Former Butte Central grad returns to teach history

When Carroll College graduate Archie Petritz decided to study education, he didn’t think he’d end up teaching high school students at his alma mater.

The 23-year-old, who graduated from Butte Central High School in 2017 before starting his job as a history teacher two weeks ago, called the experience surreal.

“Six or seven years ago, I was one of those kids sitting in those desks, and now I got this nice big fancy one,” he said, gesturing to his white, round teacher’s desk in his classroom. The classroom he calls his, room 205, was once the classroom of his beloved former history teacher, Loralee Davenport, who left Butte Central his junior year there.

After Petritz graduated from Butte Central, he went to Carroll College on an academic scholarship and majored in health sciences with the intention of becoming a physician’s assistant. That goal changed when he was playing basketball his sophomore year of college, and his friend’s tooth went through his ear. After seeing all the blood, he decided the medical field wasn’t for him.

He realized after talking to a friend that he wanted to be a teacher. Combined with being a self-proclaimed “history nut,” all signs seemed to point to teaching high school history.

Where history is concerned, Petritz said he likes it all, but his favorite period is World War II. Right now, he’s especially interested in studying the Vietnam War.

“My philosophy of history is, it’s a lot more than people to memorize and dates to memorize,” Petritz said. “There’s so much that goes on in the world that history has had an influence on, and I’ve always just found it fascinating how the past has influenced our present.”

In December 2021, he wrapped up his student teaching at Jefferson High School in Boulder, and went on to work as a long-term substitute teacher there until he was hired at Butte Central two months later.

President of Butte Central Schools, Don Peoples Jr., said that Petritz applied for an opening the school had for a history teacher.

“He’s a great young man,” he said of Petritz. “It was a good fit for us.” Peoples was the president when Petritz was a student at Central, and was also his football coach.

Petritz said his motivations for wanting to become a physician’s assistant and then a teacher were the same: he had a huge desire to help people.

As a teacher, he truly wants to see each of the students he teaches become successful young adults, and he loves his job. “I think [teaching] is just the greatest profession in the world,” he said. “You get to interact with the future of the United States, mold them and help them become better citizens.” He said part of the reason he applied to Butte Central was because he wanted to give back to the community that raised him.

Petritz said the other teachers at Butte Central have been great and welcomed him with open arms. Many of them, Petritz either knew from his years as a high school student or personally outside of school. For example, Petritz calls Eddi Walker, who teaches business, his “work mom.” He was never her student, but knew her through her grandson.

And even though the school’s principal, J.P. Williams, wasn’t at Butte Central when Petritz was a student, Petritz knew him outside of school.

In fact, Petritz said Williams predicted he would end up teaching at Butte Central at a Carroll College football game after he found out Petritz had gone into education.

Petritz also has plans to help coach discus and shot put in the spring with Richie O’Brien, who Petritz said made him realize he could be good at the sport if he wanted to be. Petritz ended up getting fifth in divisionals and eighth at state in 2017. He did football, basketball and track all four years of high school.

Right now, he teaches U.S. history to juniors, world history to sophomores and co-teaches freshman English.

His U.S. history class is working on presentations about the people who immigrated to Butte in the 1870s to 1900s. Coming from a “big Butte family” with deep Croatian roots, Petritz said he’s a bit biased toward the Croatian immigrants.

While some may be intimidated by teaching students only six or seven years younger than they are, Petritz sees it as an advantage because he can relate to them better.

His students seem to agree.

“He definitely knows what it’s like to be a high school kid,” said Miranda Murray, a junior in Petritz’s U.S. history class.

Mia Keeley, another junior in Petritz’s class, said that Petritz has been teaching in new ways that keep them engaged. Rather than lectures followed by questions, Petritz has introduced things like Google slide presentations and new vocabulary.

Petritz also talks about sports a lot with his students, being a former high school athlete himself.

When he’s not teaching, Petritz has a lot of interests outside of school. “I think that’s important,” he said. “You can’t carry this job outside.”

He loves movies, books, the Tennessee Titans, “The Office,” and spending time with his friends. He’s particularly excited to see the new Batman movie.

