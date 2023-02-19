It was a year of emotional goodbyes — that about sums up 1973. Many a tear was shed that year, for a number of reasons.

Fifty years ago, residents could still ponder which horse they were going to ride on the merry-go-round, feel the wind in their hair on the biplanes and simultaneously laugh and scream while riding up and down on the roller coaster at the Columbia Gardens.

For more than seven decades, the beloved Columbia Gardens was a piece of paradise for the inhabitants of Butte, an escape from city life. That was all coming to a close, thanks to continued mining expansion. Residents were stunned.

Bought by Copper King W.A. Clark and opened as a family resort on June 4, 1899, within the park the sound of children’s laughter echoed continuously among the trees, and the smell of popcorn permeated the air. There was something for everyone — the aforementioned roller coaster, biplanes, an ornate merry-go-round with hand-carved carousel horses, plus playground equipment, gorgeous flower displays, a picnic area, a boardwalk to stroll down, an arcade, a pavilion with a fancy dance floor, and who could forget those water fountains. Water, somehow, never tasted so good.

Described as "traditional to the Mining City as Coney Island is to Brooklyn,” there were few dry eyes when the mountain resort closed just after Labor Day 50 years ago. Residents were still reeling from the shock when on Nov. 12, more salt was added to an already festering wound.

On that chilly Monday night, all the hopes and dreams of finding a new home for the merry-go-round and more went up in the same flames that destroyed the beloved park in record time.

By then, though, locals were in the habit of saying farewell to Butte mainstays. They were also used to disastrous fires.

MEDICAL ARTS FIRE

Months before, residents had watched in horror as fire struck Uptown Butte. Still, it was not the first devastating blaze to hit the heart of Butte’s business district, and it would not be the last.

This one was a “biggie,” though. On Saturday, July 28, flames fully engulfed the historic Medical Arts Building, which quickly became a raging inferno. Home to numerous professional and medical offices, the edifice first opened its doors in 1891 as the Owsley Block. The five-story building had several unique features, including intricate bracketing and rounded balconies. The fire also took out several nearby businesses, including the J.C. Penney Shoe Store and Wein’s Men's Store.

This blaze did much damage, and it took some time to put it out. Once it was extinguished and the smoke had cleared, city and state officials declared the fire-ravaged section of Butte a disaster area.

’TRUE CHAMPIONS’

Months before that fire, the Butte High Bulldogs basketball team was eliminated from the Class AA state tournament in Missoula on Saturday morning, March 10. But it wasn't because of the 53-50 loss the night before to the Missoula Sentinel Spartans.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to go up against Havre that morning, and most thought the Butte High team would easily beat the Blue Ponies and play for third place that night. That plan quickly unraveled as it was confirmed that nine Bulldogs had the German measles.

The Montana High School Association awarded the game to Havre, and the Butte High players, now quarantined, had to say a premature goodbye to the 1973 season, a hasty adieu to “The Garden City” and head back to Butte.

All was not lost, though. At least the team got a great review.

Dr. W.J. Dunlap, the Missoula dermatologist who treated the Butte team, said in a statement: “In the record book this team will not carry home any trophies. But they have conducted themselves as true champions. The maturity and gentlemanly conduct of the entire Butte High basketball team should serve as a source of inspiration to their school, their families and the community.”

CAMERA WINDS UP

Legendary photographer C. Owen Smithers Sr. died March 14, 1973, leaving behind an important visual legacy. Thanks to his 51-year career, residents got a close-up view of the Mining City that included nearly 25,000 photographs.

The man’s extensive portfolio, now the property of the Butte Public Archives, was a pictorial account of significant dates in Butte’s history, including presidential visits along with those of other dignitaries.

For more than five decades, Smithers captured the joys and trials of everyday life in Butte. With camera in hand, he chronicled sporting events and more — weddings, funerals, strikes, banquets and numerous parades, everything from the Fourth of July to Miners’ Union Day.

HEADFRAME TOPPLES

The Leonard Mine headframe, a long-standing symbol of the Butte neighborhood of Meaderville, would become just another chapter in Butte’s history 50 years ago.

Charles T. Meader came to this mining camp in the late 1870s and founded Meaderville, which would become home to many of Butte’s Italian immigrants, and like the Leonard, its fate was sealed as Butte’s open pit mining stretched farther east.

Named after successful businessman Leonard Lewisohn, the mine itself opened around 1887. Lewisohn hailed from New York and although he never took up residency in the Mining City, the industrialist helped form the Boston & Montana Consolidated Copper and Silver Mining Co.

On Sept. 15, explosives were strategically placed around the 140-foot Leonard headframe, and in a matter of moments, the massive structure had toppled to the ground.

COSTLY CAPERS

A few Butte businesses sadly said farewell to substantial amounts of money in 1973, and the pharmacy at St. James Community Hospital was robbed of prescription drugs.

Over $15,000 was stolen on Memorial Day from the Golden Rule Department Store at 3939 Harrison Ave.

The culprits, armed and wearing ski masks, had a definite plan in place. Their first stop was the store manager’s home, just behind the store. It was around 11:30 p.m. when the two men broke in and grabbed Perry Kelly and tied up his wife, Jody.

