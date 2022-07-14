1923 crew meet and greet Thursday at Finlen Hotel

The Finlen Hotel in Uptown Butte will host a meet and greet Thursday for the crew of 1923 and interested community members.

The event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Among topics of discussion will be the benefits of filming in Butte, housing information and how to be an extra.

Actors will not be in attendance.

1923 is a television series that will be streamed on Paramount+ and is a prequel to the hit show Yellowstone. Filming of the show is scheduled to take place in Butte from July 1 through Jan. 15, 2023.