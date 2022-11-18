EPA, DEQ provide updates on Butte Hill projects

Representatives from both the Environmental Protection Agency and Montana Department of Environmental Quality gave updates on six corridor projects, including the Blacktail Creek Riparian Actions, at a Butte Natural Resource Damage Restoration Council meeting Wednesday night.

The five other corridor projects are Grove Gulch, Buffalo Gulch, Northside Tailings, Diggings East and Butte Reduction Works.

According to Nikia Greene, remedial project manager for the EPA, 30% of the remedial design for all of the corridor projects has been submitted to the EPA and DEQ and received comments.

This comes nearly five years after the EPA announced it had reached an agreement on the Butte Hill Superfund cleanup in January 2018. That agreement, set out in a "consent decree," itself came a dozen years after a rough blueprint called a "record of decision" was achieved in 2006. The consent decree set a goal of having all the work on the nation's largest Superfund site complete by the end of 2024.

For Grove Gulch, 95% of the remedial design is slated to be submitted to EPA and DEQ this month, and then approved by early next year in order for work to start.

He said he’s hoping construction work can start on Grove Gulch by spring of 2023, or summer 2023 at the latest.

For Buffalo Gulch, 60% of the remedial design is expected to be submitted in December, Greene said. He also said construction work on that site is estimated to start during the summer of 2023.

The EPA is working on Northside Tailings and Diggings East at the same time, Greene said, because of the sites’ proximity to each other.

One thing Greene said he wanted to address at the meeting is some negative feedback pertaining to the lack of progress on these projects.

“You know, we’ve heard – I’ve had phone calls – I’ve heard nothing’s getting done, and it’s just not true,” Greene said. “There’s so much remedial design, remedial action that’s happening right now, that’s been happening the last two years.”

At the meeting, Greene presented the council with a graph that estimated construction on all six corridor projects would be done by 2028, and added that “a lot more goes into that after the fact.”

“We’re on track with some of the projects,” Greene said” “We’re looking at a few years different than the 2028.”

Grove Gulch is one of the projects that’s on track, he said.

Greene also went over some things that happened thanks to the 2020 Unilateral Administrative Order, which included additional sampling and cleanup for schools, daycares, parks and play areas, including Butte High School and AWARE Early Head Start.

He also talked about some concurrent improvements on corridor projects, including a new BPSOU pump station, optimization of groundwater remedy at the sites, ongoing monitoring of the sites and more coordination and communication between agencies, among others.

Greene also listed some challenges that are putting some projects behind schedule, including property acquisitions and repository and haul route selections, among others.

Director of the Montana DEQ Chris Dorrington, DEQ project manager Will George and DEQ public information officer Kevin Stone gave an update on Blacktail Creek Riparian Actions, which George has the lead on.

George said he and his team are working on a pre-design investigation work plan and expect field sampling to begin in late winter of 2023.

BRNC member John McKee expressed frustration at the length of time it’s taken and will take to complete the various projects.

“You guys are all going to retire, maybe die, before the cleanup’s done,” he said, addressing the representatives from the DEQ.

George responded by saying that part of the reason the remediation may be taking longer than residents would like is because the DEQ is being thorough to make sure they don’t miss anything now that may be difficult to correct later.

Greene said he wanted to emphasize that the corridor projects, including the Blacktail Creek remediation, don’t pose risks to human health, so there isn’t a risk to current and future generations of children.

Dorrington gave an update on the project’s budget and spending, and said that of the nearly $21 million budgeted, $170,000 has been spent: $92,000 to pay Spectrum Engineering, which was chosen to conduct the site’s data-gap analysis, $74,000 for salary and benefits and some money spent on travel.