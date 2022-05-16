‘I hand out NARCAN like Tic-Tacs’: Options for area residents with opioid, fentanyl dependence

Note: This is the second in a two-part series on the growing fentanyl problem in Butte-Silver Bow. Part I ran Sunday.

As the number of fentanyl-related deaths in Montana and Butte-Silver Bow increase, local authorities and addiction treatment organizations in the area are using medications to combat the number of fatalities and help those struggling with opioid dependence move toward recovery.

“I hand out NARCAN like Tic-Tacs,” said Stephanie Rowling, a licensed addiction counselor at the Southwest Montana Addiction, Recovery and Treatment program in Butte.

NARCAN, the brand name for naloxone, is a line of defense that can reverse the effects of fentanyl overdose and help restore normal breathing, and is available in the form of a nasal spray.

Because Montana fentanyl deaths increased 116% from 2019 to 2020, the Montana state government is making NARCAN more readily available.

“I have had people ask why we carry NARCAN with us,” said Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester. “They think it’s the fault of the addict if they overdose. The answer to that question is that we have probably saved over 40 lives by having NARCAN available.

“These people are someone’s father, mother, sister, brother, child, friend, or whatever,” he said. “They are worth saving. Addiction can affect us all and you are naïve if you think it won’t.”

There are plenty of numbers backing that up, including those from Ideal Options, an addiction clinic with a location in Butte. Ideal Options reported that fentanyl positive rates of patients at its Montana clinics jumped 103% from 2020 to 2021 while heroin usage rates went down by 31%.

“We can’t arrest our way out of this,” Lester said.

People in Butte-Silver Bow can get NARCAN from the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, Southwest Montana Addiction Recovery and Treatment Program and Southwest Montana Community Health Center, according to naloxone.mt.gov.

From Jan. 5 to April 20, clients of the Butte-Silver Bow County Health Department’s syringe services program self-reported 30 instances when NARCAN was used, according to Tina Randall, director of the department’s community health division.

The syringe services program is a community-based public health program that provides comprehensive harm reduction services.

In addition to providing referrals to services including substance use treatment, which is a big part of harm reduction, Randall said, the health department is combatting the number of communicable diseases caught from using dirty needles by providing sterile needles, syringes and other injection equipment, as well as wound care kits and safe containers to dispose of needles and syringes, and reducing the number of deaths by giving out NARCAN.

The syringe safety program also offers fentanyl test strips, testing for HIV and Hepatitis C and linkage to treatment if necessary, education about overdose prevention and safe injection practices, and more.

Fentanyl test strips can detect the presence of fentanyl but not the amount, Randall said. Knowing fentanyl is present allows an individual to implement strategies to reduce the risk of overdose.

“Many of the clients we serve do not regularly seek out needed services because of the stigma associated with substance use,” Randall said. “Our services are provided in a nonjudgmental manner that allow us to help our clients navigate the service network.”

The department’s weekly syringe services program is controversial to some, Randall said, when the public health reasons for providing the services are not known.

“Syringe service programs benefit the community and public safety by reducing needle stick injuries and overdose deaths and also prevent the spread of communicable, just to name a few,” Randall said in an email.

Randall said much of the data she and the staff at the syringe services program collect from their clients may not be reflected in data from local authorities, as many of the program’s clients don’t necessarily call in overdoses if they can save themselves or someone else with NARCAN.

“We are also hearing that sometimes multiple doses of NARCAN are needed to reverse the overdose and restore normal breathing,” Randall said.

That’s why Kahl Clark, a paramedic for the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, encourages anyone with overdose symptoms to seek medical attention.

“We really advise them to be seen at the hospital and be under observation to make sure the opioid is not going to outlast the NARCAN,” he said.

Rowling said in the last year, she’s seen a large increase in clients who are addicted to fentanyl.

One type of counterfeit pill commonly being brought and sold on the streets is round and blue with the letter M stamped on one side and the number 30 stamped on the other. They’re made to look like 30 milligram oxycodone pills, but are laced with fentanyl, and are often called “blues,” “Mexican blues” or "M30s" by users.

Rowling said that about 10 years ago, the transdermal patches used for cancer patients were the bigger concern.

