boiteau Bigfork, MT
Kofi Dabo Ghana
Nathaniel Younk Richmond, MI Highest Honor
Master of Science Technical Communication
Katy Harris
Erica Jansma Manhattan, MT Highest Honor
Emmy Keenan Anaconda, MT
Sara Schaefer Anaconda, MT
SCHOOL OF MINES & ENGINEERING
Bachelor of Science Civil Engineering
2020
Cody Baszler Butte, MT Highest Honor
Grant Benz Steele, ND
Hunter Berg Billings, MT
Kevin Bingham Hobson, MT Honor
Jory Breen Missoula, MT Honor
Elijah Brewer East Wenatchee, WA
Derek Bruner Great Falls, MT Honor
James Butler Billings, MT
Brady Cheeney Butte, MT Honor
Alex DeLaHunt Helena, MT Honor
Max Hiller La Center, WA Honor
Samantha Johnson Thompson Falls, MT
Kevin Judge Helena, MT Honor
Tyler Lindbloom Lone Tree, CO
Hannah Liss Kalispell, MT Honor
Bridger Logan Butte, MT
Caileigh Norman Butte, MT Honor
Dylan Pannabecker Choteau, MT Honor
Nathaniel Proffitt Bozeman, MT
Kaden Sukut Great Falls, MT Honor
Douglas Tamcke Helena, MT Honor
Tucker Thatcher Butte, MT Honor
Reid Vandenbos Cut Bank, MT
Bryce Williams Madras, OR
2021
Evan Anderson Butte, MT Honor
Brady Clawson Missoula, MT Honor
Robert Cromwell Missoula, MT Honor
Hailee Cross East Helena, MT Honor
Patrick Eichert St. Ignatius, MT
Quinten Foster Puyallup, WA
William Hunthausen Helena, MT Highest Honor
Braden Larsen Whitehall, MT Highest Honor
Tanner Laws Thompson Falls, MT Honor
Lakyn Ludwick Butte, MT
Henry Lugo Richland, WA
Bridger Martin Shelby, MT Honor
Vincent McCann Valdiva, Chile Highest Honor
Christopher Moodry Butte, MT
Grant O’Brien Malta, MT
Tyler Padilla Covington, WA Honor
Ethan Peterson Anaconda, MT
Jesse Sims Butte, MT
Steven Sorensen Butte, MT Highest Honor
Reese Spears Conrad, MT
Alec Steele Missoula, MT Highest Honor
Tommy Thomas Elliston, MT Honor
Clyde Thompson Butte, MT
Josephine Waldbillig Philipsburg, MT
Nickolas Winfield East Helena, MT Honor
Anthony Woods Kalispell, MT Honor
Harold Yocum Arlee, MT
Bachelor of Science Computer Science
2020
Vernon Foley Fairbanks, AK
Samuel Lloyd Clancy, MT
Greg Marlowe Houston, TX Honor
Zachariah Valenzuela Billings, MT
2021
Kaleb Bausch Twin Bridges, MT
Dalton Caron Trabuco Canyon, CA Honor
Elijah Hodges Colstrip, MT
Jackson Jenkins Butte, MT
Jacob Michelotti Butte, MT Honor
Jacob Vesco Butte, MT Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Data Science
2020
Mariia Korol Kiev, UA Highest Honor
2021
Dalton Caron Trabuco Canyon, CA Honor
Keelie Lawler Rathdrum, ID Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering
2020
Zainab Alhamad Saudi Arabia
Chance Hansen Idaho Falls, ID
Jordan Hardy Butte, MT Honor
Ansley Kulseng-Hansen Plains, MT Highest Honor
Hunter Ledford Rock Springs, WY
Jacob Metro Beacon, NY Honor
Chase Plum Butte, MT Honor
Andrew Rossiter Sheridan, MT Honor
Dylan Sandefur Great Falls, MT Highest Honor
Quincy Stormer Circle, MT Highest Honor
Anthony Thelen Butte, MT Honor
Christopher Walchuk Ronan, MT Honor
2021
Sean Couture Ephrata, WA Honor
Samuel Croft Polson, MT
Jamison Ehlers Custer, MT
Yihuan Gao Fushun, Liaoning, CN
Trey Hoagland Butte, MT
Rayce McCord Molt, MT Highest Honor
Tam Nguyen Haiphang, Vietnam Highest Honor
Kalvin Patterson Polson, MT
James Pauley Billings, MT Highest Honor
Benjamin Rayner Highwood, MT Highest Honor
Jaime Rodriguez New York City, NY
Nathaniel Sander Spokane, WA
McKenna Savage Butte, MT Highest Honor
Kolby Tretheway Butte, MT
Tyler Vendetti Green River, WY
Joseph Weeks Butte, MT
Bachelor of Science Environmental Engineering
2020
Lantana Clark Missoula, MT
Samuel Conrady Helena, MT
Ashton Cummings Great Falls, MT Highest Honor
Kile Denny Lame Deer, MT Honor
Matthew Fidler Highest Honor
Adriane Horn Kodiak, AK Highest Honor
Alexis Icenogle Kirkwood, IL Honor
Matthew Kale Billings, MT Highest Honor
Grace Kurtz Whitefish, MT Honor
Jeremy Miller Missoula, MT Honor
Trystin Moran Whitehall, MT
Anthony Moritz Butte, MT
Kori Reilly Butte, MT Honor
Hannah Ruble Eureka, MT
Scott Swedberg Ballantine, MT Honor
