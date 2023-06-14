Thursday

Butte CPR salvage sale

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization will hold a salvage sale from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the alley behind the Piccadilly Museum at 20 W. Broadway St.

Many reusable building materials will be available at reasonable prices, including cabinets, pressed tin ceiling panels, doors, windows, wood molding, bathroom fixtures and much more.

Cash or check payments only, and a tape measure and work gloves are recommended.

Kiwanis’ annual fundraiser

The Kiwanis Club of Butte will hold its 37th annual fundraiser at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Kiwanis Sunshine Camp on Passmore Canyon Road.

Proceeds help fund the Sunshine Camp, and aid in the partnerships with the Butte YMCA, United Way Dress a Child, Montana Kiwanis Foundation scholarships, graduation parties for Butte High and Butte Central, and additional youth projects.

Approximately 265 children participated in last year’s summer camp, which was held over an 11-week period, with a different theme each week. This year’s themes include Sports & Field, Legos: Dream It and Build It, Pirates & Princesses, and Rock ‘n' Roll.

The cost is $50 per person and includes a buffet dinner and a ticket to win a basket. Additional tickets for baskets are $10. For tickets, send your check to Kiwanis Club of Butte, P.O. Box 3407, Butte, Montana 59701 or call Deanna Johnson at 406-490-8887 or Judy Waring at 406-490-6542.

Clubs and meetings

Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Silver Bow Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meets at noon at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave., Butte. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com or call Chapter Regent Barb Kerr at 410-251-3006.

Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

A memoir writing group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Young Creators youth art program meets at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcome.

Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library partners with the Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Butte Elks Lodge members meet at 7 p.m. at the lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Butte Amateur Radio Club meets from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and the public.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Kiwanis meet at noon at Metcalf Center, 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.