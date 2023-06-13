When it comes to popular television shows, viewers have been on repeat mode for the last six weeks. There’s not much new on television, unless you watch the national news 24/7.

Late-night shows such as “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and others can be found, but due to the ongoing writers’ strike, those episodes are all repeats.

At present, the national strike of TV and film writers, which began May 2, is at a stalemate, which means work on the series “1923” set has not yet resumed at the Butte Civic Center.

A prequel to the popular Paramount+ series “Yellowstone,” numerous “1923” scenes were filmed in Butte last year and the Butte Civic Center was put to good use as well. The series, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is set in the years preceding the Great Depression.

Workers with “1923” were to arrive in Butte on June 5 to begin prepping for the series’ second year, but because of the strike, building sets have been delayed.

According to Bill Melvin, general manager of the Butte Civic Center, the film crew is hoping to be back at the Civic Center by early July.

“We’re hoping they will come in by then,” said Melvin.

The last time writers went on strike was in 2007 and it lasted 100 days.

The future can’t be predicted and the film crew’s return relies solely on the strike being settled. Even so, Melvin remains optimistic.

“Hopefully they will settle and be able to get everything built and start filming in September,” said Melvin.