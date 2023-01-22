Economic outlook: Montana Tech looks ahead to new opportunities in 2023

Les Cook, chancellor of Montana Technological University, is excited for what the year ahead holds for the university, especially in the opportunities the institution will offer to students, faculty and community members.

“Montana Tech, I feel like it’s really poised for the future,” Cook said. “We’ve got really strong programs, great faculty.”

Last year was an eventful year for Tech.

Cook said the university received money from many donors, and invested $2.5 million dollars in updating and upgrading its labs.

The university's Sherry Lesar School of Nursing was ranked the number one nursing school in Montana in the 2023 Top Ranked Nursing Schools listing by registerednursing.org.

In September, its Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department received a $2 million Endowed Distinguished Professorship from Nucor, a steel and steel products manufacturer that has had a relationship with Tech for years.

In October, The National Science Foundation awarded a $1 million grant to Tech for a multifunctional transmission and scanning electron microscope, which will be used to research bacteriophages, viruses that infect and replicate in bacterial cells.

Bacteriophages are being studied because they can be used to treat bacterial infections in humans.

In November, the university signed a cooperative research and development agreement that articulates both entities will work together on research opportunities focused on development of tools and technologies that will protect national security.

“It was the first kind of historical agreement that we've signed with an agency of that sort,” Cook said.

That same month, Tech researchers were awarded $700,804 by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science to research a novel technique to extract valuable metals from mixed-waster slag piles.

One thing Cook is particularly excited about is the nation’s interest in rare-earth elements and critical minerals, and the opportunities it holds for students and faculty.

“We have had incredible interest from outside agencies around the whole rare earths critical elements,” Cook said. “Obviously we were started as the Montana State School of Mines, we're experts at this kind of work.

“And so there are many organizations that are really interested in partnering with our institution to not only gain people to help do the work, but the expertise of our faculty who are leaders in these areas and know and understand what is trying to be done. From our faculty all across the campus to our staff that are in the Bureau of Mines and Geology, the state has always looked to Montana Tech for expert opinion in those areas.”

Cook also said that Tech’s faculty is working hard now to get ready for continuing its accreditation. Tech is due for a visit from an accreditation team in the fall of 2024.

Tech’s provost, Steve Gammon, is retiring at the end of June, and Cook said there is a national search underway for a new provost. The university hopes to name the new provost in the spring.

Although much has changed in the last 20 years, the total enrollment in Montana in fall 2022 of 31,095 students is similar to where it was in fall 2002 at 31,330 students, according to data from the Montana University System.

In the fall of 2022, Tech had 416 students living on campus, its highest number ever, according to Cook.

Tech has also seen a 17% increase in first-time resident freshmen from 2016 to 2022, as opposed to Montana State University, Montana State University Billings, Montana State University Northern, University of Montana, Great Falls College, the University of Montana Western and Helena College have all seen a decrease in first-time resident freshman during that time.

“Montana Tech is the only institution in the state of Montana that has consistently increased first time Montana resident freshmen over the past six years,” Cook said in an email.

HIGHLANDS COLLEGE

Cook said Highlands College has many developing programs in the works as well. From expanding the college’s line program to modernizing its automotive program to include hybrid vehicles, Highlands has big goals for many of its programs.

“We're working to continue to expand our line program,” Cook said. “When I got here we were at 24. We're at 36 now and our goal is to get to 60 students.”

Cook also said Highlands is working on a fundraising project to build an additional facility that will allow the college to do year-round education for the line program.

Another program that is expanding is the college’s radiology program. The college has launched new clinical sites across the state, Cook said, which allows the college to be able to offer online classes to more students across the state.

Since Tech’s Nursing Simulation Center opened in the fall, the university is implementing simulation to teach in other departments, Cook said, including in the college’s welding and machining and metals fabrication programs.

The college’s construction and automotive programs are also continuing to thrive, Cook said.

We’ve been really fortunate with our automotive program too, as we obviously are moving in some direction with more electric vehicles,” Cook said. “To be able to teach doing hybrid training with hybrid automotive vehicles out there that are being integrated into the curriculum, which is something totally new, is something we obviously have to do and is the smart thing for us to do.”

Cook is also excited about the college’s construction program. The students of the program will complete a project in building modular homes, the first of which is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

The dual-enrollment program at Highlands College has also expanded, Cook said. This program allows” high school students to be able to get a kind of a jumpstart on their education or to get a certificate or credential that puts them to work as soon as they graduate or maybe while they're still in high school,” he explained.

The college currently offers a school-to-work program for high school students that affords them the opportunity to get their CDL license.

Highlands also offers rapid training classes to become a certified nursing assistant, and is getting ready to partner again with Accelerate Montana to offer a production assistant course. This course was also offered last summer, along with a course about how to be a film and television extra and an on-set COVID Compliance Officer.

“People are paying attention to Montana Tech,” Cook said. “And I think that if you look at the community of Butte, I think that Butte itself is kind of going through a reinvention. And I think all of those things obviously bode well for Montana Tech.”