Tavi Wise Tieton, WA
2021
Kane Gabrielsen Havre, MT Honor
Stacey Kyle Street, MD
Barry Mitchell Butte, MT
Justin Ortgies Polson, MT Highest Honor
Kelsey Parker Boise, MT Honor
Erik Suhr Sandpoint, ID Highest Honor
Gabriel Walsh Helena, MT Honor
Bachelor of Science General Engineering
2020
Osama Albaqami Butte, MT
Abdulrahman Alkhaldi Anak, Saudi Arabia
Salman Alkhaldi Anak, Saudi Arabia
Khaled Alkhater Saudi Arabia
Hassan Almomen Saudi Arabia
Amer Alotaibi Saudi Arabia
Ahmad Alsubaie Dammam, Saudi Arabia
Peter Antonioli Whitehall, MT
Nicholas Argento Helena, MT
Ramsey Bailey Circle, MT Honor
Cody Baszler Butte, MT Highest Honor
Sean Benson Billings, MT Honor
Grant Benz Steele, ND
Hunter Berg Billings, MT
Kevin Bingham Hobson, MT Honor
Dallas Bragg Stevensville, MT Honor
Jory Breen Missoula, MT Honor
Elijah Brewer East Wenatchee, WA
Derek Bruner Great Falls, MT Honor
James Butler Billings, MT
Brenton Carroll Orting, WA Honor
Brady Cheeney Butte, MT Honor
Sean Cordes Fallon, NV Highest Honor
Britton Cox Austin, TX
Dallas Crnich Butte, MT
Barron Culver Blacksburg, VA
Alex DeLaHunt Helena, MT Honor
Isaac Gilfeather Helena, MT Honor
Daniel Hannink Modesto, CA Highest Honor
Evan Heiken Broadview, MT Highest Honor
Cole Hill Basin, WY Highest Honor
Max Hiller La Center, WA Honor
Austin Howie Billings, MT Honor
Riley Jensen Three Forks, MT Honor
Joseph Johnson Hamilton, MT Honor
Samantha Johnson Thompson Falls, MT
Kevin Judge Helena, MT Honor
Brett Lawson Great Falls, MT Highest Honor
Tyler Lindbloom Lone Tree, CO
Hannah Liss Kalispell, MT Honor
Bridger Logan Butte, MT
Carter Myers Cody, WY Honor
Reid Nelson Great Falls, MT Highest Honor
Caileigh Norman Butte, MT Honor
Dylan Pannabecker Choteau, MT Honor
Nathaniel Proffitt Bozeman, MT
Shaun Raugust Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Jaxon Schweikert Columbia Falls, MT
Mario Simon Butte, MT Honor
Molly Sprunger Butte, MT
Kaden Sukut Great Falls, MT Honor
Douglas Tamcke Helena, MT Honor
Tucker Thatcher Butte, MT Honor
Reid Vandenbos Cut Bank, MT
Michaela Wight Hall, MT
Bryce Williams Madras, OR
Chandler Zins Billings, MT Honor
2021
Mohnad Alqahtani Saudi Arabia
Patrick Eichert St. Ignatius, MT
Zachery Enloe Great Falls, MT
Maxwell Erickson Red Lodge, MT
William Giovannetti Trego, MT Honor
Alex Holm Ocean Shores, WA
Andrew Huckeby Butte, MT
Lakyn Ludwick Butte, MT
Bachelor of Science Geological Engineering
2020
Bryan Claypool Miles City, MT Honor
Ardelion Cocergine Butte, MT
Constance Fenske Leduc County, AB, CAN
Abigail Hanich Missoula, MT Honor
Robert Hofer Miles City, MT Honor
Kira Overin Fresno, CA
Blayne Sandau Missoula, MT Honor
Cody Stewart Agassiz, British Columbia Honor
2021
Richelle Carney Anaconda, MT Highest Honor
April Degel Sheridan, MT Honor
Sean Harris East Helena, MT Honor
Cooper Knoll Glendive, MT
Riley McConnaha Butte, MT Honor
Scott Morley Anaconda, MT
Ian Needs Helena, MT
Tiffany Ostenburg Butte, MT
Jackson Quarles Andover, MN
Damon Taylor Helena, MT
Bachelor of Science Geophysical Engineering
2020
Jacob Clarke Billings, MT Highest Honor
Rachel Hadley Dayton, NV Highest Honor
Marihelen Held Great Falls, MT Honor
2021
Tess Janney Butte, MT Highest Honor
Matthew Larson Butte, MT Honor
Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering
2020
Osama Albaqami Butte, MT
Abdulrahman Alkhaldi Anak, Saudi Arabia
Salman Alkhaldi Anak, Saudi Arabia
Khaled Alkhater Saudi Arabia
Hassan Almomen Saudi Arabia
Amer Alotaibi Saudi Arabia
Ahmad Alsubaie Dammam, Saudi Arabia
Peter Antonioli Whitehall, MT
Nicholas Argento Helena, MT
Ramsey Bailey Circle, MT Honor
Sean Benson Billings, MT Honor
Dallas Bragg Stevensville, MT Honor
Brenton Carroll Orting, WA Honor
Sean Cordes Fallon, NV Highest Honor
Britton Cox Austin, TX
Dallas Crnich Butte, MT
Barron Culver Blacksburg, VA
Arthur Flynn Orland, CA Honor
Isaac Gilfeather Helena, MT Honor
Daniel Hannink Modesto, CA Highest Honor
Evan Heiken Broadview, MT Highest Honor
