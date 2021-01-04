11 virus deaths reported in county as local care homes start vaccinating

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Monday announced 11 additional COVID-related deaths. The county has now seen 58 people die from the virus.
“It’s devastating. Especially as the vaccine is rolling out,” Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said.
Six deaths are associated with residents of The Springs at Butte assisted-living facility, two deaths are associated with the Continental Care and Rehabilitation and Copper Ridge Health and Rehab long-term care facilities, and three are associated with the community at large.
Vaccination of staff and residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities is a federal effort and launched locally Monday, according to Sullivan.
“I’m just gratified and comforted that it has finally launched,” Sullivan said.
The reported deaths coincide with a slight uptick in newly confirmed cases after a substantial decrease in case frequency over the past several weeks. Last week, the health department reported 131 new virus cases in the county, up 14 cases from the previous week. When reported cases peaked in mid-November, the health department was confirming over 100 cases daily.
For the 131 newly confirmed cases during the past week, 310 close contacts were identified.
“Number of close contacts per case is up, and we once again ask county residents to limit their community interactions,” Sullivan said.
Daily average cases are also up to 20 from 15 the week before.
“That’s not a significant uptick, but it’s an uptick nevertheless,” Sullivan said, adding that health department staff are anticipating a post-holiday surge and planning for the return of students at Montana Tech, where second semester classes began Monday after the holiday break.
“We’ve identified some clusters related to the holidays already,” Sullivan said of the anticipated surge. “If it doesn’t come we’ll be very happy, but we’ll be prepared if it does.”
Sullivan said Montana Tech administrators have met with the health department and made a point of strongly cautioning the returning students in regard to COVID mitigation.
Meanwhile, vaccination distribution is underway across the county’s healthcare centers.
“A robust COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan can’t come soon enough,” said Sullivan, who is working with St. James Healthcare, Southwest Montana Community Health Center and the North American Indian Alliance on a local distribution plan. Sullivan said the health department, hospital, CHC and NAIA are working to ensure all patient-facing healthcare workers are vaccinated, and that stage of the plan — Phase 1A — is well under way.
Sullivan said the collaborative entities continue to work on contacting patient-facing healthcare workers unaffiliated with the hospital to ensure they’re vaccinated. These include physical therapists, hospice workers, dentists and other healthcare workers throughout the community.
There have been 3,073 positive cases in Butte-Silver Bow since the county was informed of its first case March 13.
Of those, 2,903 have recovered, and 112 cases remain active, Sullivan said.
For the first time in over a month, the two specific measures the health department has used to justify restrictions on businesses both increased.
There were 57 cases per 100,000 population for the week of Dec. 26-Jan. 1, up from 48 the previous week. Sullivan said cases per 100,000 should be at 25 or below.
The county’s current positivity rate — the percent of people testing positive in a given time period — also went up during the week, increasing to 11.3% in the time period of Dec. 18-30, up from 9.2% the previous time period. Sullivan said the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services strives for positivity rates below 10%, and preferably below 5%.
At St. James, ICU bed space and ventilator capacity is currently at the least critical level, according to the most recent data from the health department.