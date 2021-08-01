100 years! Kiwanis celebrates a century of service in Montana

So that year and the last 30, Stanaway says, women prisoners write down something their child or children want for Christmas and Kiwanis does its best to deliver.

“There was a Native American woman whose son wanted a bike,” Stanaway says. A bike was a little more than the club could afford for one individual present, but a member found a really nice used one and Stanaway got one of his truck drivers to go to Hardin to deliver it.

He pulls up to a school, goes inside, and the principal gets the boy out of class.

“The driver opens the back door and takes out this bike and this little kid is just so excited,” Stanaway said. “The driver comes back and says, ‘Don, that was the nicest thing I have ever experienced — to see how happy that little guy was.’”

THE WORLD STAGE

Dave Curry of Butte knows firsthand what Kiwanis does all over the world. He was president of Kiwanis International in 2007-2008, the only Montanan to ever hold the top post. Its work includes major global initiatives.

Since 1994, Kiwanis has raised and leveraged more than $100 million toward elimination of Iodine Deficiency Disorders, the leading preventable cause of mental and developmental disabilities in the world.