Cole Hill Basin, WY Highest Honor
Austin Howie Billings, MT Honor
RileyJensen Three Forks, MT Honor
Joseph Johnson Hamilton, MT Honor
Brett Lawson Great Falls, MT Highest Honor
Carter Myers Cody, WY Honor
Reid Nelson Great Falls, MT Highest Honor
Shaun Raugust Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Jaxon Schweikert Columbia Falls, MT
Mario Simon Butte, MT Honor
Molly Sprunger Butte, MT
Michaela Wight Hall, MT
Chandler Zins Billings, MT Honor
2021
Abdullah Alhajri Ain Dar, Saudi Arbia
Mohnad Alqahtani Saudi Arabia
Thomas Anselmo Priest River, ID Honor
John Becker Butte, MT Honor
Andrew Bruce Butte, MT Honor
Jackson Burt Butte, MT Honor
Eugene Cantley Great Falls, MT Highest Honor
Thomas Challeen Butte, MT
Jayden Chilson Dillon, MT
Jared Dickson Great Falls, MT
Zachery Enloe Great Falls, MT
Maxwell Erickson Red Lodge, MT
Hazen Fink Lambert, MT Honor
Jonah Franchi Kalispell, MT Highest Honor
Sydney Gillespie Colstrip, MT Highest Honor
Ryder Gilmore Northport, WA Honor
William Giovannetti Trego, MT Honor
Robert Hall Butte, MT
Alex Holm Ocean Shores, WA
Andrew Huckeby Butte, MT
Tyler Humphreys Hogeland, MT
Colin Kenney Polson, MT Highest Honor
Grant Kingston Anderson, CA Honor
Nikayla Larson Arvada, CO Highest Honor
Alan Lister Drumheller, Alberta Highest Honor
Emily Maynard Fairbanks, AK
Grace Ostermiller Billings, MT Honor
Wednesday Rehm Power, MT Honor
Tanner Reynolds Fairview, MT Highest Honor
Derrick Rodriguez Simi Valley, CA Honor
Jared Schmidlin Dillon, MT Highest Honor
Marshall Shaffer Billings, MT
Garrett Strine Thompson Falls, MT Honor
Braden Tethal Evanston, WY Highest Honor
Cordell Wittmier Conrad, MT Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Metallurgical & Materials Engineering
2020
Jacob Bentley Butte, MT Honor
Ethan Blevins Ronan, MT Highest Honor
Nathaniel Burrington Spokane, WA Honor
Marc D’Aberle Seattle, WA Honor
Aimee Eubank Billings, MT Highest Honor
Avery Flanik Missoula, MT
Thomas Frasz Great Falls, MT Honor
Giao Hoang Minneapolis, MN Honor
Jeremy Prishmont Butte, MT Honor
Trevor Russell Clancy, MT Honor
Xavier Vorhies Olney, MT Highest Honor
2021
Kathryn Bozer Huxley, IA Highest Honor
Ryan Gannon Great Falls, MT
Cameron Hughes Butte, MT Honor
Aidan York Las Vegas, NV
Bachelor of Science Mining Engineering
2020
Christopher Atkinson Vancouver, CAN Highest Honor
Adele Berg Port Coquitlam, BC, CAN Honor
James Cummins Fort McMurray, AB, CAN Honor
Michael Delaney St. Ignatius, MT Highest Honor
Connor Hickman Spokane, WA Highest Honor
Kyle Huebner Idaho Falls, ID
Kelsy Jalbert Boise, ID
Kezia Jetmore Red Lodge, MT Honor
Chase Kent Columbus, MT
Nolan Konen Twin Bridges, MT
Katya Lafakis Vancouver, BC, CAN
Zachary Lettenga Conrad, MT Highest Honor
Race Owens Ennis, MT Honor
Barrota Pene Butte, MT Honor
Gregory Sotiropoulos Winnipeg, CAN Highest Honor
Charles Spencer Absarokee, MT Honor
Johanna Stinson Belt, MT Highest Honor
Jesslyn Valle Butte, MT
2021
Madison Akers Homer, AK Honor
Justin Bayer Osburn, ID
William Bramlet Dillon, MT
Shayna Burgess Plains, MT
John Coler Medical Lake, WA
Andrew Emerick Butte, MT
Seth Gudgel Port Angeles, WA
Matthew Hutson Cincinnati, OH
Joyce Karaj Kolwezi, DR Congo Honor
Thomas Lewman Green River, WY Honor
Jake Oman Frenchtown, MT Honor
David Otto Belgrade, MT
James Ray Roundup, MT Honor
Seth Salusso Divide, MT Honor
Axel Shjeflo Belmont, CA Highest Honor
Kylie Stedtnitz Sheridan, WY
Ethan Steffen Denver, CO Highest Honor
Ivan Steiger
David Wuellner Cripple Creek, CO Honor
William Wyatt Show Low, AZ
Bachelor of Science Occupational Safety and Health
2020
Othman Abahussain
Mohammed Alanazi Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Yazeed Alanazi Saudi Arabia
Faisal Alboainain Saudi Arabia
Hadi Aldossari Alkhobar, Saudi Arabia Honor
Khalid Aldossari Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Alhajri Butte, MT
Rashid Alhajri Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia
