Hard times: Butte parents deal with baby formula shortage

When the baby formula shortage hit the country, it hit hard. Parents in Butte-Silver Bow, like parents in towns all over the United States, have been faced with figuring out how to feed their babies when what may have been their child’s only food source is suddenly scarce.

For some, the answer is simple: breastfeeding. However, not every mom is able to breastfeed her baby through 12 months, if at all, due to lactation barriers such as undersupply or employment.

Some moms, on the other hand, have an oversupply of breast milk and are happy to donate to moms in need.

One such mom is new-to-Butte Amber Haugen. Haugen, who moved from Tennessee, has a 3-month-old daughter and over 1,000 ounces of breast milk frozen that she isn’t planning on using herself.

“I hate it for all the people who can’t find formula and want to help where I can,” Haugen said.

Haugen, along with another Butte mom, posted on local Facebook page Butte 411 offering her breast milk to anyone who needs it. While she hasn’t had any takers from there yet, she has had takers from other Facebook groups she’s in.

The shortage, which started as a result of the supply-chain shortages and backlogs from COVID-19, got worse when Abbott brands Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formulas were recalled after four infants who consumed products from its Sturgis, Michigan, plant were hospitalized with infections from the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii, and two of them died. Abbott reportedly controls over 40% of the baby formula market.

At the start of May, 43% of baby formula was out of stock at stores, according to Datasembly, a product data firm.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend babies be fed exclusively infant formula or breast milk for at least the first four months of life. While solid foods can be introduced in gradually increasing amounts starting at four months old, babies still need formula or breast milk until they are a year old.

In the US, 84.1% of babies born in 2017 were ever breastfed, 46.9% were exclusively breastfed through three months, 58.3% were breastfeeding at six months and 35.3% were breastfeeding at 12 months, according to the CDC.

In Montana, these numbers are slightly higher, with 84.6% of babies born in 2017 having ever been breastfed, 55.1% exclusively breastfeeding through three months, 62.1% breastfeeding at six months and 36.8% breastfeeding at 12 months.

According to data from the Butte WIC, 71.87% of the 487 babies in its program between 2019 and 2021 initially breastfed, 23.61% were breastfeeding at three months old, 11.91% were breastfeeding at six months old and 4.2% are breastfeeding at 12 months old.

This means that a significant amount of Montana, and specifically Butte-Silver Bow babies, are relying on formula to get their nutrition, with some mothers unable to breastfeed because of health, employment or other barriers.

Jessica Welborn, the executive director at the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Montana in Missoula, said that the shortage has affected the milk bank in a couple different ways.

First, some mothers who were going to donate to the milk bank chose to donate to a friend or family member instead. And second, the milk bank has been receiving more calls from people and from new mom support groups, which hadn’t happened before. Welborn said the callers from the support groups said they want to get all resources possible to their peers affected by the shortage.

“I think we’re being highlighted in formula circles in a way we weren’t before the shortage,” she said.

However, she said that although the bank is getting more calls, that doesn’t mean that all the people calling are following through. To be eligible for donated milk, a parent must get a script from a doctor, she said.

Also, donor milk has a “high cost” at $4 an ounce.

While the milk bank will sell milk to all babies in need, milk banks are specifically targeted toward preemie and NICU babies, Welborn said, which means they have a screening and pasteurization process for all moms wanting to donate.

First, prospective donors fill out a questionnaire asking things like what medications they take, which vaccines they’ve had and whether they smoke or drink. If the donor is approved based on the questionnaire, they fill out a lengthier application which includes consent from their obstetrician and getting a blood test, she said.

She said that “casual milk donation” for healthier babies depends on the comfort level and trust of the parent receiving the milk.

Some babies have allergies that require a special formula, which makes the shortage that much more difficult.

People on the Butte 411 and Butte Classifieds Facebook pages have been posting help in the form of giving free cans of formula or formula samples they don’t need to those who do.

New Hope Pregnancy Clinic in Butte is giving out formula samples, according to the clinic’s executive director Julie Endy. She said that while she’s given out more formula because of her awareness of the shortage, the clinic hasn’t received more calls for formula.

She said that even though the New Hope Clinic doesn’t have every kind of formula, if they know someone needs a specific kind, they look out for it.

“I can’t imagine not being able to feed my baby,” Endy said.

Butte’s WIC office said that because of the shortage, it is being more flexible with which formulas mothers can and can’t buy. Staff at the local WIC office said that right now, they are allowing members to call and inform them what is in the store when they’re there so WIC can check which products and sizes it can cover.

“Some moms don’t realize we do have flexibility right now,” the staff member said.

Right now, the staff said, WIC is also covering ready-made liquid formula, which is more expensive, but wasn’t affected by the recall. However, it’s still hard to find because it gets bought quickly because of the overall lack of powder formulas.

Other things experts recommend are talking to your pediatrician about making a formula switch; reaching out to your pediatrician to see if they have any formula samples or know of anywhere to find formula or breast milk; asking family and friends in other areas to check their local store for you; and/or working with a lactation consultant to boost your milk supply if you’re breastfeeding and supplementing with formula.

The local WIC staff said that some mothers have called inquiring about trying to relactate or up their milk supply, but said it’s difficult to get the hormones that trigger lactation working again.

Some things pediatricians are warning against are things like diluting formula, which can lead to health issues, feeding babies under 12 months goats’ milk, using toddler formula for babies, buying formula that isn’t FDA approved, buying large amounts of formula at a time or “hoarding” formula, or buying formula from online marketplaces, as some people have been taking advantage of the shortage by scamming others in need, selling formula for a marked-up price or taking free formula and then selling it for profit.

On Sunday, the first of several planes dropped roughly 70,000 pounds of infant formula as a part of the Biden Administration’s “Operation Fly Formula.” The shipment included Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant, Alfamino Junior and Gerber Good Start Extensive HA, which are all hypoallergenic formulas for children with cows’ milk protein allergies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.