Case against former Tech student who was arrested for statutory rape dismissed

The case against a then-Montana Technological University student from Nevada, who was jailed for statutory rape on Jan. 27, 2020, has been dismissed.

Caden Joseph Constable was 19 years old when Butte police arrested him for intercourse without consent with a girl more than four years younger than him. Under Montana law, a person under the age of 16 cannot consent to sexual intercourse.

The felony charge carries a minimum two-year term but a four-year minimum if the offender is four or more years older than the underage victim. It carries a maximum penalty of life in prison or up to 100 years.

Butte-Silver Bow Attorney Michael Clague said the charges against Constable were dropped because the state lost track of the victim.

“She got moved around, and we lost track of her,” Clague said. “We kept hoping we’d be able to track her.”

He added that although there was probable cause to arrest Constable at the time, a witness is oftentimes needed in court.

Butte police found the girl in Constable’s dorm room at Montana Tech on Jan, 25, 2020 at around 2:40 a.m. after they were informed by university security that she was believed to be a runaway and might be with Constable. He was arrested and later charged with allegedly having sex with the girl.

Security at Montana Tech was tipped off by police in Elko, Nevada. Constable is from Spring Creek, Nevada, which is about 15 miles southeast of Elko in the northern part of the state.

According to a January 2020 article written by The Standard, police at the time believed the girl knew Constable and came to Butte on her own.

Constable’s defense attorney, Jeffrey Dahood, did not return attempts to reach him for a comment by the time of publication.