Abdulrahman Alhudaib Butte, MT
Hussain Aljar Saudi Arabia
Saud Alkhaldi Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Rashed Alkhater Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Alqahtani Alkhubar, Saudi Arabia
Shaker Alqahtani Saudi Arabia
Osama Alsahli Dammam, Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Alsubaie Dammam, Saudi Arabia Honor
Ahmed Alsubaie Dammam, Saudi Arabia Honor
Hannah Anderson Anaconda, MT
Robert Bedey Hamilton, MT
Mason Daniel Great Falls, MT
Jamie Holland Butte, MT Honor
Parker Jones Dillon, MT
Henry Kilbreath Pinehurst, ID
Brooke Marzolf Simms, MT
Connor McCarthy Butte, MT
Ryan Mutzenberger Missoula, MT Honor
Bryan Rozan Butte, MT
Madison Russell Butte, MT Highest Honor
Evan Sampson Helena, MT
Brandon Schuff Kalispell, MT
Hayden Smith Gig Harbor, WA
Bakr Sulaiman Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Honor
2021
Meshal Alanazi Butte, MT
Khalid Alboainain Jubail, Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Alharbi
Ali Alkhalid Butte, MT
Mohammed Alshawi Butte, MT
Jacques Boulet Edmonton, AB, Canada Highest Honor
Kyle Christie Butte, MT
Mackensie Daily Butte, MT
Zachary Hanni Butte, MT
Sabrina Hopcroft Florence, MT
Lindsey Madison Great Falls, MT
Matthew Merzlak Butte, MT
Abigail Passage Helena, MT Honor
Jedidiah Reeves Belt, MT
Alexandra Roberts Yerington, NV
Andre Vialpando Butte, MT
Katey Walsh Butte, MT
Tucker Weber Butte, MT Honor
Bachelor of Science Petroleum Engineering
2020
Mahdi Abdullah Kuwait
Meshari Alanazi Butte, MT
Nasser Aldarweesh Kuwait
Abdullah Alhathal Saudi Arabia
Bader Alqahtani Dammam, Saudi Arabia Highest Honor
Naser Alradhan Kuwait
Abdulrahman Alsultan Saudi Arabia Highest Honor
Robert Duhame Wise River, MT Highest Honor
Dallon Ecklin Kindersley, SK
Kelten Falez Calgary, AB
Fadhel Faras Mangaf, Ahmoudi, Kuwait
Daniel Hanson Bowman, ND
John Hare Camrose, AB Highest Honor
Austin Howie Billings, MT Honor
Jordan Humenjuk Calgary, AB Honor
Ryan Keenan Bigfork, MT Honor
Zakary Kypfer Bangkok, Thailand Honor
Max Lucas Kennewick, WA
Fraser Lumley Vermilion, Alberta Canada Honor
Ashten McCloskey Butte, MT Honor
John O’Donnell Billings, MT Honor
Brent Shishido Yorba Linda, CA Honor
Austin Starkel Anchorage, AK Honor
Michael Stewart Calgary, Alberta, Canada Honor
Baily Sulfridge Deer Park, WA
Pearce Thiessen Calgary, Alberta, Canada Honor
Trey Ulsh Great Falls, MT
Nathaniel Younk Richmond, MI Highest Honor
Abdulrahman Alduraiweesh Kuwait
Carson Fiechtner Miles City, MT Highest Honor
2021
Khaled Alabbasi Kuwait Honor
Abdulrahman Alafandi Butte, MT
Abdulelah Al-amoudi Butte, MT
Nawaf Aldawood Dharan, Saudi Arabia Honor
Reem Aldosari Kuwait
Abdullah Aldossary Aldhahran, Saudi Arabia Highest Honor
Saad Algrooni Butte, MT
Ahmed Alhadhira Butte, MT
Abduallah Alhouti Kuwait
Bader Alkandari Kuwait
Colin Allsopp Calgary, Canada Honor
Mohammad Almajed Butte, MT Highest Honor
Chase Barta Butte, MT Honor
Robb Braden Wibaux, MT Highest Honor
Blaine Derhak Billings, MT
Yara El Dana Butte, MT Highest Honor
Dylan Enns Butte, MT Honor
Tyler Fortier Glen Calgary, CAN Highest Honor
Laura Gantz Cold Lake, AB, Canada Honor
Forrest Green Fairplay, CO
Chase Heiden Meridian, ID Honor
Augustus Herzog Helena, MT Honor
Ryan Isto Campbellville Honor
Brady Koenig Auburn, WA Highest Honor
Derek Lemler Anaconda, MT Honor
Seamus Lucostic Missoula, MT Honor
Neidy Pedro Luanda, Angola
Kyle Purschke Edmonton, AB, CAN
Brody Quast Calgary, AB Honor
Zachary Roberts Great Falls, MT
Usman Sajjad Calgary, CAN Honor
Bailey Wiedemann-Komarnicki Calgary, CAN Honor
Bachelor of Science Software Engineering
2020
Justin Bak Butte, MT Highest Honor
Kaleb Bausch Twin Bridges, MT
Jacob Michelotti Butte, MT Honor
Jacob Vesco Butte, MT Highest Honor
COLLEGE OF LETTERS, SCIENCES, & PROFESSIONAL STUDIES
Bachelor of Applied Science Business
2020
Jeffrey Garrard Townsend, MT
Katelynn Hampa Butte, MT
Brett Hibbs Butte, MT
