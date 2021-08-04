17-year-old charged as adult in Butte stabbing

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That witness said the victim was stabbed several times and kept fighting, according to a charging document.

“The fight took a pause for some unknown reason when Shaw turned his attention and went after another individual who was standing near the fight scene,” the document says, citing that witness account.

The fight continued, that person said, until the victim was stabbed in the stomach. He went down, caught himself with his hands in a hunched position, and headed toward a friend’s pickup truck.

Another witness said the victim started walking toward the pickup holding his side, climbed into the truck bed and friends drove him to the hospital.

Police went to Shaw’s house and were met by his father, who yelled for his son. Shaw came down, was cuffed and put into a patrol car and immediately asserted his right to an attorney, so he was not interviewed. He was then taken to the Great Falls facility.

Officers soon learned that someone had taken video of the fight and posted it on Snapchat, a social media platform, though it wasn’t clear who took it.