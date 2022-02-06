1972: A trip down memory lane

Looking back at the photographs and events that took place 50 years ago has become somewhat of a tradition here at The Montana Standard. It was done last year, the year before that, and the year before that. That’s how traditions get started.

Some readers will not recall any of the events of 1972, nor will they recognize the faces in the photographs. That’s probably because either they weren’t yet born or were still enjoying their toddler years. For them, let’s just call this a bit of a history lesson.

As for those of you who remember any or all events and can identify by name some of the faces — well, it’s a stark reminder that you are “as old as dirt!”

Either way, it’s a fun diversion to take a trip down memory lane. The news, whether it be local or not, was not always upbeat. In fact, 1972 was not a banner year when it came to good news, but there were some events that will hopefully make you grin or bring yourself to boastfully say — “Oh yeah, I remember that!”

Internationally, not much to grin about. The top stories were grim and came from the north of Ireland and Germany.

It will be forever known as “Bloody Sunday,” and helped to escalate the violence in the north of Ireland for years to come.

On Jan. 30, during a civil rights protest march in Derry, British soldiers opened fire on a crowd of Catholic protesters, killing 14 and wounding a dozen more. All of the victims were males, with six just 17 years old. The oldest victim was 59 and would die from his injuries four months after the attack.

It would quickly be reported that none of the protesters were armed. Some of the victims were shot from behind, others while administering first aid. The soldiers had claimed self-defense, but oddly enough, none sustained any injuries and no bullets, except their own, were found in the aftermath.

In solidarity, less than a month later, Paul McCartney released the single “Give Ireland Back to the Irish.” The song was quickly banned by the British Broadcasting Corporation.

Another massacre took place Sept. 5 during the Summer Olympics in Munich. Palestinian terrorists managed to infiltrate the Olympic Village, killing two Israelis and taking nine others hostage.

In total, 11 Israelis were killed, which prompted officials to get American swimmer Mark Spitz, who was Jewish, safely out of Germany. Spitz had just won his seventh gold medal the day before the attack.

Added to the list of victims was a German police officer. Hours later, German law enforcement killed five of the terrorists and took into custody three others.

In America, President Richard Nixon and his wife, Pat would make an “unpresidented” trip to China in February. The president would again make history in May, as he would become the first U.S. president to visit the Soviet Union.

Even better, during that time federal officials signed an agreement with Russia and 70 other countries on banning biological warfare.

April 17 was a significant day for women, at least. It was now official and women could now run in the Boston Marathon. Thanks guys!

That day, 1,210 men and nine women competed, with Nina Kuscsik coming out on top. Olavi Suomalainen took the men’s open division. Fast forward to 2019, when 13,684 of the 30,234 competitors were women.

It would become the worst mining disaster in Idaho’s history when, on May 2, a fire at the Sunshine Mine near Kellogg killed 91 underground miners.

Eighty-two miners were rescued, but for the other 91, rescue came too late. They all died from smoke inhalation before help could arrive.

Watergate first hit the news in mid-June, when five men were taken to jail for breaking into the Democratic National Committee offices and the news, thanks to journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, just kept coming.

Speaking of Nixon, the president would be re-elected for a second term, but of course, that term would not last — but that’s a story for next year.

One of the biggest inventions of the year came from Hewlett-Packard, which began marketing the first scientific hand-held calculator. The cost was a bit steep at $395.

Topping the musical charts were such songs as “The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face,” by Roberta Flack, Gilbert O’Sullivan’s “Alone Again (Naturally)” and “American Pie” by Don McLean. Helen Reddy released “I Am Woman,” which would become an anthem for the women’s rights movement.

Movie-goers were flocking to theaters to watch “The Godfather,” “The Poseidon Adventure,” “What’s Up Doc?”, “Deliverance,” and the X-rated film, “Deep Throat.”

In front rooms across the nation, residents were glued to their television sets for comedies and dramas that still air as reruns today. Those new shows of 1972 included “Sanford & Son,” “Maude,” “The Waltons,” “The Bob Newhart Show” and “M*A*S*H*.”

Butte welcomed its first new citizen of 1972, Stephen Robert Matson, on Jan. 1. The first baby of 1972 was born at St. James Community Hospital and weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

The following month, on Feb. 9, a fire destroyed the abandoned Lenox Hotel, located right across from the courthouse. It would be another fire, though, that would become one of the biggest Butte events of 1972.

The Feb. 28 fire that took out the popular department store, J.C. Penney, was certainly not helped by the consistent wind gusts of 25 miles per hour. Thanks to those winds, it destroyed a dozen more businesses, including The Cheery Lounge, the National Fur Shop, Polly’s Barber Shop, Hord’s Jewelry and The Bronx Bar. Miners Bank was among the damaged businesses, along with Ming’s Café and the Terminal Food Center.