Jesse Hoffman Butte, MT Honor
Sean Kissell Butte, MT
Monica Latham Helena, MT Honor
Sara Lester Butte, MT Highest Honor
David Letang Helena, MT Honor
Nancy Lightner Helena, MT Honor
Cheyenne Monger Belgrade, MT
Wendy Muniz Butte, MT Honor
Truman Pisk Kalispell, MT
Cole Reighard Butte, MT
Katie Trettin Helena, MT Highest Honor
Katelyn Woods Butte, MT
2021
Jakob Bloom Simms, MT Honor
Trason Dixon Helena, MT Highest Honor
Colton Dugan Kalispell, MT
Jase Galt Butte, MT Honor
Stanley Glovan Butte, MT
Cole Hauptman Simi Valley, CA Honor
Hallie Johnson Anaconda, MT
Ethan Jones Missoula, MT Honor
Ashley Martinez Helena, MT
Justin May Joplin, MT Honor
David Stahl Three Forks, MT
Bachelor of Science Applied Health & Safety Sciences
2020
Paityn Floerchinger Helena, MT Honor
McKinly Kramer Butte, MT
Cy Steele Missoula, MT Honor
Kaylee Zard Forsyth, MT Honor
2021
Seth Holman Butte, MT
Katelyn McGuiness Manhattan, MT
Quade McQueary Butte, MT Highest Honor
Braxton Porter Ogden, UT Highest Honor
Paul Sundquist Sandpoint, ID Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Biological Sciences
2020
Tanner Chase Spokane Valley, WA Honor
Lydia Dupuis Polson, MT Honor
Cameron Myers Cody, WY Highest Honor
Kristine Paquette Butte, MT Honor
Derek Ralph Butte, MT
Lauren Schmitt Helena, MT
Teal Taylor Butte, MT
Kamie West Butte, MT Honor
2021
Luke Almos Great Falls, MT Honor
Samuel Butcher Butte, MT Honor
Brittnee Crane Butte, MT Honor
Christopher Gabrielsen Havre, MT Highest Honor
Abbie George Helena, MT Highest Honor
Mikayla Jones Butte, MT
Alex Kent Butte, MT
Camille McEwen Butte, MT Highest Honor
Karina Mickelson Laguna Niguel, CA
Matthew Namie Spokane, WA Honor
Karly Okrusch Butte, MT Highest Honor
Rachel Pederson Power, MT Honor
Cody Penny Laurel, MT
Katelyn Reichle Butte, MT Honor
Cody Tofflemire Helena, MT Honor
Kurtiss Winscot Helena, MT
Bachelor of Science Business & Information Technology
2020
Diovonni Brewer Oceanside, CA
Samantha Cormier Billings, MT Honor
William Davey Polson, MT
Rebecca Jones Butte, MT
Sam McCamley Kalispell, MT Honor
Danielle McGee Butte, MT
Samantha McGree Butte, MT Honor
Gavin McPherson Glendive, MT
Cameron Nissen Bigfork, MT
Annika Rapp Butte, MT Highest Honor
Tucker Rauthe Kalispell, MT
Taylor Sewell Twin Bridges, MT
Jessica Snider Butte, MT
Heather Thompson Lake Tapps, WA Honor
2021
John Belland Meeker, CO Highest Honor
Wade Bouley Butte, MT Honor
Tanna Campbell Big Timber, MT Highest Honor
Curtis Conant Shelby, MT Highest Honor
Michaela Cortright Anaconda, MT Highest Honor
Hailey Crawford Helena, MT Honor
Aidan Dennehy Butte, MT Honor
Olivia Hopkins Butte, MT Honor
Kaitlyn Kerr Laurel, MT Honor
Mikaela Latka Helena, MT Highest Honor
Jacob Masters Butte, MT Highest Honor
Tjaden Pallister Helena, MT
Vincenzo Quirk Bigfork, MT Honor
Ryan Richards Butte, MT Honor
Jacee Sprunger Butte, MT Highest Honor
Mikayla Stone Deer Lodge, MT Highest Honor
Robert Taylor Fayetteville, NC
Kody Torgerson Great Falls, MT Honor
Tiler Whiteaker Kalispell, MT Honor
Bachelor of Science Chemistry
2020
Brittnee Crane Butte, MT Honor
Quinn Cunneen Butte, MT Honor
Allison Kelly Helena, MT Highest Honor
Lyndsi Leprowse Butte, MT
Camryn Stucker Great Falls, MT
2021
Katelyn Alley Butte, MT Highest Honor
Michaela Bell Helena, MT
Kelsi McEnaney Missoula, MT Highest Honor
Harrison Muth Missoula, MT Honor
Bachelor of Science Cybersecurity & Network Administration
2021
Hunter Mcginnis Butte, MT
Bachelor of Science Exercise and Health Science
2021
Bryan Caffrey Townsend, MT Highest Honor
Kaylynn Haefs Craig, CO Honor
Hope Revenaugh Butte, MT Highest Honor
Mesa Williams White Sulphur Springs, MT Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Health Care Informatics
2020
Cameran Macmillan Butte, MT Honor
Matthew Palmer Butte, MT Honor
Wyatt Postlethwaite Libby, MT Highest Honor
2021
Alexandrea Bruton Billings, MT Honor
Rosanna Hengst Whitehall, MT Honor
Bachelor of Science Interdisciplinary Arts & Sciences
