Drawing tourists drives local participation in 'Ghosts of Devil’s Perch' series

If you tune into the Travel Channel or have a subscription to discovery+, you might just see Butte take center stage in “Ghosts of Devil’s Perch,” an eight-episode paranormal program that aired its finale episode Oct. 9.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester makes a few appearances in the show and is the first to say he’s “probably not going to win an Academy Award” any time soon.

For Lester, the driving factor behind his decision to participate in the show was the potential for economic development and an increase in tourism.

He said the prospect of doing the show came up before COVID-19 hit, and he was interested in it because he was told that the last couple of towns the show had been in, Morgan City, Louisiana, and Shepherdstown, West Virginia, saw an uptick in tourism after the shows aired. In one case, Lester said he was told a business on the brink of closing its doors was able to stay open.

He said he spoke with folks at the Chamber of Commerce, the Butte Local Development Corp. and other business leaders in the community who all supported the idea of doing the show.

But then COVID happened, and Lester didn’t hear much more about it for more than a year.

Host of Spooks and Spirits Haunted Trolley Tours and local historian Chris Fisk, on the other hand, said he stayed in touch with the show’s crew during the pandemic. They’d been in contact with him before it started because of his experience as an historian and his involvement in other local film productions in years past, he said.

Unlike Lester though, who’s a self-proclaimed skeptic when it comes to the paranormal, Fisk’s a believer.

“Butte’s probably one of the most haunted towns in the country,” Fisk said. “And if not, the state, by far.”

When COVID restrictions loosened, Lester still thought welcoming the show to Butte was a good idea.

“All of those folks, the business leaders I talked to, said, “Yeah, it’s a good thing for us,’” Lester said. “Now, I didn’t think I was going to look real good because I look like the dumbass sheriff who called because he can’t catch any ghosts.”

Lester said he had fun during filming, the cast and crew were great to work with and he believes the show will help Butte’s economy.

“I really think the show will lead to an increase in tourism,” he said. “If we can get people to stay here for a few nights, eat a few meals, and have a few highballs, it’ll be good for business.”

Fisk said and the crew came up and filmed for about three months and that the ghost hunting process was genuine and organic.

“On set, we were under no circumstances allowed to talk about history or hauntings of Butte,” he said, adding the crew was “protective of accuracy and reality.”

After watching the show, he said he’s happy with how it turned out.

“It’s a great delivery system for history and — let’s face facts — it’s popular, way popular,” Fisk said. “The fact that the Travel Channel and discovery+ would come to Butte I think is a blessing for us.”

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow chief executive, also makes an appearance on the show and is one of the people Lester conferred with when the idea was first brought up.

Unlike Lester and Fisk, who’ve both been a part of film and TV productions in the past, Gallagher said this was his first time being part of a production.

He said that aside from his and Lester’s on-screen participation, Butte-Silver Bow’s role was to make sure the crew went through the correct permitting when it wanted to film on public property. He said that all in all, they were easy to work with.

Gallagher is referred to as mayor in the show, which he said was used because that’s what most people are more familiar with. However, he said this didn’t really bother him, and that being on the show was an overall good experience.