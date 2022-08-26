Jury awards Lyon $104,673 at trial, finds Mission did not wrongfully fire her

A jury awarded $104,673 in damages to Roxella “Rocky” Lyons on Friday at the conclusion of her wrongful termination trial.

The jury found that although the Butte Rescue Mission’s board had good cause to fire Lyons, it violated the policies in its own board manual when it did so.

Lyons was also awarded $627 in owed vacation pay and the jury said the Mission did not prove she intentionally misused Mission funds when she was executive director. It also ruled that Lyons didn’t owe the Mission money for excess vacation and sick time.

When District Judge Ray Dayton polled the jury at the Mission’s request, its verdict was 11 to 1 that the Mission didn’t prove Lyons misused funds or owed the Mission money. The rest of the verdicts were unanimous.

Because it was a civil case, only two-thirds of the jury had to agree on each question for a verdict to be decided.

Lyons was let go from her position as the Mission’s executive director in January 2020 andshe filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in April of that year.

State prosecutors filed a charge of felony theft by embezzlement against Lyons in June 2021 and the Mission’s defense in the civil trial references the allegations, saying she used Mission accounts to make personal purchases for things like clothes, food bought in Whitehall where she lives and travel. The criminal case is still pending.

Lawrence Henke, Lyons’s attorney, said that although he and his team respected and thanked the jury for its work, Lyons should not have had to file a lawsuit in the first place.

Bill McGladdery, director of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation, said the decision won’t affect any of the Mission’s operations and it would continue to expand. It’s now up to the judge to finalize the monetary amount awarded to Lyons, which the Mission’s attorney, Cindy Walker, said will be reduced by the $56,314 Lyons collected in unemployment in 2020 and 2021.

Henke said Lyons was seeking $237,440 in lost wages, which is up to four years of lost wages at Lyons’s final salary. She also sought money for unpaid vacation time she accrued.

Henke said in closing arguments that the board failed Lyons by not carrying out its duties as outlined in the board manual, not following its four-step disciplinary policy and not properly supporting her during her tenure.

He also said Father Patrick Beretta “flipped the switch” that ultimately led to Lyon’s’ termination as the Mission’s executive director.

Beretta told the jury Tuesday that after the Mission chose not to join the Southwest Montana Continuum of Care Coalition in 2018, he reached out to Tom Kenneally, president of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation, and Greg Gianforte and his wife Susan of the Gianforte Family Foundation, two big donors to the Mission, and told them about his concerns.

Henke suggested the move kicked off a chain of events that led to McGladdery joining the board, Lyons being fired and the Mission joining the coalition.

Witnesses said Lyons advised the Mission board not to join the coalition, but Henke said that was not grounds to fire her. He said many of the positive changes the Mission saw after Lyons was fired were because two people were hired to do the work she did alone.

He also said an additional bookkeeper was hired to help with finances, the board helped more with fundraising and the Mission staff got wage increases.

In closing arguments, Walker brought to the jury’s attention that this was the first time during the trial that Henke brought up Beretta’s part in Lyons’ termination.

She also said the Mission had good cause to fire Lyons because she failed to perform job duties, disrupted Mission operations, broke trust and misrepresented her accounting and financial experience on her original application.

She said the board ultimately wanted Lyons to succeed but Lyons blamed other staff for her deficiencies even though it was her job to oversee the employees.

The Mission had sought $10,457 in damages for clothing, ATM cash withdrawals, tires and travel they say Lyons made on the Mission’s debit card and $5,948 in vacation and sick pay.

Before he dismissed the jury, Judge Dayton said this trial was a “good” one for them to watch, as there was “doggone good lawyering” on both sides.

“I don’t mean to complain,” Dayton said. “But sometimes piles of crap are heaped on the bench in front of the judge…that was not that kind of case.”