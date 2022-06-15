EPA : No 'smoking gun' in groundwater project so far

Environmental Protection Agency remedial project manager Nikia Greene presented at the Butte-Silver Bow health board’s meeting June 8 to update its members on the West Side Soils Operable Unit (WSSOU) groundwater project.

Chapin Storrar, from engineering firm CDM Smith, and Superfund toxicologist Charlie Partridge also attended the meeting via Zoom and aided Greene in the presentation.

Between 2019 and 2021, the EPA investigated 490 study areas in the WSSOU, Greene said, and collected over 4,000 samples. He also said 40 water and sediment samples were collected from Blacktail and Basin creeks, and that there were six storm water events, but the EPA isn’t seeing a “smoking gun” in those areas yet.

This means that a discrete source responsible for some of the elevated metal concentrations upstream of Harrison Avenue in Blacktail Creek during high flow events has not yet been identified, Greene said in an email. However, he added that the final analysis isn’t complete.

Greene said Montana Resources and the Montana Bureau of Mines & Geology regularly sampled 31 residential wells and two mines, respectively, and have shared that data with the EPA. The Atlantic Richfield Co. “owns a lot of property west of Tech,” Greene said, and has sampled wells there. Greene said Atlantic Richfield is expected to share the data with the EPA.

The EPA wants to sample 53 residential wells in the mine study areas, and has sent access letters to the landowners. So far, 21 have agreed to the sampling, and three have denied, Greene said.

Out of 38 residential wells that have already been sampled, Partridge said at the meeting that 17 tested above EPA water quality standards for arsenic, which is 10 parts per billion, several have tested for elevated levels of uranium, and a couple have tested for elevated levels of more uncommon metals.

Greene said the landowners have been notified of the results.

Dr. Seth Cornell, a member of the health board, requested that Greene present on the WSSOU to the board, and asked questions after the presentation concluded. He asked the presenters if: after landowners were told of the elevated levels of metals in their drinking water, they were then given information about the health risks and next steps to take to protect the health of them and their families.

“You’ve really got to go the extra mile with these folks,” Cornell said. “Let them know what the health risks are and how to lower the health risks. I don’t think it’s enough to just say, ‘Hey, these are your numbers. Good luck to you.’ You got to have some road map for these people, and they can choose if they want to follow it or not, but to lower their risks, and I get the sense that that’s not happening.”

Greene said that there wasn’t anything like that in place now, but they’d take Cornell’s recommendation into account and work on applying it.

He also noted that although the EPA does have a responsibility, there is an individual responsibility as well for people to test their wells and mitigate the associated health risks.

“I’m not saying this lightly or saying that we have no responsibility,” Greene said. “What I’m saying is, I have a responsibility, knowing that I built a house and drilled a well on the Boulder batholith to get that sampled and figure that out.”

Among other things, the EPA has prepared a draft of the remedial investigation report, which is now under internal review, completed a draft human health risk evaluation, and completed a screening-level ecological risk assessment. The EPA is now evaluating data gaps, beginning a feasibility study, preparing a baseline ecological risk assessment, and continuing a responsible party search.

The next steps are for the EPA to update the remedial investigation report with 2022 sampling data and data from Atlantic Richfield, complete the ecological risk assessment, perform a cultural resources survey, and finish the feasibility study. After the remedial investigation/feasibility study is completed, a proposed plan and record of decision will be developed.

Greene said in an email that the potential issue of edible mushrooms growing in the WSSOU containing toxic metals is currently being reviewed.