“But now I’m in town here every single day and someone is coming into my office saying ‘I’m on the blues’; ‘I’m struggling with the blues’; ‘I can’t get off those Mexican blues,’ and I’m like, what has happened here in the last year is just a dramatic increase with the fentanyl use,” Rowling said.

Depending on a person’s size or tolerance, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal and making illicit pills is not an exact science. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, some counterfeit M30s have had as little as .02 milligrams and some have had as much as 5.1 milligrams — over two times a lethal dose.

Lester said when a person who’s addicted to fentanyl takes a non-prescription M30, they may know there’s fentanyl in it, but can’t know how much.

“They don’t know what they’re getting until it’s too late sometimes because … there’s no uniform dosage,” Lester said. “So there’s no way to be sure you’re not going to get something you might overdose or die from.”

This is why regular users keep NARCAN on-hand, just in case. But Lester said he worries about people who aren’t aware of what they’re taking and end up overdosing without any NARCAN available. Other drugs, like methamphetamine and heroin, are also being cut with fentanyl, sometimes unbeknownst to the user.

“I think you’re also going to see people who don’t necessarily normally use this and might be at a party or something and someone says ‘Hey, try one of these,’ and somebody does, and ends up overdosed on fentanyl that they had no intention of,” Lester said.

Similarly, Butte City Court Judge Jerome McCarthy said people who have built up a tolerance to oxycodone will sometimes take one not knowing it contains fentanyl.

“You could have an opiate addict that’s used to taking morphine or oxy — the prescription — and they get into a position where they’re buying ... what they believe is an Oxy 30 or Oxy 50,” McCarthy said.

“But it’s not an Oxy 30 or 50, it’s been pressed with fentanyl …and boom.” The next thing you know, he said, that person is dead.

EFFECTS OF ADDICTION

Butte resident Daniel W. struggled with drug addiction for about 11 years, including fentanyl, heroin and other opioids.

Daniel said he started out addicted to meth when he was 18 and then got turned on to fentanyl by way of the transdermal patches. They are supposed to gradually release the drug over time, but Daniel used a process to get the fentanyl out of them and inject it.

Fentanyl is so potent, he said, that from the time he started using it, he overdosed on it five times that he can remember.

“I overdosed in front of my wife at the time,” Daniel said. “My daughter.”

He said he eventually started carrying NARCAN, but he didn’t care if he overdosed. “I don’t know [why]. I’m still trying to figure that out.”

When Daniel got out of pre-release in 2020 after three years of incarceration, M30s were just starting to hit the streets. At the time, he and others thought they were oxys. It wasn’t until after he used them that he realized they were laced with fentanyl, and by then, he was addicted.

Now, he said, it is more commonly known by many regular users that M30s bought on the street have fentanyl in them, but again, there’s no way to know how much.

Daniel said a coworker of his accidentally overdosed on fentanyl in January because he didn’t know what he was taking. Someone else he knew overdosed on fentanyl and needed six doses of NARCAN to counter it.

The effects of opioids are powerful, Daniel said.

“Your whole body goes numb," he said. "Your whole life goes numb. You have no reality, no nothing. You don’t have a care in the world. You could be having the worst day ever, your parents could’ve just died, and you wouldn’t really care.”

Demetrius Fassas, executive director of the adult recovery SPIRIT Home in Butte, said applicants to the home who are addicted to opioids as their primary or secondary addiction are becoming more and more common.

Fassas, who suffered from opioid addiction when he lived in Kentucky, thinks meth is still the number one drug of choice in Butte but says opioids are more physically addicting. He also said that he believes we are starting to see the massive wave of opioid addiction he saw in Kentucky trending in Montana.

“It’s earth-shattering if you’re a regular user,” Fassas said of opioids. He also said he's seeing the wave of opioid addiction he saw in Kentucky trending in Montana.

Daniel said withdrawals are so physically debilitating they make you sick, and depending on how often a person uses fentanyl, it can take anywhere from a couple of hours to a day before withdrawals kick in.

Withdrawal symptoms involve shivering, shaking and throwing up. Daniel said he had one friend who would throw up if he went more than two hours without fentanyl.

