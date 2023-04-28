Butte-Silver Bow held it's annual Arbor Day celebration at Front Street Station on Friday. Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said there's always a tree-planting planned, but depending on the weather, it sometimes occurs after the celebration.

Silver Bow County 4-H, the Park Street Community Garden & Butte Seed Library, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and more hosted tables at the event. Dozens of students from area schools submitted posters to be judged and several winners were announced at the event.

Butte-Silver Bow arborist Trevor Peterson arranged for some who attended to receive Bonsai clones, although Gallagher said those won't be the trees planted. Instead, native trees will be planted in May.