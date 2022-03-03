Feasibility study could give new life to old St. James Hospital

The Old St. James Hospital is ready for a new chapter.

The building closed down and stopped being a hospital in 1962, according to the Butte Archives. In the 1970s, it was bought by Leonard Vainio and has been owned by the family ever since. The building was home to a variety of businesses until it was converted into apartments in the ’80s. Leonard’s sister-in-law, Marie Vainio, said the building has mostly been used for storage since the early 2000s.

Now, Marie Vainio hopes someone who wants to maintain the building’s historic integrity will take on the project. “It’s nice that people are interested in maintaining these old buildings,” she said.

In January, Jeff Riggs, on behalf of Riggsby Enterprises, applied for a grant from the Urban Revitalization Agency of up to $7,500 to do a feasibility study of the building with the intent to use it for residential mixed-use including apartments, restaurant and bar space and commercial space.

Upon completing the study, prepared by Missoula-based design firm Cushing Terrell, Riggs and his team decided the cost for this project was too high.

“It was too big for our britches,” Riggs said.

The total cost of the project would be $10,379,830, according to the study, which broke up the rehabilitation of the hospital into four phases.

The study found that although the building is structurally sound, many parts will need to be replaced, including exterior doors, windows, finishes and interior non-load bearing walls, “openings, fixtures, finishes and casework.” The study also found that some of the hospital’s plumbing, mechanical and electrical systems will need to be replaced.

The hospital is made of many different buildings that were originally built and remodeled in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It was first built in 1881 by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, Kansas, according to the study, with additions built in 1884, 1898, and the early 1900s and 1910s before the building’s largest remodel, done in the early 1940s.

“With the 1940s remodel, the original portion built in 1881 was demolished and replaced with what is standing today,” the study says.

A Nurse’s Annex was added in 1917 and was not included in the study or project.

The first phase of the hospital’s rehabilitation listed in the study entails a “remodel, renovation and buildout of apartments on the first, second and third floor in the 1898 North Original Addition.” Renovations to the exterior of the building, including windows, doors, roof drainage, utility work and repairs, as well as structural repairs will be included in the first phase, which is estimated to cost $2,828,370.

Riggs said that the first phase alone was bigger than what his family’s business could do right now.

The second phase focuses on a remodel, renovation and buildout of the first four floors of the 1942 Center Addition plus three stories of the 1913 addition. Both buildings together are referred to as Building B in the study, and are estimated to cost a total of $4,027,960.

The third phase will focus on Building C, which is the first three floors of the pre-1942 South Original Addition combined with three stories of the Southwest Addition. This phase will cost $1,436,500, according to the study.

The fourth and final stage of the project focuses on the “entire basement of Buildings A, B and C with a mix of restaurant/bar space and commercial offices,” and will cost $2,087,000.

Although Riggs opted not to move forward with his plans, the report and included drawings could be used by other parties wanting to take on the project in the future.

Karen Byrnes, community development director at Butte-Silver Bow County, said there are other parties interested in rehabilitating the old St. James Hospital, but none are far enough along to discuss details.

