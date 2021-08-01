100 years! Kiwanis celebrates a century of service in Montana

Eighty years ago or so, when Don Stanaway was just a lad and the Great Depression was too fresh for history books, his dad gave him a guiding principle.
“He said, ‘Don, I want you to spend two hours a week working for others.”
Stanaway says he’s averaged more like six to eight hours a week for most of his 91 years, many of them through Kiwanis.
He was part of the civic organization’s inaugural Key Club in Montana as a sophomore at then Billings High School in 1946 and figures he’s been to more Kiwanis district conventions in Montana than “any other living or dead person.”
So let’s do the math since 1946, taking the low-ball six-hour estimate: That’s six hours a week times 52 weeks a year times 76 years equals 23,712 hours.
Now, take thousands and thousands of Stanaways times all the hours they’ve dedicated to others through Kiwanis times all the cities and towns they’ve served in Montana over the past 100 years.
Cathy Tutty of Butte, who is ‘governor’ of the Montana Kiwanis District in its centennial year, has an easier calculation.
“We say that every Kiwanian impacts the lives of 206 kids a year,” she said. “There are about 1,100 Kiwanians in Montana right now.”
Put down the calculator. You get the idea.
While Kiwanis clubs in Great Falls and Billings turned 100 last year, the statewide district was established in 1921, the same year Kiwanis started in Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Lewistown and Missoula. This marks the 100th year.
The district now has three clubs in Butte, three in Billings, two in Missoula, 29 others in Montana plus one in Salmon, Idaho. Some go back decades, some not as far, and one — the Tobacco Valley club in Eureka — was reborn this year.
Their list of civic projects is endless: sponsoring kids’ camps, launching free milk programs, building playgrounds, keeping highway corridors clean, recognizing hard-working students, providing Christmas gifts to kids from families in need.
A Montana Standard story in 1972 about Kiwanis’ first 50 years in Butte noted its efforts to provide free eye, nose and throat examinations and free eyeglasses for hundreds of underprivileged Butte children.
“The year-in-year-out civic enterprise of the club continues without much ballyhoo, all predicated on the zeal of individual members and a deep tradition,” the Standard’s Al Darr wrote at the time.
Indeed, all of that did continue for the next 50 years in Butte and Billings and places all across America. Kiwanis branched out from the U.S. and Canada to other countries in the 1960s and is now making a difference in 80 nations and geographic locations across the globe.
Membership declined in the 1990s, as it did for other civic organizations, and it’s still a challenge to find new blood.
Paul Vang, who joined Kiwanis in Grafton, North Dakota in 1973, moved to Butte in 1988. Three years later, in 1991, he was governor of the Montana district.
“It was a time when people stopped being joiners and we started losing members and actually losing some Kiwanis spots, especially in some of the smaller communities where they were really kind of running out of gas,” Vang said.
There were about 50 clubs in Montana then, he said, and though the number is lower now, Kiwanis has survived. Vang attributes much of that to women.
It was a men’s only organization until 1987 and now, women make up a great deal of its ranks. Women have served as presidents of Kiwanis International and in other leadership posts down the line.
During a recent Zoom “call around” Tutty makes weekly to touch base with clubs all across Montana, half of the dozen or so members who took part were women.
But what really stood out, to a sit-in visitor, were the things Kiwanis was doing in this town and that, all with an emphasis on kids.
On the world stage, Kiwanis has taken on large-scale challenges to fight disease and poverty. But by its own mission statement, its focus is on serving kids “one child and one community at a time.”
Helping them be healthy, helping them be active, helping them learn, helping them become leaders. Helping them have fun.
“We have a really mixed up crazy world these days and I think it’s really important for Kiwanis to be involved in the community with the kids,” said Alida Wright, a Kiwanian from Columbia Falls who keeps tabs on clubs in Flathead country. “Doing things for the kids is the reason I joined.”
Kiwanis is still doing it, and as it was 50 years ago, doing it without much “ballyhoo.” That word went out of style decades ago, but it’s still the Kiwanis style, maybe to a fault.
“We’re our own worst enemies in that we just don’t feel a compulsion to toot our own horn, and consequently, we lack a lot of publicity that would get our message out to people,” said Bob Keene.
He and his wife, Sue, have been members of the Kiwanis Golden K Club in Billings for years. Even when Kiwanis seeks a little media attention, he said, news outlets often pass them over for “bloody, gory” stories.
“There are so many good things happening in Kiwanis, if we were to actually get them all out there, we’d have to start our own newspaper,” Keene said.
Starting this Thursday and running through the weekend, Kiwanians from all over Montana will be in Butte for the Montana district’s annual convention — this one celebrating 100 years.
There will be plenty to talk about, past, present and future.
