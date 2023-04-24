Although the first American lodge of the United Ancient Order of Druids was established in New York in 1839, it wasn’t until June 6, 1896, that Butte had its own UAOD grove.

Prof. A.M. Smith, district deputy supreme arch druid, established the new Diamond Willow Grove #1 in Butte. Like other benevolent and fraternal societies, meetings in the grove were secret, but the organization was anything but clandestine. Its goals were essentially the same as those of groups like the Odd Fellows and Masons, to provide for “the care of sick members, to bury the dead, and to educate the orphan.”

And to have entertaining events. On Christmas night 1896 in their meeting hall at 42 West Broadway, more than 300 people enjoyed an evening of comic songs, solos and duets, and recitations. Prof. Kelton and brother and dog entertained the crowd with a song and dance routine.

The organization only had 38 members at the time, many of whom performed, but the public was welcome to the celebration, which was followed at 10:30 p.m. by a luncheon of sandwiches, cakes, and coffee, with dancing into the wee hours of the night.

The Druids initially met in the Oswego Hall on Main Street but soon moved to the more spacious block on West Broadway where regular meetings were held on Saturdays above the Chauvin-Fant Furniture Store. The block was built in 1891 for the International Order of Good Templars and most recently held the Broadway Antiques store. The women’s auxiliary, Silver Crown Druidic Circle #1, met there on Tuesdays.

Richard Baker, a miner who lived at 18 West Woolman, was the first Noble Arch Druid, and Kate Ludington was Arch Druidess of the Circle when she was succeeded in September 1896 by Mrs. G. R. Miles, who lived at 110 Nevada Avenue with her husband, a clerk for Bowman’s Grocery at 117 West Front Street.

In February 1897 the Diamond Willow Druids held a grand ball at the Renshaw Hall (Terminal Meat Market today), and when new officers were chosen that June, they were meeting at Muntzer’s Hall on North Wyoming. A second lodge, the Schaffnit Grove, began meeting in late 1898 with Zacherias T. Cason, a lawyer with offices at 26 East Broadway, as noble arch druid.

Those two groves had dissolved by early 1903 when the Morvin Grove was established, followed soon by the Mystic Tie Grove #2 in South Butte and Elvin Grove in Meaderville.

Augustus Smith, who organized all the Butte groves of Druids, was a phrenologist, one who claimed to predict an individual’s future based on measurements of the bumps in the skull. He was the leader of all Montana Druid groves until he died May 20, 1907, when he was recalled as a “quaint, eccentric, yet a lovable little old man.” He was born in Massachusetts in 1839 and came to Butte about 1887.

Following Smith’s death, the Druid organization declined in Montana. There is no mention of the Butte groves in newspapers after 1907.