Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff releases details about standoff on Aluminum Street

When officers of the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force tried to serve a search warrant at 519 W. Aluminum Street at around noon Wednesday, they were met with a barricaded front door and the sound of gunshots coming from inside the house.

The warrant, which was issued in Idaho, was for drug distribution. The officers also had a felony extraditable arrest warrant for a 36-year-old man living at the address and information that large quantities of dangerous drugs, including fentanyl, were being sold from the house, according to a press release from Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester Friday afternoon.

The name of the subject is not being released at this time.

During negotiations between Butte Police officers, Butte SWAT and the subject, he allowed a female adult, who was also in the home at the time, to leave.

As negotiations continued, the subject told negotiators he had explosives and numerous firearms, including at least one fully automatic rifle. He also said he would fire at officers who tried to enter his yard or home.

“The subject was given every opportunity to exit the residence and surrender safely,” the press release said.

Despite multiple efforts to get the subject to leave the house – including one via a PA system at around 10 a.m. Thursday, numerous phone calls to the subject, and "chemical agents" that were introduced into the house at around 11 a.m. – there was no response.

The Lewis and Clark County Bomb Squad was then called to the scene. Drones were used to try to locate the suspect, but they couldn’t see him. An explosive charge was then used to breach the front door, and a Montana Highway Patrol K9 entered the house and indicated the subject was likely in a closed basement under a trap door inside.

SWAT officers and the K9 eventually found the subject deceased in a crawl space in the basement.

The scene was secured by Butte Police overnight, and a team from Missoula County began an investigation Friday morning.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula to determine the official cause and manner of the death.

No gunshots were fired by law enforcement during this incident, the press release said, and the investigation is ongoing.