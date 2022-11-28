123rd Christmas Bird Count coming to area in December, January

GoBirdMontana will sponsor the 123rd Christmas Bird Count (CBC) in our area in December and January.

If you are interested in joining one or both of these CBCs, contact Caleb Lashway at helmetvanga@gmail.com or Gary Swant at birdmt@charter.net and indicate your preference. Additional information will be provided.

Everyone is welcome — beginners and long-term birders — regardless of your experience or expertise.

The first count will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Participants will meet at 8 a.m. in the conference room at Grant Kohrs National Historic Site in Deer Lodge, co-sponsors of the count, and will be assigned to a group.

The second count will start at 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Warm Springs exit on I-90 on the west side of the highway in the Uncle Bucks parking lot.

Both CBCs will end around noon.

The CBCs establish a 14-mile circle divided into six areas. Each area is surveyed by a team of two to four people. The results are tabulated and sent to the National Office of Audubon. All data collected is available for anyone to view and use for research.

With 122 CBCs conducted in the past this is the longest citizen science research program in the country.