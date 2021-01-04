11 virus deaths reported in county as local care homes start vaccinating

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Monday announced 11 additional COVID-related deaths. The county has now seen 58 people die from the virus.

“It’s devastating. Especially as the vaccine is rolling out,” Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said.

Six deaths are associated with residents of The Springs at Butte assisted-living facility, two deaths are associated with the Continental Care and Rehabilitation and Copper Ridge Health and Rehab long-term care facilities, and three are associated with the community at large.

Vaccination of staff and residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities is a federal effort and launched locally Monday, according to Sullivan.

“I’m just gratified and comforted that it has finally launched,” Sullivan said.

The reported deaths coincide with a slight uptick in newly confirmed cases after a substantial decrease in case frequency over the past several weeks. Last week, the health department reported 131 new virus cases in the county, up 14 cases from the previous week. When reported cases peaked in mid-November, the health department was confirming over 100 cases daily.

For the 131 newly confirmed cases during the past week, 310 close contacts were identified.