TDS Telecommunications Company LLC is bringing fiber optic internet to approximately 15,000 homes and businesses within the municipal limits of Butte, according to Vice President of Corporate Affairs Drew Petersen.

Petersen said the internet speeds will be “10 to 20 times faster” than incumbent providers. He said the construction, which TDS plans to break ground on in 2023, will be a $20 million build and take approximately two to three years to complete.

“This is extensive and complex, a lot of construction activity,” Petersen said. “So I'd ask people to be patient.”

When construction is completed, TDS will also offer a "variety of phone options for residential and business customers.”

Petersen said the internet speeds will be up to 10 gigs for “dedicated commercial customers.”

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said the addition of TDS Fiber will give Butte residents more options and make the market competitive.

“It gives another provider and option for Butte to have choices of who they select,” Gallagher said.

He also said TDS won’t be providing services to all of Butte-Silver Bow and the more rural areas, like Ramsay, and that the county will work with any companies looking to serve those areas.

TDS Fiber kicked off construction on its 500-mile fiber-to-the home network in Billings, the first Montana city to receive a fiber optic network, in September 2021.

In addition to Butte and Billings, TDS announced it will provide services to Helena, Missoula and Great Falls.

There are plans in place to build a warehouse in Butte, like in other places TDS has set up shop.

Petersen said Gallagher and other local partners in Butte have been easy to work with.

“I will tell you of all the communities that we're going to do as well, just the most welcoming, communicative and exciting of the bunch,” he said.

The implementation of TDS Fiber will bring one to two dozen jobs to Butte, Petersen said, including marketing representatives, direct sales staff and community field service technicians.

Petersen explained the direct sales staff “will literally go neighborhood by neighborhood and to commercial customers.”

Besides the internet, television and phone services, Petersen said TDS also has a “very sophisticated video product” that allows a user to integrate different streaming services like Amazon Prime and Hulu, to where they can activate a voice remote connected to their television and ask it to find a certain movie or show.

“And it'll figure out which of your streaming services or on cable that show or movie is located,” he said.

He also said the fiber will go both in the air via poles and in the ground, depending on where it’s located.

NorthWestern Energy is partnering with TDS to attach TDS’ fiber to NorthWestern’s poles, Petersen said. In subdivisions, because of how the infrastructure is buried, the fiber will be installed in the ground.

TDS has also made an effort to contribute philanthropically to organizations in the markets it serves.

The company claims it spent tens of thousands of dollars in local sponsorships and donations to local charities in its first 18 months of operating in Montana. Most of this has been in Billings so far.

“Everybody's got enthusiasm … I always joke with folks. We're blessed. We sell the most legally addictive product and company,” Petersen said. “I never meet consumers who say, ‘Drew, it's just too fast. Slow it down.’”

On Tuesday, the company presented Montana Learning Center in Helena with a $5,000 donation, and Petersen said that while no formal announcements have been made yet, they plan to make similar donations in Butte.