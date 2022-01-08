15-90 Search and Rescue to soon pitch mill levy to voters

It seems likely that a property-tax measure to support the 15-90 Search and Rescue team will make it onto the June primary election ballot in Butte-Silver Bow County, but that doesn’t guarantee its passage.

The organization has a great reputation in Butte and its request for a one-mill levy to help fund operations is backed by Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, Sheriff Ed Lester and some other county officials, but they won’t have the final say.

Voters will foot the bill for the levy and they will decide whether it passes. It will if more than 50 percent of them say yes.

On Wednesday, commissioners approved an initial measure to get the levy on the ballot, but more steps are needed.

Two other questions seem destined for the June primary ballot as well. One would impose a 3-percent tax on recreational marijuana sales in Butte-Silver Bow and the other would impose a local tax on medical marijuana sales.

Those wouldn’t increase taxes on residents. The levy for the 15-90 organization would raise about $73,000 and result in a small increase in property taxes. The cost to a homeowner with a house valued at $100,000 would be $1.35, or $2.70 for a $200,000 home.

But even though the community has supported 15-90 Search and Rescue via fundraisers, the group must now sell its request to voters. In a way, that presents a new dilemma.

“Generally, people reach out in an election on something like this by having billboards and pamphlets and flyers and articles, or advertisements, in the paper and on television,” said Brad Belke, the 15-90 commander the past 25 years. “We don’t have any money for that.

“It’s kind of a hand-to-mouth thing and the money that we ever come up with, we put right back into something,” said Belke, a longtime attorney in his professional life.

If it gets some money on a Monday, he said, “we’ve probably spent it on something by Friday.”

A lack of sufficient, sustained funding is at the root of the levy request in the first place. The non-profit was organized in 1963 and is run by volunteers who respond to emergencies, many of them deep in the woods and mountains, at all times of the day and night.

“They will respond with their own trucks, their own gas, their own equipment, and they will put themselves at risk for a stranger in conditions that are often terrible, in the dark, in the cold, often in weather is so bad that even the team is at risk,” Belke told commissioners on Dec. 29.

Belke detailed the organization’s operations and funding needs that night and previously to The Montana Standard in a story published earlier in December.

In short, Belke says the organization has supported itself through a variety of means since its inception, including fundraisers, concerts and a bucket drive. It gets a small stipend from the sheriff’s office and a small grant now and then.

“What we have done the past two decades is operate on a budget of less than $20,000 a year, an amount that is significantly less than we need and less than the budget of nearby rescue organizations that have gone on the mill-levy system,” Belke told the council.

For now, the group plans to promote the levy request by word-of-mouth and through stories and appearances via newspapers, radio and TV. And it does have some strong endorsements, including one from Sheriff Ed Lester.

“15-90 Search and Rescue is a vital organization for this community,” Lester told the Standard on Friday. “I am in full support of their effort to obtain funding.

“They answer the call every time they are asked, no matter what time it is or what the conditions are,” he said. “I can’t say how thankful I am for this group.”

On Wednesday, the council OK’d a request to have County Attorney Eileen Joyce draw up a resolution to put the mill levy on the primary ballot. The council will have to give a final nod to that too before it is actually placed on the ballot.

The council also approved an initial measure on the marijuana tax Wednesday night but must vote on a final resolution in the coming weeks to get those questions on the ballot. A public hearing will likely be held before that vote.

