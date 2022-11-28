 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

123rd Christmas Bird Count coming to area in December, January

  • 0
Black-capped chickadee

The black-capped chickadee is seen on every Christmas Bird Count in the Upper Clark Fork River Valley.

 GARY SWANT photo

GoBirdMontana will sponsor the 123rd Christmas Bird Count (CBC) in our area in December and January.

If you are interested in joining one or both of these CBCs, contact Caleb Lashway at helmetvanga@gmail.com or Gary Swant at birdmt@charter.net and indicate your preference. Additional information will be provided.

Everyone is welcome — beginners and long-term birders — regardless of your experience or expertise.

The first count will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Participants will meet at 8 a.m. in the conference room at Grant Kohrs National Historic Site in Deer Lodge, co-sponsors of the count, and will be assigned to a group.

The second count will start at 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Warm Springs exit on I-90 on the west side of the highway in the Uncle Bucks parking lot.

People are also reading…

Both CBCs will end around noon.

The CBCs establish a 14-mile circle divided into six areas. Each area is surveyed by a team of two to four people. The results are tabulated and sent to the National Office of Audubon. All data collected is available for anyone to view and use for research.

With 122 CBCs conducted in the past this is the longest citizen science research program in the country.

It is common for families to include their pets in the holiday celebrations by giving them a taste of their favorite dishes. However, there are some traditional holiday foods that can be quite harmful to your pet.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monogram king and queen named

Monogram king and queen named

King and queen of the 2022 Butte Central High School’s Monogram held Wednesday night at the Knights of Columbus are Kyle Holter and Hattie Mehring.

Parrot tailings waste excavation completed

Parrot tailings waste excavation completed

The last of the known and recoverable Parrot tailings waste has been removed from the cleanup site north of the Civic Center, marking a major milestone in the cleanup of Butte's Silver Bow Creek corridor.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Peace talks for DRC: East African leaders meet armed groups

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News