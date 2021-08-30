Crash on Interstate 15 in Butte not 'horrible,' but no picnic either

To one motorist who drove by the crash Saturday night and posted a reaction on Facebook the scene suggested a “horrible accident” involving four vehicles.

The reality was less dramatic.

Though it was still likely dreadful enough for the driver of the pickup truck and the occupants of the recreational vehicle that the pickup struck after the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado’s driver crashed through a cable barrier on Interstate 15 south in Butte.

There were no injuries and just two vehicles involved.

The collision occurred around 10:45 p.m. Saturday between the Harrison Avenue exit and the Montana Street exit.

Montana Highway Patrol Officer Brody Shields said the pickup was northbound on I-15 when it veered off the left side of the highway and broke through a cable barrier in the median. The pickup then struck a southbound Ford Jamboree motorhome behind the RV's driver’s side door, Shields said.

Both vehicles had to be towed. The motorhome was registered in Kalispell.

Shields said it appeared that alcohol played a role in the crash and the driver of the pickup, a student at Montana Technological University, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation, he said.

