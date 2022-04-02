Lawyers for massive solar project appeal Zoning Board's denial of permit

Backers of the gigantic solar project that would sprawl across the landscape south of Butte decided they would not take “no” for an answer.

Their lawyers appeared in District Court Friday morning. They argued that the Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board of Adjustment erred in July when it denied the special use permit the controversial project needed to move forward.

Judge Luke Berger from the 5th Judicial District Court heard oral argument in the case, which was tied to an appeal in August of the board’s decision.

Lawyers representing the $250 million solar undertaking argued that the Zoning Board had been unduly influenced by strong public opposition to the proposal and by the project’s potential impact to neighbors. They said the board had neglected 18 other criteria, as well as public support for the project, from Montana Technological University and others, and had failed to provide adequate written explanation for the basis of the denial.

“I think they were swayed by emotion,” said Joseph Casillas, an attorney representing FX Solutions and Gozden-McDermott Cattle Co., the parties appealing the zoning board’s decision.

Casillas and co-counsel Peter Lacny, both from the Missoula-based firm of Datsopoulos, MacDonald and Lind, acknowledged during the 90-minute hearing that the concerns of people living near the array were valid, but said many of the impacts could be mitigated.

They said that most special use permits, by their nature, draw opposition.

The Basin Creek Solar Project would place about 700,000 solar panels on the acreage along both sides of Little Basin Creek. It would cover about 1,630 acres.

In turn, Sean Peterson, a deputy county attorney for Butte-Silver Bow, said the sheer scope of the proposed project was relevant to the consideration of all criteria reviewed when the Zoning Board ponders whether to grant a special use permit.

“This is a huge project,” Peterson said. “The scope does apply.”

He said he will consider the arguments from each side and review other materials before deciding whether the Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board of Adjustment’s decision to deny the special use permit was flawed.

Eleven people watched the court proceedings Friday from the gallery.

The board’s nix had come in mid-July. It followed a six-hour plus meeting on June 17 when the board heard many emotional comments from project opponents but also heard from proponents.

On July 15, the Zoning Board voted 5-0 to deny the permit that could have allowed FX Solutions to build the project. FX Solutions would have leased the land from the Gozden-McDermott Cattle Co. and sold the solar array’s power to Atlas Power, a cryptocurrency-mining facility.

In August, FX Solutions and Gozden-McDermott Cattle Co. appealed the Zoning Board’s decision and that led to Friday’s hearing before Berger.

Rick Tabish’s FX Solutions built the Atlas Power data center, which is owned by Kevin Washington, son of billionaire industrialist Dennis Washington.

Such facilities use immense amounts of energy and Washington has said he would use power from the Basin Creek Solar Project for Atlas Power and buy the solar project once completed. Any extra electricity could be put on the grid and sold.

Washington has described plans to expand Atlas Power. And the Butte Local Development Corp. and others backed the solar project because of the potential economic benefits it could generate.

But opponents decried possible impacts to viewsheds, property values and wildlife and the potential for noise pollution, along with other concerns.

On Friday, Lacny told Judge Berger that his clients felt the Zoning Board abused its discretion by a consuming focus on public opposition while ignoring other criteria that would have favored the granting of a special use permit.

“They only focused on public opposition,” Lacny said.

And that concentrated attention did not take into account the private property rights of landowner John McDermott, he said, who wanted to lease his land for the project. Lacny said the property, part of a working cattle ranch, has been in McDermott’s family since the 1930s.

Casillas said a zoning board creates an “impossible standard” for a special use permit if all it takes to reject an application is public opposition. He said requests for a special use permit almost always trigger a “not-in-my-backyard” reaction.

Peterson countered that the Zoning Board heard more than six hours of testimony on June 17 and considered other materials before denying the special use permit roughly a month later.

Casillas and Lacny asked Berger to overturn the Zoning Board decision and to award the permit sought by developers.

Peterson asked Berger to find that the Zoning Board acted within its discretion when denying the permit.

Berger did not speculate about when his ruling would be complete and public.

