Butte-Silver Bow schools to use ExpressVote machines in upcoming elections

Butte School District 1 and Ramsay School District will give voters the option to use ExpressVote machines from Butte-Silver Bow County in their upcoming school elections, according to Butte-Silver Bow Clerk and Recorder Linda Sajor-Joyce.

ExpressVotes are electronic, touch-screen machines that can assist voters who have varying disabilities. This is the first time the district will be using the machine for its elections.

“The machines will help voting be a little easier for people who need them,” said Kevin Patrick, director of Butte School District’s Business Office.

Senate Bill 15, passed in 2021, requires school districts with more than 200 voters to provide Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant equipment for voters to mark ballots with either a mail-in ballot or polling place election.

Ramsay school will get one machine, Sajor-Joyce said, and Butte School District will get one for all the schools because the election is mail-in, Patrick said. Patrick said voters who need to use the machine because of a disability can come in to the district office to do so between April 18, when the ballots are sent out, and May 3, which is the last day to vote.

Voters who suffer blindness or poor vision can use the machine’s optional audio to read them the ballots, which is what most of the Butte-Silver Bow County voters who need the machines use them for, according to Sajor-Joyce.

The machines can also support people with conditions like arthritis and Parkinson’s that can inhibit their ability to fill in bubbles with a writing utensil.

Sajor-Joyce explained that the machine has a headphone jack for people who use its audio, because it says out loud what the voter’s selections are at the end to confirm their choices. When the person is done voting, the machine prints out a paper record to be given to the poll workers.

“They don’t tabulate,” Sajor-Joyce said.

Patrick also said voters who register to vote late can come into the office and get a ballot if they need.

