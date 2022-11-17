Chance encounter catapults 'My Sinatra' star's career; see show at Mother Lode

Cary Hoffman, star of the live, one-man memoir musical “My Sinatra,” has been a fan of Frank Sinatra all his life, but he’s been “obsessed” with Sinatra since he was about 14 — his words.

The show, which has now been performed in more than 55 performing arts centers all over the world, started decades before its debut. This includes performances in Singapore and Acapulco, Mexico.

Hoffman spent his teenage-hood in his bedroom listening to Sinatra, trying his best to mimic the singer’s voice.

“The theory people have is that I made Frank Sinatra’s voice a father, like a substitute father,” Hoffman said. He lost his biological father when he was around 7 years old, and his step-father when he was a teen.

This second loss is what really catapulted him into Sinatra-mania, he said.

“I was drawn to him,” Hoffman said of Sinatra. “I got his records, just like teenagers do today — except they stream — and I spent a lot of time in my bedroom singing his songs note by note while my mother screamed in the background, ‘Stop singing Sinatra! Do your homework!’ What she didn’t know is that that was my homework.”

After Hoffman became an adult, he eventually stopped singing Sinatra and spent his career writing advertising jingles and managing television writers. However, his love for Sinatra and his voice was never far away.

“I don’t think I knew as a kid how great he is,” Hoffman said. “I just loved his voice; I still do. If I’m sitting at a diner, and they’re playing a record of Sinatra, I tell everyone at the table to shut up.”

When he started singing Sinatra again in his 40s, he said it was completely by accident. One night a couple of decades ago, a friend of Hoffman’s took him to see a band that played Sinatra songs, but the band didn’t have a singer.

Hoffman happened to know the band leader, who invited him onstage to sing.

He wasn’t sure what his voice was going to sound like after all that time, but once he started to sing, the audience responded positively. After he’d sung three songs, he said the owner of the club invited to pay him to come back and sing weekly, which he did.

“And that was it, it was a one in a million thing that this band was there, that I knew the band leader, and that I could still sing,” Hoffman said.

After that, he continued singing Sinatra in his off hours, and soon, he started adding his journey with Sinatra into the act and even starred in a “My Sinatra” PBS television special.

“My Sinatra” isn’t a Sinatra impersonator or a tribute band. Rather, it’s a one-man show that not only includes 20 of Sinatra’s songs sung in Hoffman’s indistinguishable imitation, but it includes Hoffman’s own personal story. He said he makes many distinctions throughout the show between himself and Sinatra, and makes quite a few jokes at his own expense, something he thinks puts the audience at ease.

Now, Hoffman is bringing his story and Sinatra’s to Butte, the show’s first time in Montana.

Hoffman and his agency have hired nine Montana-based musicians to play in the show, and he's bringing his own drummer and piano player from New York.

This is something he does whenever he does band shows of “My Sinatra” outside of the New York tristate area, he said. He reaches out to the music schools and other talented musicians in the respective state and enlists them to play in the show.

“It’s amazing how many great musicians there are in this country who can play Sinatra-like music,” Hoffman said. “It’s astounding.”

Although he’s now been doing this for nearly a third of his life, he said seeing the audience transported to another time and enjoying the show is his favorite part.

“When I look out at the audience, I see people in their 50s, 60s, 70s,” Hoffman said. “And their eyes are closed, and my voice is taking them to a wonderful place that they miss. That’s my favorite thing — when I look out and they’re just being transported to a time when they’re hearing the music live — they’re not listening to the record. “

Those who can correctly answer what Sinatra's best-selling record is will get two-for-one tickets to the show.

"My Sinatra" includes the songs “My Way,” “One For My Baby,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “That’s Life.” It will be showing Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Mother Lode Theatre.