2020
Mickenzie Alt Butte, MT
Andre Brown Compton, CA Honor
2021
Wendy Dyer Deer Lodge, MT Honor
Bonnie Joseph Butte, MT Honor
Kamaile Moody Pasco, WA
Bachelor of Science Liberal Studies
2020
Jonathan Gales Butte, MT
Bachelor of Science Mathematical Sciences
2020
Darron Martinez Wiesbaden, Germany
Brianna Petersen-Stroebe Billings, MT Honor
Quincy Stormer Circle, MT Highest Honor
2021
Michael Hessler Anaconda, MT Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Network Technology
2020
Nicholas Haines Great Falls, MT
Robert Larson Wise River, MT
Tanner Mayer Honor
Christopher Salmonsen Butte, MT Highest Honor
Jacob Salmonsen Butte, MT Honor
2021
Ziyad Almalki Butte, MT
Bachelor of Science Nursing
2020
Courtney Albright Corvallis, MT Honor
Emily Anspach Helena, MT Honor
Hollie Barres Deer Lodge, MT Highest Honor
Barbra Bierie Charlo, MT Highest Honor
Cierra Bonogofsky Tacoma, WA
Autumn Boutin Helena, MT Honor
Stephanie Brewster Milton, WA Honor
Jessica Carr Butte, MT Honor
Michelle Cline Bozeman, MT Highest Honor
Brianna Collins Butte, MT Honor
Taylen Cordes Fallon, NV Highest Honor
Kyra Dawes Helena, MT Honor
Lynzee Dexter Townsend, MT Highest Honor
Kristine Fairbanks Manhattan, MT
Bryce Fakler Anaconda, MT Honor
Erica Fortune Havre, MT Honor
Samantha Gay Kalispell, MT Honor
Jami Greene Great Falls, MT Highest Honor
Carol Gustavsen Butte, MT Highest Honor
Alexis Hageman Butte, MT
Haeley Harmon Helena, MT Highest Honor
Catherine Harrington Butte, MT Highest Honor
Jamie Harrison Dillon, MT Honor
Randi Held Juneau, AK Honor
Katrina Howarth Helena, MT Highest Honor
Kelsey Jura Hamilton, MT Highest Honor
Kaitlyn Kaiser Missoula, MT Honor
Amy Kanne Littleton, CO Honor
Lauren Kingsford Missoula, MT Honor
Jamie Kopf Whitehall, MT Honor
Natalia Kurylovich Missoula, MT
Allison Kustka Billings, MT Honor
Levi Lynde Red Lodge, MT
Shelley Maclean Redlands, CA
Mikayla McGivern Butte, MT Honor
Brooke Moen Billings, MT Honor
Noreine Neumiller Roundup, MT Honor
Jamie Powers Butte, MT
Emily Scott Missoula, MT Highest Honor
McKenzie Stanchfield Wise River, MT Honor
Grace Stefano Townsend, MT Honor
Rebecca Tilleman Belgrade, MT Honor
Rachel Webster Butte, MT Honor
Terri Williamson Deer Lodge, MT Honor
Amanda Wilson Butte, MT Honor
2021
Darbi Anderson Butte, MT Honor
Lana Berg Butte, MT Honor
Heather Blando Anaconda, MT Highest Honor
Kacie Boggess Deer Lodge, MT Honor
Amber Borsberry Butte, MT
Madison Botsford Butte, MT Highest Honor
Aubrey Braun Billings, MT Highest Honor
Cheyenne Burns Bozeman, MT Honor
Laurie Burt Butte, MT Honor
Emily Caponi Butte, MT Highest Honor
Dylan Carter Watkinsville, GA Highest Honor
Katherine Casazza Butte, MT Honor
Stephanie Cowden Kalispell, MT Honor
Brianna Cunneen Butte, MT Honor
Michal Doyle Butte, MT Highest Honor
Melissa Earhart Missoula, MT Highest Honor
Trayce Franks Butte, MT Honor
Emily Fussell Butte, MT Honor
Logan Hall Dillon, MT Honor
Virginia Howser Whitehall, MT Honor
Michael Hughes Houston, TX Highest Honor
Isaak Jones Libby, MT Honor
Teal Joy Butte, MT Honor
Allyson Keller Great Falls, MT Highest Honor
Jacklyn Kidd Butte, MT Highest Honor
Michael Kline Butte, MT Honor
Bianca Landa Butte, MT Highest Honor
Alisha Lingle Kalispell, MT Highest Honor
Arthur Martin Shippensburg, PA Highest Honor
Shathena Meeder-Shauvin Missoula, MT Honor
Rhiannon Pfeifer Butte, MT Highest Honor
Kaytlin Porter Butte, MT Highest Honor
Shelby Price Miles City, MT Highest Honor
Courtney Radke Helena, MT Highest Honor
Kady Richards East Helena, MT Honor
Rozland Robinson Butte, MT Highest Honor
Audrey Rohlman Lolo, MT Highest Honor
Tanya Saunders Billings, MT
Jordan Scott Butte, MT Honor
Stefani Sherman Helena, MT Highest Honor
Sheridan Spicher Butte, MT Highest Honor
Nichole Sterling Missoula, MT Highest Honor
Sara Stoeckel Helena, MT Highest Honor
Katelynn Sutton Lima, MT Highest Honor
Josie Taylor Butte, MT Highest Honor
