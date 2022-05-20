Financial literacy coursework may become a requirement in Montana schools next year

When Butte resident Mike Paffhausen graduated Carroll College in 2009, he received a thin, purple book from the school that he said changed his life. It was titled “Life After Graduation: Your Guide to Success.”

Paffhausen proceeded to make a to-do list on a couple of blank pages in the back of the book, full of items the book advised on. The list spanned the length of one page, plus some, and included things like ‘buy life insurance,’ ‘create a budget,’ and ‘get a will.’

Today, he still has the book and crossed every item on the list off within the first two years of reading it.

The book, and the lessons learned from it, were pivotal in Paffhausen’s life, he said, and after that, he became determined to ensure other young adults benefited from those lessons.

“Finances are like sex, religion and politics,” Paffhausen said. “It’s not talked about at the table anymore; it’s inappropriate and taboo, and it shouldn’t be. And it’s really inappropriate in those families where they’re not good at money. So then we perpetuate poverty.”

Paffhausen’s numerous efforts to improve the community’s financial literacy include working with Carroll, local high schools, through his church, and even fundraising to continue to buy books for future seniors.

In the summer of last year, he told the board of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors Montana, of which he is a member, about his goal of getting guaranteed personal finance classes for every high school student in Montana. Paffhausen and other proponents refer to it as guaranteed rather than required — as in all high school students are guaranteed a financial literacy class.

Paffhausen got connected to Next Gen Personal Finance, a non-profit who he said has been working with him and NAIFA MT’s board for almost the whole year to make their goal a reality. Paffhausen was introduced to Carly Urban, an economist with a Ph.D. in economics and an associate professor at Montana State University in Bozeman, through Next Gen.

In October 2021, Paffhausen spoke at the Montana Association of Business Professionals of America’s fall leadership conference as part of NAIFA MT. Paffhausen said he spoke at a round table with teachers from the organization about guaranteed financial literacy classes in Montana high schools, and that they were all “resoundingly supportive,” which pushed him and the NAIFA MT’s board to keep going.

He became president of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors Montana in January.

On Tuesday, Urban, who is a lead researcher in the field, presented her findings on guaranteed personal finance classes in schools at the 2022 NAIFA MT State Convention at the Fairmont Hot Springs Conference Center near Anaconda, where NAIFA MT members who weren’t on the board attended.

About literacy classes

The thought behind financial literacy in schools is that high school graduates have to make lots of very important financial decisions when they graduate, and should learn about money before they start making it.

The case for financial literacy, Urban said during her presentation, can be found in her favorite thing: data. According to her research, only 27% of 23- 28-year-olds can correctly answer three basic questions on interest, inflation and diversification.

“And when I say basic questions, I mean, ‘You have $100 today, the interest rate is 2%, how much money will you have next year? Will you have more than $100, exactly $100 or you don’t really know?’” Urban said.

She said that her research also found that 54% of student loan borrowers didn’t calculate their future monthly payments before choosing a loan and, a statistic she found really telling: 38% of 18-34-year-olds reporting having used alternative financial services, like payday loans, in the last five years.

Urban called these alternative financial services a “debt trap for young people.”

“If you want to make sure you can never start a small business as a young adult, or in your life, start the payday cycle,” she said.

When her research looked at states that guaranteed financial literacy classes as a graduation requirement, it showed the first graduating class had no change in credit scores by age 23, and had a 1.4% decrease in loan delinquency over 90 days. The second graduating class had a credit score improvement of 16 points and a 3.4% decrease in 90-plus day delinquency, and the third graduating class had a 32-point credit score increase and a 5.8% decrease in 90-plus day delinquency by age 23. Urban called the results of the third cohort of high school students “huge.”

Her research also shows that people want financial literacy classes in schools, with 88% of respondents in a 2022 survey saying high school students should be required to take a semester or year-long course in personal finance.

Rates of student loan repayment for first-generation and low-income students and a shift from high-cost to low-cost borrowing methods also increased with guaranteed financial literacy classes, and payday lending declined. Students who had guaranteed financial literacy classes in high school were also 21% less likely to carry a credit card balance. Additionally, her research found that students from lower-income families were helped the most by this requirement.

However, Urban said, there isn’t any evidence that guaranteed financial literacy classes increase the likelihood of opening a retirement account, a non-retirement savings account or owning a home.

She said this is because at 16, 17 and 18 years old, most students are thinking about what’s happening right now, like auto loans and student loans, and they aren’t ready to think about retirement or owning a home quite yet.

Guaranteed personal finance courses also don’t change graduation rates, college attendance rates, college completion rates, income or place of employment.

Eight states in the country guarantee financial literacy classes for every high school student, according to Urban’s presentation, and another five are in the beginning stages of implementation.

The reason these classes need to be required instead of optional, Urban said, is because research shows that making it optional doesn’t make a difference in students’ future credit scores, borrowing habits or rates of loan delinquency.

Paffhausen said that in addition to the other researched benefits of guaranteed financial literacy classes, another good thing is that it’s a nonpartisan cause that everyone he’s talked to supports.

State of courses in Montana

Eight schools in Montana currently require financial literacy to be taught, including Absarokee High School, Anaconda Sr. High School, Box Elder High School, Hamilton High School, Polson High School, St. Ignatius High School, Sweet Grass County High School, and Victor High School, according to Urban’s presentation.

About three weeks ago, Paffhausen said, the efforts he and NAIFA MT’s board made paid off. Paffhausen and Urban were able to meet with Elsie Arntzen, Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction, and found a home for their cause in her.

According to documents from the Montana Office of Public Instruction, the updated Administrative Rules of Montana chapters 55, 57 and 58, which include the guaranteed financial literacy coursework for high school students, would be effective in January 2023 if adopted.

Currently, four units of English language arts, three units of mathematics, three units of science, three units of social studies, two units of career and technical education, two units of arts, one unit of health enhancement, two units of world languages and two units of electives.

The proposed rule changes include adding one required half-credit of civics or government into the three units of social studies and adding one required half-credit of economic and financial literacy into either the three units of social studies or the two units of career and technical education, according to materials from OPI.

Urban’s research shows that social studies is actually the best course for implementing financial literacy, and not math, like some people may think.

There will be challenges, Paffhausen said, and those will mainly be “strategic and tactical issues” of implementing the coursework, such as training existing teachers to teach personal finance and finding space for the new content in the high school curriculum.

According to research about required personal finance classes in Peru, teachers of the classes benefit, too. Instructors involved in the Peru study saw their savings go up after teaching the class, because they too were learning personal finance in a more fun and digestible way than personal finance is sometimes explained to adults.

The cost to schools can be free, too, Urban said, with Next Gen Personal Finance offering high-quality, free training and accreditation to teachers, and a free curriculum.

Arntzen also said that she is going to make personal finance units available to be taken as part of the 60 units teachers are required to take every five years to maintain an active teaching license.

Paffhausen said NAIFA MT is just the right organization to champion this cause. “What organization is more appropriate to be bringing this conversation to the forefront?” he said. “Everyone in that room has had clients that we’ve sat across from that we wish could’ve gotten a better start and had a simple, foundational education for how money works.”

And although NAIFA MT is an advocacy organization, Paffhausen said that advocating for guaranteed personal finance classes doesn’t directly benefit them.

“Society doesn’t know who NAIFA Montana is and never will,” he said. “We have no perceivable benefit of outcome in this.”

As for his own children, he said, they will learn about financial literacy either way. But he said he believes in this cause for all the other kids who might not, and ultimately because it is a good thing to do.