THE PAST
Kiwanis was founded in 1915 by a group of businessmen in Detroit. Its own account goes like this:
The organization was originally called the Supreme Lodge Benevolent Order of Brothers, but changed its name to Kiwanis a year later. The name "Kiwanis" was coined from an American Indian expression, "Nunc Kee-wanis," which means, "We trade."
In 1920, the motto became “We Build” and that remained until 2005, when members changed it to “Serving the children of the world.”
In the early years, members focused on business networking, but in 1919 the organization changed its focus to service, specifically to children. Kiwanis clubs formed in communities across the U.S. and Canada until the 1960s, when worldwide expansion was approved.
Today, Kiwanis says its clubs are helping children thrive, prosper and grow in nearly 80 nations and geographic locations. There are more than 550,000 members worldwide.
Montana’s first clubs were in Great Falls and Billings in 1920, Tutty said, and Butte Kiwanis was formed in December 1921 and held its charter presentation in February 1922.
According to the 1972 Standard story, the first Butte meeting was held in the Thornton Building and members were “all resplendent in vests, detachable collars and Wilsonian wire-rim glasses.”
The principal speaker was quoted as saying, “We heard Butte was so dead that the undertakers had all moved away. And here we have 100 live members.”
The club operated the Sunshine Camp in Butte, a summer resident camp for kids, for decades. Silver Bow Kiwanis, which Tutty belongs to, was founded in 1960 and Sunrise Kiwanis started in 1991.
Clubs were established all over Montana, and over the years, to meet their mission, many sponsored “family clubs” for kids and young adults.
K-Kids is for primary school children, Builders Clubs for adolescents, Key Clubs for teens and high-schoolers, Circle K clubs for university students and Aktion Clubs for adults living with disabilities.
Stanaway says his father, Frank, was in Kiwanis, and he recalls being at a Kiwanis Christmas party for kids when he was 10 or 11. His real involvement started several years later, when the principal came on the loud speaker at then Billings High and called several boys to his office.
“We all thought, ‘What the heck did we do?’” Stanaway said of that day in 1946 when he was a high school sophomore. “In this case, teachers had nominated a group of us to be the first members of the Billings Key Club. It was the first Key Club in the Northwest.”
Within a year, there was a Key Club District in Montana with clubs in Billings, Anaconda, Laurel and Miles City. They all initiated community projects, with the Billings club opening and running a concession stand at high school football games.
Stanaway and a friend traveled to Macon, Georgia for the national Key Club convention that year, and “for years and years and years,” Stanaway attended Key Club district meetings in Montana to show his support.
Through Key Club himself, Stanaway learned how to speak in front of people and how to organize and get things done.
“When you see the enthusiasm and the organization of Key Clubs done by Kiwanis — it just sets the foundation for young people to become involved in their community,” said Stanaway, who at 91 is still chairman and vice president of Automotive & Industrial Distributors, a wholesale motor oil distributor his father started in 1924 that now has 234 employees.
Stanaway has been a Kiwanian for decades now and will be the keynote speaker Friday night at the district convention in Butte. And since it was formed in the 1950s, he has played trombone in a Kiwanis German oompah band that’s still playing, though he’s the lone remaining Kiwanian. The others are Shriners.
A snippet he recalls from 30 years ago encapsulates what Kiwanis is all about.
After speaking with a woman who did volunteer work at the Montana Women’s Prison in Billings, local Kiwanians visited the facility and learned that many of the inmates had kids who would get nothing for Christmas.
So that year and the last 30, Stanaway says, women prisoners write down something their child or children want for Christmas and Kiwanis does its best to deliver.
“There was a Native American woman whose son wanted a bike,” Stanaway says. A bike was a little more than the club could afford for one individual present, but a member found a really nice used one and Stanaway got one of his truck drivers to go to Hardin to deliver it.
He pulls up to a school, goes inside, and the principal gets the boy out of class.
“The driver opens the back door and takes out this bike and this little kid is just so excited,” Stanaway said. “The driver comes back and says, ‘Don, that was the nicest thing I have ever experienced — to see how happy that little guy was.’”
THE WORLD STAGE
Dave Curry of Butte knows firsthand what Kiwanis does all over the world. He was president of Kiwanis International in 2007-2008, the only Montanan to ever hold the top post. Its work includes major global initiatives.
Since 1994, Kiwanis has raised and leveraged more than $100 million toward elimination of Iodine Deficiency Disorders, the leading preventable cause of mental and developmental disabilities in the world.
Curry says much of the money has been used to purchase equipment allowing countries or regions to iodize salt. The problem has been eliminated in most but not all places, so that work continues.
Since 2010, Kiwanis has joined UNICEF and others in fighting maternal and neonatal tetanus, a usually painful and fatal tetanus that newborns can acquire at birth if their mother isn’t immunized and non-sterile instruments are used to cut umbilical cords.
Kiwanis has raised tens of millions of dollars for vaccines, health education and safe birth conditions so millions of women, especially in poor nations and regions, don’t see their babies contract the disease.