While one robber stayed inside the home, the other forced Kelly to open the store and before reaching the safes, had the manager tie up George Olsen, the security guard. Once the robber got the money, Kelly was tied up as well and the masked men took off into the night.

Almost the same scenario occurred at Albertson’s in the early morning hours on Aug. 30. Again, the cast of characters included two masked robbers and the store manager.

Just before 1 a.m., police called store manager Gregory Salleese to inform him that the grocery store at 1275 Harrison Ave., which had closed at midnight, had been broken into. Once the manager arrived, police were suddenly called to investigate a burglary in Uptown Butte and left Salleese on his own. That would prove to be a mistake.

As soon as the officers left, the robbers made their presence known to Salleese, the manager since 1966. With a gun to his back, he was forced to hand over a few hundred dollars, along with some blank traveler’s checks, and was then tied up with tape.

To add insult to injury, Salleese would later learn that the “getaway car” used by the thieves was his own vehicle, a brand new 1973 Jeep.

On the night of Nov. 4, two armed men with black sacks over their heads walked up to the St. James Community Hospital’s pharmacy and ordered the on-duty pharmacist to fill their bag with just the “hard stuff.”

A gun reportedly was pointed at the pharmacist the entire time and he did as he was told, filling the bag with “a variety of scheduled drugs and narcotics.” The two men exited the hospital through the emergency room.

The final robbery of the year was also the most profitable — for the thieves, that is.

It was about 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24, when Wells Fargo armored car drivers Ted Beaulieu and Eric Olsen were surprised by two armed men as they opened the safe at the First Metals Bank.

The robbers were lying in wait, but once that safe was opened, the duo came up from behind a counter with guns in hand, and ordered the drivers to the back of an office where both were bound with tape.

The two masked men headed to the opened vault, where they helped themselves to money sacks belonging to such businesses as J.C. Penney and Ossello’s, four local grocery stores and three liquor establishments to the tune of about $140,000. That was a big chunk of change back then and would be the equivalent of more than $920,000 now.

By 1989, three of the 1973 robberies, Golden Rule, Albertson’s and First Metals Bank, would be attributed to numerous Butte men, led by Louis Markovich and former Butte police officer, “Moon” LaBreche.

WORTH NOTING

Yes, it was a year of goodbyes, but there were some interesting side notes to share:

What a way to start off a new year! The Montana Crop and Livestock Reporting Service announced that Big Sky Country had 3.2 million cows and calves within its borders. Approximately 727,000 people lived in Montana at that time, which meant there were at least four cows to every Montanan.

Described as perhaps Silver Bow County’s largest divorce settlement, du Pont heir Lammot du Pont III and Betty du Pont ended their 18-year marriage in a Butte courtroom. District Judge James Freebourn granted the dissolution on Jan. 17. Mrs. du Pont’s settlement was $1.5 million, which in 2023, is about $10,108,000.

The Port of Butte officially became a reality on April 25.

For the first time in its history, the Butte City Council on May 7 named a woman as its president. Mary Maloney, 56, a clerk with Montana Power Co., got the position by unanimous vote.

It was also announced May 7 that the Rocker Elementary School would not open in the fall. For the 1972-73 season, the school had served only 22 students.

On the gambling front, Judge James Freebourn ruled on May 14 that for the time being, card games and punchboards were legal.

It was supposed to be a flag football competition between Butte High and Butte Central on May 20. Apparently, these students of 50 years ago did not get the memo. The crosstown rivalry had definitely extended to the Lady Bulldogs and Lady Maroons. The girls had come to play, which ended with some needing stitches, others with noticeable bumps and bruises, and one lucky player received a dislocated elbow for her prowess on the field. The Bulldogs won by a score of 13-6.

Applicants were being accepted for apartments at the Legion Oasis, which partially opened by the summer. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units would be available.

Another big announcement occurred in July, when the school district revealed that Butte’s public school teachers would be making, on average, $11,210 when the fall semester started. The highest paid teacher would earn $16,626 and the lowest paid, $8,149.

By Aug. 6, the price of bread had gone up by more than 4 cents in Butte and a loaf of Sweetheart was 42 cents.

Another first for Butte occurred Aug. 17, as water rationing took effect because “all reservoirs on the system are at record low levels for this time of year.” The restrictions were lifted just 12 days later.

Butte had a shortage of water and The Montana Standard, along with newspapers across the United States, had a shortage of paper. So much so that by Aug. 23, the Standard told its readers the newspaper content would be reduced by 20 percent.

It took her 30 minutes to reel it in but Ruby Hall of Butte caught a 15-lb., 12-oz. brown trout Oct. 28 at the Clark Canyon Dam.

The last day of November brought Secretary of Labor Peter Brennan to Butte. His visit was met with some trepidation but Brennan assured residents attending a Montana Society of Engineers dinner at the Butte Country Club that he was in Butte, not at the request of President Richard Nixon, but of his own volition. “The president didn’t order me to come,” said Brennan, who assured his audience that he “came to talk to labor people and any other citizens.”

In December, Anaconda Co. bought three properties that had already closed their doors: Holy Savior Church, Sacred Heart Church and St. Mary’s Grade School. Sacred Heart and St. Mary’s would later be torn down. Holy Savior, however, was completely buried.