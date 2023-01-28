First responders teach CPR outreach to Butte High health classes

Being in Butte High School just got a little bit safer.

That is, if you’re around a freshman who was in Eric Zahler’s health class Thursday afternoon and in need of resuscitation.

EMTs from A-1 Ambulance, firefighters from the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department and a nurse from St. James Healthcare led two 50-minute demonstrations on compression-only CPR, how to use an Automated External Defibrillator and how to identify the early symptoms of a heart attack.

In December 2022, the hospital reached out to Butte School District about teaching the CPR training classes, according to Butte High’s nurse, Dot Warner.

Zahler was one of the first teachers to take them up on their offer.

“CPR is a skill all kids should have,” Zahler said. “I think we should work to certify all kids in CPR. If we practice this and give kids as many skills as possible and help them make good choices, hopefully they never have to be, but if they’re ever in a situation … they can save a life.”

Warner said this is the first time someone from St. James has come in and given CPR classes to students.

In the past, Warner said, she and the other three Butte School District nurses certified to teach CPR provided certification training to teachers during teacher development days when students get a weekday off. However it wasn’t feasible for her or the other nurses to give this training to the 1,300 students at Butte High “without numerous interruptions,” given the nature of her job.

CPR certification is valid for two years. There are five nurses total in Butte School District, Warner said.

St. James registered nurse Deanna Montoya said that educating community members on these potentially life-saving techniques is important because every minute defibrillation is delayed, the risk of mortality increases by roughly 10%.

“If someone collapses and someone else calls 911, it can sometimes take five to 10 minutes for an ambulance to arrive, and if someone is not getting circulation for all that time, research shows it likely won’t be a good outcome,” Montoya said.

For example, brain damage can result, she said.

The students started out by practicing chest compressions on CPR dummies whose chests and heads lit up when compressions were done effectively.

Montoya told the students to the compressions to the rhythm of the 1977 Bee Gees song “Stayin’ Alive" for them to be effective.

Although CPR is traditionally done with chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth, Montoya said the community outreach group is teaching compression-only CPR because it’s increased in popularity during recent years, as many people are uncomfortable putting their mouths on a stranger’s.

“Doing just compressions is more helpful than doing nothing,” Montoya said.

Freshmen McKenna LeCoure, Ellyana McMillan and Bree Jordan of Zahler’s fifth-period class all spoke to how physically demanding doing chest compressions on the dummy was, even for just two minutes.

Montoya warned all the students that doing chest compressions was physically demanding, which is why it’s helpful to rotate with another person if there’s one around.

None of the girls were trained in CPR before, but all said they felt more confident that they’d be able to save someone in a life-threatening situation if they need to.

“I feel like everyone in the world should learn this,” LeCoure said. “If it’s going to help save lives.”

Montoya spoke in class about Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field during a football game in earlier this month.

“He was saved because people started early CPR and actually put an AED on him and got his heart in a normal rhythm, and that’s why he’s alive today,” she said. “If that AED wasn't there, he might not have survived.”

According to multiple news outlets, CPR was done on Hamlin for approximately 10 minutes.

Warner said the outreach team will be doing more CPR training classes later this year, both in the school district. There is also a community training in the works for later next month, Montoya said.