But there are other Kiwanis projects in countries all over the world. Curry, as president-elect and then president, saw them first hand in Belgium, Luxembourg, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Albania, Columbia, Malaysia, Panama and other countries.
Clubs in Europe are big supporters of Special Olympics, Curry said. In Malaysia, they have built homes and clinics and schools that support people with Down syndrome.
Efforts by local clubs in the U.S. often benefit people a world away. The Montana district, for example, raised $20,000 to build a school for kids in a remote part of Vietnam that had no access to education.
Curry went to a Kiwanis meeting in 1989 when he was running for a seat on the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners. They “seemed like a fun group” and it would be good for politics, so he joined.
He attended his first international Kiwanis convention in 1995, and upon learning of their iodine deficiency project and other efforts, he gave up his council seat and devoted more time to Kiwanis.
“I knew we did good work but I had no idea we were involved in solving problems worldwide,” Curry said. “I would never have considered myself to be a humanitarian before I got involved in Kiwanis. I think that is the best thing it has done for me — just having an open mind towards helping others in a significant way.”
THE CALL AROUND
Tutty says one great thing about Kiwanis is that clubs decide what projects and priorities to pursue in their communities.
“We find out about needs that might be out there in the community that we can help address or support in some way or another,” she said. “It’s community involvement. It’s really being a contributing member of society, no matter what age you are.”
In just one weekly check-in this past May, the scope of activities was impressive.
“Hey Rosemary, what’s going on up in Malta?” Tutty asked. Malta, population 1,860, is in far northeastern Montana, 356 miles by car from Butte but only 39 miles from Canada.
“A week tomorrow is the big car show in Malta, sponsored by First State Bank, and of course, it’s the main fundraiser for us,” said Rosemary Veseth. “Of course, that’s the main fundraiser for us because we’re famous for our hamburgers and our fried onions and our French fries.”
Tutty asked Charles Wilson in Glasgow, a town of 3,250 in northeastern Montana that’s also a quick drive away from Canada, what was up on the Hi-Line.
“So, we presented our Bringing Up Grades awards to 55 students,” he said. “We did it by Zoom. We got the list from the schools of which students brought up their grades in grades four, five, six, seven and eight and we bought them Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen and brought them by the school, individually wrapped.”
Tutty asked Glen Wheeler, a Kiwanian in Missoula, for an update on the “playground project,” which began five years ago from a suggestion at a national Kiwanis convention in Indianapolis.
“We’re working with Boulder this year to build a playground,” Wheeler said. “They now have all the equipment, delivered, in place.”
The city was going to do the excavation work, he said, a build would take place next week and “in all likelihood, it will be available for the kids in the town the following week,” Wheeler said.
The Kiwanis Foundation of Montana, which supports scholarships and projects through a portfolio of donations, bequests and investments, puts $7,500 a year toward the playground effort and it became a district project. Local communities kick in money, too.
The first build was in Absarokee five years ago, followed by Twin Bridges, Choteau, Anaconda, then Boulder and Polson this year. Sidney is planned next year, followed by Eureka and there’s a request in from Billings.
“This playground project has taken on a life of its own and it’s going to live for a few more years in the future,” said Wheeler.
Keene reminded those on the call that the Kiwanis Foundation has provided “thousands and thousands of dollars” in scholarships to graduating Key Club members in Montana.
Several others chimed in with Kiwanis happenings in their clubs and communities, then Tutty, looking to the future, said she had started conversations with groups that work with developmentally disabled people in Montana.
She wants to get Kiwanis “Aktion Clubs” going again in Montana. They are billed as the only service club dedicated to adults with disabilities, with more than 11,000 members around the world.
Tutty said many of them have individualized education plans in high school but the bridge from there to real life is “pretty much nonexistent” and funding for group homes in Montana is lagging.
“We have a ready-made structure,” Tutty said. “There are actually clubs all over the country that would help with planning events and making suggestions on what works.”
It was the Billings Area Kiwanis Clubs that developed the Special K Ranch just east of Columbus, where adults with disabilities live and work and ranch — raising livestock, growing food, doing chores and living life.
The ranch was incorporated in 1986 and though it operates independently, with members from the general public, they are members of Kiwanis and continue to get support from district clubs.
Tutty expects at least 120 Kiwanians from across Montana to attend the centennial district convention and celebration in Butte later this week.
They plan to take in a Tommyknockers baseball game Thursday night, help plant trees in a city park on Friday and that night, meet at the Columbia Gardens Carousel for pasties and to hear keynote speaker Don Stanaway.
There will be roundtable discussions at the Copper King Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday, plus elections and awards presentations, then a reception that night. A brunch is set Sunday before folks scatter back to their home towns.
There will be plenty of talk about all the projects going on, past, present and future, of course, and if you wanted to add all those up — well, you’ll need to pick up that calculator again.