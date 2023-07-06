Weed pull at Thompson Park

Friends of Thompson Park is having a weed pulling adventure on Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. until noon, at the park. Meet at the Sagebrush parking lot.

Volunteers are needed to help hand-pull knapweed on the railbed.

Group leaders will assist with the process. Pulled weeds will be placed in garbage bags and disposed of. Gloves and bags will be provided.

For details, call Janet Axelson at 406-533-8541 or Jocelyn Dodge at 406-533-0727. Also, visit Friends of Thompson Park on Facebook.

Friends of Thompson Park is a multiple use organization that includes all users of the park whether you are a hiker, horseback rider, bicyclist, disc golfer, birder or anyone who has a desire to ensure the park is maintained for enjoyment by the public.

The park, located 10 miles south of Butte, encompasses 3,500 acres.