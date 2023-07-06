June 26
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Brexlynn Kody Kotka
Parents: Jonathan and Cyndy Kotka, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Grandparents: John and Brenda Kotka, Butte, John Sidor, Absarokee, and Cindy Cooney, Butte.
June 30
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Rousseaux Allen Wallace Ford
Parents: Ariana Wickman and Michael Ford, Deer Lodge. Weight: 8 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 21 in. Sibling: Ronan Ford. Grandparents: Eric Wickman and Dana Wickman, Deer Lodge, and Danielle Ford and Michael Ford, Sparks, Nevada.
People are also reading…
July 1
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Arlo Griffin Mower
Parents: Eric and Chloe Mower, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Mike and Pam Mower, Kalispell, Richard Thornton, Kalispell, and Sandy Thornton, Missoula.