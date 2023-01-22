Economic outlook: St. James advances cancer care, women’s health; hires specialists

Although St. James Healthcare, now part of Intermountain Healthcare, has made advances in several departments in terms of equipment and staffing, its advancements in cancer care stand out, according to the hospital’s CEO, Jay Doyle.

For one thing, St. James has bought a mobile mammography van, which Doyle said is expected to be delivered within 30 days and be operational by March.

The mobile mammography van, which St. James raised funds for, will make mammograms more accessible to women in rural areas who would otherwise have to travel 30 miles or more one-way for the scan.

Doyle said St. James borrowed a mobile mammography van from St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings about a year ago, and went to Boulder with it.

The mobile mammography van could also travel to Cardwell, Whitehall and Three Forks, Doyle said.

Doyle said the van staff will also have the ability to make arrangements with employers so the van could visit a workplace and bring mammograms directly to women. This way, rather than having to find time in their schedule to travel and go to the appointment, they can step right outside to the van and get the scan done.

He added that the cancer center is now fully staffed, and St. James is making strides on the rest of the hospital staff as a whole.

“We’re getting to the point where our medical staff is almost fully developed (and) where we want it to be,” Doyle said. “But there are still some areas where we're continuing to look for specialists, and they're very difficult to find.”

St. James has lost a number of specialists over the last couple of years, something that has not gone unnoticed by many Butte residents.

Oncologist Ian Gallaher, hematologist Marwan Massouh, interventional radiologist Hassan Massouh and orthopedic surgeon Michael Gallagher are among some of the doctors who recently left.

Orthopedist Anthony Russo will also be leaving in February.

Doyle had responses to these departures. He said Gallaher left to be with family back in Washington. Dr. Jeffrey Gilroy has been hired in his place.

Marwan Massouh, Doyle said, left to Cleveland, but realized he missed Butte and rejoined the ranks at St. James.

In the case of Hassan Massouh, Doyle said that although Hassan is great at his job, the hospital needed “a different set of skills.”

“He is an outstanding interventional radiologist – don't take it any other way,” Doyle said. “But we needed more coverage. And so we ended up contracting with a group out of Denver, and they can bring us highly skilled radiologists who are specialists in musculoskeletal and neuroradiology and pediatric radiology and all these things that he has ability in but he doesn't have the scope of experience.”

Doyle said that although he couldn’t get into the details, Mike Gallagher was fired due to a “personnel issue.”

He said these losses haven’t affected the quality of care delivered to patients.

St. James has also hired Mike James, a gastroenterologist, Michelle Morrison, an ear nose and throat doctor, and Beck Wozniack, a cardiologist.

Katie Roedocker, who was previously at St. Vincent in Billings, was announced as Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operations officer at St. James in November 2022, and was the interim since April. Before this, Doyle said the hospital had been searching for one for more than three years.

Doyle also said the hospital has made updates to its main building. "You know, this is an older building that was built in the late 1940s. And so we have spent millions of dollars in updating it and upgrading a lot of the infrastructure that you don't see on a daily basis.

"So, (we've installed) new roofs, new air conditioning units, new heating units, put new windows in and cleaned grout between the bricks, you know ... stuff that you have to do to keep the building standing. It's not glamorous, but it costs a lot of money and it costs a lot of money right now."

Another new development at St. James is the addition of midwives, Doyle said.

The demand for midwives has gone up in recent years, Doyle said, and St. James saw an opportunity to add two certified nurse-midwives, Jenevieve Bayless and Megan Bristol, to its staff. The midwives will not only be available to assist with pregnancy, labor and delivery but can serve as a patient’s primary care.

Doyle also reported the SCL Health’s merger with Intermountain Healthcare, which was announced in April of last year, is in the middle of integration.

“We’re on track to be fully integrated within the next few years,” he said.

He described the integration as being “good, but challenging.”

Doyle said the benefit of the merger was that each company is able to offset its weaknesses with the other company’s strengths.

For example, Intermountain Healthcare has more experience in telehealth and telemedicine, Doyle said. Intermountain also has a strong population health department, Doyle said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, population health "brings significant health concerns into focus and addresses ways that resources can be allocated to overcome the problems that drive poor health conditions in the population.”

St. James, for its part, brings its strong on-the-ground presence, its “robust” genetics program and cancer program to Intermountain.

The challenging part has come with having to reconcile two different systems into one.

“You can imagine because we're now one company, we had two separate accounting systems, two separate billing systems, two separate electronic medical records, two separate HRs … and now we're trying to bring it all together,” Doyle said.