Marissa VandenBos Cut Bank, MT Highest Honor
Ashlyn Wyant Anaconda, MT Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Professional & Technical Communication
2020
Ryan Bossard Butte, MT Highest Honor
Charles Degroat Butte, MT
Makayla Garland Anaconda, MT Honor
Molly O’Neill Butte, MT Honor
2021
Amber Freebourn Butte, MT Honor
Taylor Lovell Butte, MT
Elysia Meeks Butte, MT
Hilary Van Vleet Noxon, MT Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Statistics
2021
Trent Rouse Helena, MT
Certificate of Technical Studies Restoration
2020
Mickenzie Alt Butte, MT
Kori Reilly Butte, MT
Scott Swedberg Ballantine, MT
Kamie West Butte, MT
2021
Samuel Butcher Butte, MT
Andrew Emerick Butte, MT
Erik Suhr Sandpoint, ID
Gabriel Walsh Helena, MT
Certificate of Completion Health Care Informatics
2020
Barbra Bierie Charlo, MT
Certificate of Completion Professional Landman
2020
Ryan Keenan Bigfork, MT
2021
Robert Taylor Fayetteville, NC
HIGHLANDS COLLEGE
Associate of Applied Science Accounting Technology
2020
Roxanne Blancas Butte, MT
Savanna Fleming Butte, MT
Teghan Guidoni Butte, MT
Jessica Kelley Lewistown, MT Honor
Alexia Sitser Butte, MT Honor
Katerina Wassberg Butte, MT Honor
2021
Keli Conlan Butte, MT
Taylor England Helena, MT
Zane Gleason Butte, MT
Marshal Odden Deer Lodge, MT Highest Honor
Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology
2020
Tucker Horn Sheridan, MT
Scott Johnson Anaconda, MT Honor
Marcus Sanderson Butte, MT
2021
Noah Bryant Meridian, ID Honor
Ian Colliver Bozeman, MT Highest Honor
Ernie Gilbert Sheridan, MT
Robert Gliko Belt, MT
Darren Karp Belgrade, MT
Derek Karp Butte, MT Honor
Kenneth Patterson Cody, WY
Steven Smathers Sheridan, MT
Associate of Applied Science Business Technology
2021
William Howey Three Forks, MT
Ethan McCaughey Butte, MT
Laurie Niland Opportunity, MT
Cian Randall Butte, MT
Associate of Applied Science Civil Engineering Technology
2020
Carrie Cantwell Butte, MT
Cory Kelly Chester, MT Honor
Parker Tezak Dillon, MT
2021
Loren Alexander Big Timber, MT Honor
Kile Denny Lame Deer, MT Highest Honor
Nathan Leazer Camden, NC Highest Honor
Frank Rodarte Enumclaw, WA
Kade Woodhall Stanford, MT
Associate of Applied Science Computer Network & Cybersecurity
2020
Christopher Salmonsen Butte, MT Honor
Jacob Salmonsen Butte, MT
2021
Isaiah Brandhorst Butte, MT
Brian Niland Butte, MT
Associate of Applied Science Construction Technology-Carpentry
2020
Aaron Alley Butte, MT Honor
Derrius Collins Missoula, MT
Cole Hauptman Simi Valley, CA
Ethan Jones Missoula, MT
Timothy Kitchel Butte, MT
Ben Stortz Glendive, MT Honor
John Tasker Butte, MT
Benjamin Voss Billings, MT Highest Honor
Kade Woodhall Stanford, MT
2021
Riley Frey Butte, MT Honor
David Ingalls Butte, MT
Carson Shuman Helena, MT
Associate of Applied Science Drafting Technology
2020
John Vanek Columbus, MT Highest Honor
2021
Logan Lybbert Coram, MT Highest Honor
Associate of Applied Science Machining Technology
2020
Bradley Denton Lewistown, MT Honor
Serena Grundhauser Butte, MT Honor
Samuel Kurtz West Jordan, UT Honor
Jeremy Leach Fort Smith, AR Highest Honor
Cole Pickering Whitefish, MT Highest Honor
Kyle Salo Danville, CA Highest Honor
2021
Charlie Cantwell Butte, MT
Jackson Duprey Rapid City, SD Honor
Matthew Fouch Three Forks, MT Highest Honor
Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant
2020
Mckenzee Churchill Butte, MT
Mariela Hernandez Belfair, WA Highest Honor
Erin Mickey Anaconda, MT Honor
Sarah Miller Ronan, MT Highest Honor
Kaitlyn Simpson Deer Lodge, MT Honor
Hallieann Thompson Butte, MT Honor
2021
Hailee Baughman Butte, MT
Joslynn Haran Butte, MT
Samantha Krzan Butte, MT Highest Honor
Christina Maes Helena, MT
Associate of Applied Science Metals Fabrication
2020
Jakob Arnold North Pole, AK
Tracer Croy Ennis, MT Honor
Bradley Denton Lewistown, MT Honor
Caitlyn Durbin Reardan, WA
Serena Grundhauser Butte, MT Honor
2021
Brianne Coon Wisdom, MT Highest Honor