Oddly enough, Penney’s management had announced two weeks beforehand that plans were underway to expand its store at 101 W. Park St. Those plans, too, went up in smoke.

Also in February, citing low profits, Eddy’s Bakery announced the closure of its Butte plant. The bread, after Feb. 12, would not be “fresh out of the oven.” Instead, the product would be baked at their Billings plant instead. The decision cost 22 Butte people their jobs.

In March, East Park Plaza in Uptown Butte had a new mayor.

Mel Rafish of Newman’s Bootery was installed during a ceremony at the Butte Country Club. The new vice mayor was Floyd Reardon of Reardon Plumbing.

Residents said their goodbyes to local pioneer aviator Bert Mooney, who died April 4. That same year, the Silver Bow County Airport was renamed the Bert Mooney Airport.

Three male teenagers broke into Woolworth’s on April 15, taking with them $15,600 worth of merchandise. Their downfall came pretty quick. The trio hid most of their ill-gotten goods in some bushes on the Butte Country Club golf course. When they came back to retrieve their cache hours later, two young boys caught them in the act and turned them in.

Residents were shocked when it was announced May 17 that the Anaconda Co.’s Continental Pit would expand. Its victim, all in the name of progress, would most likely be the Columbia Gardens.

The following month, Old No. 1 made its maiden voyage. Designed as a replica of an old street car, the open-air tram, with Steve Staples at the wheel, took tourists to such points of interest as the Clark Mansion, Montana Tech, Columbia Gardens, Butte Country Club, and the Weed Concentrator.

Another high-profile crime occurred July 24, when two men robbed the Ramada Inn of nearly $5,000. On duty at 3:30 in the morning were a man and his wife, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Bryan, both of whom were forced into the back room and tied up with telephone cord.

The Ramada had been down this road before. Two years earlier, the inn was the victim of a yet another holdup with nearly $4,000 taken.

If you blinked, residents missed the meteorite that flashed across the Butte skies on the afternoon of Aug. 10. Montana Standard photographer Betty Button was able to capture it on film and described the meteor as pinkish orange. “I grabbed my camera and shot as fast I could,” she said. “I sure didn’t have much time.”

Later, that same photograph was displayed at the Smithsonian Institution Center for Short-Lived Phenomena in Cambridge, Massachusetts, because, as a Smithsonian official explained, “We think your photograph is fantastic.”

A mystery was solved on Aug. 19. After more than five years, the body of missing Butte girl, Danette Neary was found in a shallow grave about a mile east of Basin Creek Road.

The 20-year-old woman left her parents’ home to attend a dance on March 24, 1967. It was the last time the couple would see their daughter alive. Charles Beck was charged with her murder and later pleaded guilty.

Official word came on Sept. 13, when a spokesman announced that construction would begin the following year on the Port of Butte. Once up and running, it was reported that “the port will be run as a business and that its services will be offered to any importer or exporter in the country.”

After 92 days, Stauffer Chemical employees headed back to work on Oct. 12.

The new two-year contract gave workers a pay increase of 23 cents an hour and sick leave, for the first time, was part of their benefits.

Sen. Ted Kennedy received a warm Butte welcome on Oct. 14, while campaigning for Montana Democrats at the Butte Civic Center. “We’ve had four years of failures, and we can’t afford four more,” he told the crowd. “”You know the issues as well as I, because they’re the same in Butte, Montana, as they are in Boston, Massachusetts.”

Two days later, city officials paid tribute to a Butte man who had been missing in action since his plane was shot down on Jan. 29, 1969. Proclaimed “Bob Holton Day,” Oct. 16 was set aside to honor the Air Force captain, who, at the time, was still considered missing in action. Sadly, his remains would not be found until 2017.

On July 22, 2017, Capt. Holton’s remains were brought back to his home state. With full military honors, he was buried at Sunset Memorial Park.

Another burglary made news on Nov. 25, when it was reported $60,000 worth of cigarettes were taken from Christie Warehouse at 601 E. Aluminum St.

The job had to have taken some time as the burglars made off with 254 cases.

Unfortunately, the year ended with yet another armed robbery as a man with a green ski mask walked into the Walnut Street Grocery Store at 2607 Walnut St., and demanded “all the money in the till.”

The owner, Ellis Cunliffe, obliged the robber, who then told the store owner to “lay on the floor.” Although he had been in business for 20 years, this was the first time Cunliffe had been robbed.

