"The well-being of the world largely depends on the work of the engineer."

— Sir William Halcrow

Like many people confronted with the horror that was 9/11, Matt Kujawa felt the need to do something — to take action in response.

For many people, that feeling ultimately devolved into a sense of helplessness and outrage.

But Kujawa is an engineer. Which means he actually did something. "Helpless" is not in his lexicon.

That fateful day 20 years ago, Kujawa was a senior at Montana Tech. As evening approached, he and his roommates Andy Sorensen and Brian Loushin decided to take a walk, looking for one of the extra editions printed that day by The Montana Standard. As they walked across campus, they began talking about things they could do. One idea: Draping U.S. flags across buildings at Tech.

When they talked to then-Tech Chancellor Frank Gilmore and other university officials, "they weren't too crazy about that idea," Kujawa said. "So then we began thinking about flagpoles."

Tech had a flagpole, but it was stuck in a corner of campus where it was never used.

Kujawa kept working on the idea, and it soon developed into a concept for not just one flagpole, but three flagpoles — the center, taller one for the United States flag and one on either side for Montana and Montana Tech flags.

Kujawa got Gilmore's approval, and he and his fellow members of Tech's Engineering Club got to work. They produced a design for the memorial, and civil engineering professor Leroy Kriel signed off on it.

Pre-made flagpoles were cost-prohibitive, Kujawa discovered. So he and club members Rick Sheridan and Matt Hess, among others, got busy welding lengths of stout carbon-steel pipe.

"Our class of engineers was very hands-on," Kujawa said.

"We took our time, made sure we got them perfectly straight," Kujawa said — the main pole 43 feet, the other two 38 apiece.

As the project moved forward, Kujawa realized the engineers were going to be short of funds.

The $3,000 total cost was a bargain — but after a strenuous fund-raising effort the engineers had only raised about half of that. One night that winter, Sen. Max Baucus was in town, giving a speech, and Kujawa took the opportunity to buttonhole him and ask about potential funding.

Baucus came through, matching what they'd raised. "It might have come right out of his pocket, I don't know," Kujawa said. "But it enabled us to get the project done."

Other engineers, including Jim Harrington, helped Kujawa with the forms for the concrete base of the memorial. Kujawa's father, brother and uncle, all experienced construction hands, also helped.

A local contractor, Marty Daily, helped out with a boom truck to get things set up.

In January 2002, Baucus mentioned the effort in a speech.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"A group of mechanical engineering students at Montana Tech have raised money to build a flagpole that will honor the victims of 9/11," he said. "Matt Kujawa, a member of the Engineering Club ... told me all about it. The Club has taken this on themselves. It's important to them to be a part of making America stronger."

Kujawa will never forget that spring semester.

In addition to the memorial project, the "same group of guys" — the Tech Engineering Club — represented the university as its HPV (human-powered vehicle) team, competing against other engineering schools. The team spent hundreds of hours in the same welding lab where the flagpoles were made, designing and producing the HPV.

The day after the concrete was poured for the memorial, Kujawa and his teammates left for Reno, Nevada, to compete in the national HPV contest, sponsored by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

That weekend, the Montana Tech team won the national championship.

The team arrived back in Butte at 6 a.m. the following day — the first day of finals.

Kujawa stripped the forms from the concrete, prepared the bolts to receive the poles, and studied like crazy for his finals.

The following week, it was time to set the finished poles.

At about 800 pounds apiece, the poles were hard to move around, and the engineers were a little worried about getting them from the welding shop to the memorial site. So Kujawa called Coach Bob Green to see if any of his football players might be able to help.

"The next thing you knew, we had the entire football team," Kujawa said.

The football players didn't just load the poles onto trucks to be driven to their destination.

"They picked them up, put them on their shoulders, and hiked them all the way up to the site," Kujawa said.

"In the snow."

A few days later, Kujawa left for an internship in Boulder, Colorado. When he came back over the summer, the club got the lighting for the memorial installed.

Then, in the fall, on the first anniversary of 9/11, the gleaming, handsome memorial across from the Marcus Daly statue was dedicated.

In a solemn ceremony, a flag sent by Baucus which had flown over the U.S. Capitol was raised. Kujawa, now a project engineer at REC Silicon in Butte, treasures the memory.

"So many of the engineering students worked on the project. It was great to see it completed."

"The engineer has been, and is, a maker of history." — James Kip Finch

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0