Matthew Fouch Three Forks, MT Highest Honor
Haley Frey Darby, MT Highest Honor
Connor Sampson Anaconda, MT
Kaelan Yanak Eureka, MT
Associate of Applied Science Network Technology
2020
Tyler Love Dillon, MT Honor
2021
Alexander Nygard Palmer, AK Honor
Associate of Applied Science Radiologic Technology
2020
Shelby Bouley Butte, MT Honor
Casey Chavez Miles City, MT Honor
Kassee Cochran Helena, MT Honor
Cody Day Butte, MT Honor
Jade LaDeaux Plains, MT Highest Honor
Katie O’Brien Anaconda, MT Highest Honor
Kyeli Ostler Whitehall, MT Highest Honor
Bailee Oxnam Anaconda, MT Honor
Lukas Raile Osceola, NE Highest Honor
Jayelyn Ruckman Fairfield, MT Highest Honor
Michaela Simons Whitehall, MT Highest Honor
Savanah Swanson Helena, MT Highest Honor
2021
Kasey Barnes Butte, MT Highest Honor
Ashtyn Hentges Wolf Point, MT Highest Honor
Lisa Horan Baker, MT Highest Honor
Haylee Johnson Harlem, MT Highest Honor
Dannah Kizzar Dillon, MT Highest Honor
Karlina Lawson Polson, MT Highest Honor
Skyler Martin Shelby, MT Highest Honor
Molly Russell Butte, MT Honor
Brooke Seitz Butte, MT Highest Honor
Ryan Trudnowski Butte, MT Highest Honor
Alyssa Walsh Butte, MT Honor
Associate of Applied Science Web Development & Administration
2021
Taylor Dugan Dillon, MT Highest Honor
Associate of Science
2020
Brett Bentley Butte, MT Honor
Bryndle Goyins Arlee, MT Honor
David Kelleher Shelby, MT
Mary Weeks Butte, MT
2021
Kody Broadway Sandy, OR Honor
John Bruner Butte, MT Highest Honor
Joseph Busch Butte, MT Honor
Laura Clague Butte, MT Highest Honor
Kaydee Granger Butte, MT
Heather Noroian Anaconda, MT
Dale Reynolds Butte, MT
Zachary Schroeck Helena, MT
Certificate of Technical Studies Land Surveying
2020
Cory Kelly Chester, MT
2021
Kile Denny Lame Deer, MT
Alex Jones Butte, MT
Nathan Leazer Camden, NC
Certificate of Applied Science Pre-Apprenticeship Line Program
2020
Grady Althoff Bridger, MT
Charles Barton Bigfork, MT
Brett Bauernfeind Bozeman, MT
Ethan Beck Libby, MT
Logan Beck Deer Lodge, MT
Gavin Beeton Stevensville, MT
Michael Burtchett Geraldine, MT
Justin Campbell Butte, MT
Matthew Campbell Superior, MT
Colton Cooper Busby, MT
Christopher Cote Polson, MT
Kanyon Dolphin Missoula, MT
Thomas Drane Broadus, MT
Tristan Gieser Molt, MT
Clancy Gout Dillon, MT
Evrett Hammond Spirit Lake, ID
Zachary Hamson Eureka, MT
Adam Hettman Lolo, MT
Blake Larson Conrad, MT
Ronald Lashley Helena, MT
Liam LeCoure Stevensville, MT
Michael Lehnert Libby, MT
Riley McGee Missoula, MT
Austin Nieves Butte, MT
Kyler Pancake Stevensville, MT
Cade Percival-DeFord Butte, MT
Eli Reynolds Whitehall, MT
Jacob Roberts Big Timber, MT
Andre Sainsbury Potomac, MT
Dillon Simons Lewistown, MT
Barrett Sutherland Eureka, MT
Nolan Taule Conrad, MT
Mitchell Vogel Libby, MT
Tyler Walter Billings, MT
Eric White Bridger, MT
Nathan Wohlfrom Helena, MT
Michael Wood Helena, MT
2021
Tyler Almeida Sandpoint, ID
Robin Bagley Butte, MT
Koda Biggs Fallon, NV
Logan Bird Okanogan, WA
Olaf Borge Colstrip, MT
Blayde Bowe Chippewa Falls, WI
Kory Broussard Helena, MT
Gerit Cabot Baker, MT
Dillon Christopherson Florence, MT
Trenton Crowe Potomac, MT
Koby Decker Dell, MT
Michael Edwards Missoula, MT
Austin Endy Butte, MT
Kristopher Fisk Missoula, MT
Joe Fowler Butte, MT
Phillip Gregg Stevensville, MT
Read Guckenberg Eureka, MT
Brett Hale Basin, MT
Shawn Hanson Butte, MT
Christopher Illston Anaconda, MT
Brandon Jordan Kalispell, MT
Henry Kakalecik Great Falls, MT
David Kelleher Shelby, MT
Bradley Klein Missoula, MT
Ethen Krueger Noxon, MT
Kyle Lattin Great Falls, MT
Garrett Llamas Fallon, NV
Tristin Lowell Butte, MT
Nicholas Mahon Baker, MT
Dayne Martin Missoula, MT
Todd Myrstol Butte, MT
Seth Popp Park City, MT
Jesse Price Butte, MT
Blake Russell Corvallis, MT
Travis Schmidt Eureka, MT
David Sims Butte, MT
Tanner Smith Malta, MT
Brant Streit Power, MT
Bradford Sydor Sweetgrass, MT
Hunter Thomas Tonasket, WA
Brayden Thorness Kalispell, MT
Barton Vaskey Geyser, MT