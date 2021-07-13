071421-stnd-nws-cyber

The Butte School District experienced ripple effects from a massive ransomware attack on Florida-based software company Kaseya in early July but local consequences were limited, the district said.
“We didn’t have a high impact to the district,” said Judy Jonart, school superintendent.
She said there were fewer people using computers when the attack unfolded July 2 because it was summer and also a holiday weekend. Most employees whose computer use was affected were back online by the end of last week, she said.
Jonart said it appears that none of the district’s databases, including accounting data and student data, were compromised during the ransomware attack.
“McAfee sent a patch immediately that we put on our servers,” she said, referencing the software security firm.
“Following our protocols, we’re in the process of doing an audit,” she said, of computer systems, data and cybersecurity protections.
Jonart said the audit could cost $10,000 or so but said the district has cybersecurity insurance to help cover the cost.
Kaseya announced July 2 that it had become the victim of a sophisticated cyberattack. It advised customers to shut down relevant servers and Jonart said the district complied.
During the attack, hackers infiltrated Kaseya, accessed the data of a number of company customers and demanded ransom for the data’s return. According to one definition, ransomware is “an ever-evolving form of malware designed to encrypt files on a device, rendering any files and the systems that rely on them unusable. Malicious actors then demand ransom in exchange for decryption.”
Jonart said the ransomware attack did not damage district computers.