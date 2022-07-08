DG House and her blue bears return to Butte for Folk Fest

DG House (Cherokee Northeast Alabama) has been showing her art at the Folk Festival since it was the National Folk Festival in 2008. This year, she will showcase her art alongside more than 20 other indigenous artists, and it will be her 13th year doing so.

After being on hold for two years because of COVID-19, House said showcasing her work in the First Peoples’ Market at the Montana Folk Festival is a “family reunion for many of us.”

Donavon Hawk, whose late mother, Michaelynn Hawk, had been running the First Peoples’ Market for the last 10 years, is taking the reins this year. “It’s going to be weird doing it without her,” he said.

House doesn’t remember exactly how she came to showcase her art at the Folk Festival, but she seems to remember a call for indigenous artists to be at the National Folk Festival.

She said she applied and was thrilled to be accepted, and that she didn’t know at the time how big the Folk Festival would be.

“Being a folk festival, it is so important for there to be an indigenous presence,” House said. “And we don’t get to show as a group often enough, especially in Montana, except in pow wows and some museums. And this show is full of award-winning artists — all professionals — most travel the country to show their work.

“This is a diverse group … diverse nation and cultures, all under the banner of indigenous art. And since art is education, anyway — all art is education — think of how critical it is for Native artists to be in the public, answer questions, and to be open to the public about answers.”

House started her foray into art as a sports photographer when she was a high school student in Cincinnati. She did photography for about 15 years, she said. The subjects of her works ranged from sports to “rock ’n’ roll” to wildlife, and by the time she was 35 years old, she was ready for something different.

“By then I had done every hair on every hockey player, every rock star, every grizzly bear, and I wanted to say more,” House said.

Painting allowed her to do that.

Now 27 years later, House still does photography, but is more known as a painter. Her works are on every continent, she said, including Antarctica.

She's been an artist in residence at Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park for 25 and 17 years, respectively. Her art has been purchased by Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney and singer Michael McDonald, and has exhibited in countless museums across the country.

House grew up in an artistic environment. There was always music in her house, she said, and her eighth-grade teacher, Mike McKeown, did art lessons on Fridays, which she said may have contributed to her passion for art.

Her signature painting is a blue bear. Of course, she paints other animals of other colors, but the blue bear is special.

“It is because black bear is incredibly important to the Cherokee people,” House said. “We’re talking Eastern band. And because of the Blue Ridge Mountains, I got to make my iconic blue bear.” She said the blue bear’s been with her for about 22 years.

House has lived in Montana for about 40 years, and she said the Montana Folk Festival is the most impressive in Montana. “We [have] not only world class entertainment, artists, and good food, but it’s for everyone,” she said.

That’s something that is most important to House about art: it’s for everyone. She tries to price her art so that people of every budget can buy something —from $5 to $10,000, she said.

The First Peoples’ Market, she said, is “overall dedicated to indigenous artists and what they do.”

“We want to encourage people to know that they’re welcome to come and learn about different tribes and tribal cultures,” House said.