TREATMENT OPTIONS

“There’s been a 100% increase in people with a Suboxone prescription,” Fassas said of applicants to the SPIRIT home within the last year.

Suboxone is combination of buprenorphine, a “partial opioid agonist,” which activates the same receptors as opioids in the brain to a much lesser extent, and naloxone, which counteracts the effects of opioids and works to prevent the risk of misuse. Both medications act together to decrease opioid withdrawals.

Unfortunately, Fassas said, the Butte SPIRIT Home does not currently accept applicants who are taking Suboxone, due to the high abuse potential of the drug and lack of staff capacity to manage daily Suboxone administration.

There are other medications to treat opioid dependence, but Rowling said Suboxone is “the gold standard” of medication-assisted treatment.

Daniel said he’s used Suboxone before for recovery but it didn’t work for him. Instead, he uses naltrexone, better known by its brand name, Vivitrol, through the Reiter Foundation in Anaconda.

Vivitrol is used to help those struggling with both alcohol and opioid dependence. In the case of opioid dependence, it is administered after the person is detoxed from opioids. It works to block the euphoric and pleasurable effects of opioids on the brain and reduces cravings.

Suboxone is also the medication most commonly used in the Southwest Montana Community Health Center’s medication-assisted treatment program, which was established in 2019.

“Medication-assisted treatment is the only confirmed form of treatment for opioids/heroin dependence to help people live semi-normal lives,” said Serena Brewer, the center’s medical director.

Brewer said Suboxone is used because unlike opioids, the risk of buprenorphine suppressing respiratory activity does not increase as the amount taken increases.

The treatment program at the community health center evaluates people who want to get off opioids, preferably, several hours from their last use. The staff then keeps in close contact with the patient for the next several days. Gradually, the patient can transition to weekly to monthly visits and then come in every three months.

Brewer said some patients make it through the treatment program, some lose contact, and some eventually come back. The program strongly encourages counseling to address underlying issues that may be contributing to the patient’s dependence, she said.

When Daniel decided he wanted to get clean, he ended up beating his addiction at the SPIRIT Home, where he got a job he said he loves. He’d been in other treatment centers before but said the SPIRIT Home was a "family" of staff and residents. Also, he added, he may not have not been “fully done struggling” before.

“It was just one of those things, like… enough was enough,” Daniel said. “This living couch-to-couch, committing crimes all the time ... it was pathetic, looking back at it.”

He had turned himself in to his parole officer and said he needed help then went to the Connection Corrections Program, a 90-day inpatient treatment program with the Montana Department of Corrections. He fought hard to go to a longer-term treatment program because he knew he’d go back to using without it.

It took lots of persistence from both him and his parole officer but he got accepted into the SPIRIT Home and stayed there for six months.

He said he still keeps in contact with the staff and visits the other men there, which he really enjoys.

Rowling said when she started as a counselor, she thought the opposite of addiction was just sobriety. “You know, let’s take drugs out of the scenario; these people are going to be OK.

“And that’s great, but I don’t believe that anymore," she said. "I think the opposite of addiction is more connection.”

Rowling said the medication-assisted program at SMART “treats the whole person,” and includes counseling and connection to other resources in the community such as the syringe safety program.

It also helps address other problems they may be having, such as homelessness. The medication works to stop the cravings and effects of opioids so they can address root issues that may be fueling their addiction.

Rowling is also heavily involved with the courts to get people with misdemeanors into treatment programs like the Montana Chemical Dependency Center in Butte, rather than prison.

Judge McCarthy said this is a huge benefit in Butte because in many other places, someone must face a felony before treatment becomes an option.

Daniel says the best way to get people to stop using is to get them into treatment and then give them jail time if they don’t make it, rather than putting them in jail after an initial arrest.

“Right now if somebody gets caught with [opioids], they go away for two or three years,” he said. “Now, they have that resentment toward the system. Then they get out and say, ‘Now I’m going to do whatever I want, I’m going to keep going.’ Because some people can’t learn right away.”

Daniel is more than 11 months sober now. He has some contact with his daughter, and he said that overall, life now is more peaceful than before.

