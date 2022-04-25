 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
18-wheeler topples at Interstate 15-90 junction

A truck driver jumps to the ground after emerging Monday morning from the cab of his 18-wheeler. His co-driver, in the NFL sweatshirt, awaits. The truck turned over around 9:15 a.m. Monday in the sharp curve west of Butte where Interstate 15 joins Interstate 90 west. Neither man was injured. The man on the far left is a truck driver who stopped to help. Neither of the drivers spoke English but communicated with emergency personnel with a smartphone translator. They said a tire had come off a rim and caused the crash. 
