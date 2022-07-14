 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1923 crew meet and greet Thursday at Finlen Hotel

  • 0

The Finlen Hotel in Uptown Butte will host a meet and greet Thursday for the crew of 1923 and interested community members. 

The event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Among topics of discussion will be the benefits of filming in Butte, housing information and how to be an extra. 

Actors will not be in attendance. 

1923 is a television series that will be streamed on Paramount+ and is a prequel to the hit show Yellowstone. Filming of the show is scheduled to take place in Butte from July 1 through Jan. 15, 2023. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia City bar fight aftermath includes lawsuit

Virginia City bar fight aftermath includes lawsuit

Three people who alleged they were badly beaten outside a Virginia City bar in July 2021 have filed a civil lawsuit against the men accused of beating them, the Pioneer Bar and the Heroes and Horses non-profit's ranch west of Virginia City. the plaintiffs seek compensation and damages. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Haitians protest after gang violence kills dozens in a week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News