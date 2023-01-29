‘1923’ was a good year for Butte, bringing an estimated $25 to $30 million boost

Renting out the Butte Civic Center and allowing the “1923” series to be filmed in and around Butte brought the Mining City a nice chunk of change.

Although the exact numbers are not yet available, Ken Topolsky, co-executive producer for the new Paramount+ series “1923” addressed the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners on Jan. 18 to give some ballpark figures. They were impressive.

Topolsky estimated the production company spent $25 to $30 million during its six-month stay last year in Butte.

“I hope we made your city proud,” said Topolsky, who added “I know that every Sunday night 12 million people see the city of Butte downtown and a lot of them watch it two or three times.”

The total numbers won’t be released until February, but there’s no question, filming local scenes was beneficial to Butte and many of its businesses.

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said that most of Butte’s business sector was affected.

“It is hard to pinpoint every service, but the influx of up to 700+ production crew members that spent most of the summer, fall, and winter here created a positive impact to almost every service industry in our community,” said Gallagher.

Breaking it down, Topolsky gave just a few figures, including an estimated $3.62 million that went to hotels and landlords with an additional $5.2 million in housing stipends given to members of the film crew.

According to Maria Pochervina, director of Butte’s Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Tourism Business Improvement District, Butte’s hotels did, indeed, benefit, particularly in the months of September, October and November.

“If ‘1923’ had not been in our market, a significant amount of revenue would not have been realized,” said Pochervina.

Throughout last summer, Pochervina found that the majority of visitors to the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce showed a real interest in the “Yellowstone” franchise, including the prequel “1883.”

“Everyone either watches the series, or has family or friends who are fanatics,” she said.

That enthusiasm has spread to “1923” and last summer Pochervina was able to direct visitors to Broadway and Granite streets to not only get a closer look at film locations but to admire Uptown Butte’s unique architecture.

“Interest in ‘1923’ by our visitors was high and anxiously anticipated,” she said. “I am looking forward to this summer.”

Topolsky told the council that locally more than $3 million went toward construction supplies, including $1.6 million spent on lumber, nails and paint. While in Uptown Butte, more than $820,000 was spent on food and various other sundries.

The series provided jobs, as well.

Topolsky shared with the council that 385 people were hired as extras for the series, with $700,000 in paid wages. Local men and women working behind the scenes numbered 139. These additional salaries ran about $3.8 million.

Depending on actors’ schedules, the cast and crew will be back this year sometime between mid-spring and mid-summer.

“It feels good to be able to be part of a community and support it,” said Topolsky.

With another eight episodes to be filmed, Topolsky expects more of the series to be filmed locally.

“We’re not going to be traveling as much as we did,” he explained, “which means that we’ll need just as many people, just as many places to rent for housing.”

The executive producer hopes to expand the talent base in Butte.

“I’d love to see if we do some mentorship programs,” he said.

Topolsky also hinted that the Butte connection may not end with “1923.”

“We’ll be back here for ‘1947,’ probably the following year,” concluded Topolsky, who shared no other information on the potential new Paramount+ sequel.

Topolsky’s presentation left a number of commissioners pleased, but a bit shocked at the preliminary numbers provided.

“This was great, great information,” said Commissioner John Sorich. “This is a lot of money, a lot of money we wouldn’t have.”

District 6 Commissioner Hattie Thatcher agreed.

“These numbers are phenomenal,” she said.

Thatcher gave a shout out to not only the production company for doing a great job but to Butte residents, as well.

“Thank you to our community too, for being so understanding and helpful and grateful as well,” said Thatcher.

Dan Callahan, District 12 commissioner, told Topolsky he, too, appreciated what “1923” has done for the Butte community.

“It’s definitely putting us back on the map again,” said Callahan.

Commissioner Michele Shea steered most of her accolades toward Butte-Silver Bow officials.

“The Butte-Silver Bow staff went above and beyond to make this happen,” said Shea.