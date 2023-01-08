Butte School District working to make up for post-COVID learning loss

The scores for elementary, middle and high-school level achievement are in, and they aren’t looking good.

Across the state and in Butte’s public schools, proficiency in math and reading have declined in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A few public schools in Butte School District are seeing lower scores than the state average in both reading and math.

Butte School District Superintendent Judy Jonart acknowledged that, like the rest of the country, Butte students have been impacted by COVID.

“We’re not unlike anybody else, we saw that drop,” Jonart said. “Especially in the 2020-2021 test scores, there was loss of learning, and that’s on the whole spectrum. Even more advanced students had learning loss.”

However, she said the district is working to address learning loss. This is not solely working on getting test scores up and includes addressing the needs of the “whole child,” including mental health, emotional and physical needs.

Brian O’Leary, communications director for the Montana Office of Public Instruction, said per the Department of Education, school districts must set aside 20% of their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III Base funds for learning loss.

For Butte, the total allocation was $2,341,309, which means $468,261.80 must be used to make up the COVID learning loss. According to the Montana OPI, $565,020 of Butte’s ESSER funds have been spent, leaving $1,776,289.

Jonart said Butte’s ESSER funds have helped provide the district with “reduced class sizes and extended learning times after school and during school.”

She said that close to 700 students attended last year’s summer program and that money has been allocated for homeless students and more after school programming. The after school programs are two hours a night on average, four to five nights a week.

“One thing we’ve done – and I’m very proud of this – we’ve partnered with the Southwest Montana (Community Health Center) and we have two school-based clinics in our district – one at Kennedy and one at West – to provide access to medical nurses and doctors so they have access right there at school,” Jonart said.

Despite all the interventions, Jonart said there are still traces of COVID that are affecting kids’ school performance, namely attendance.

“Kids are still getting sick,” she said. “There’s been a lot of illness this year. We want them to come to school on a regular basis but don’t want them to come sick. But the research is clear: Kids do best when they’re in school learning.”

Jonart also said that the Butte District has implemented updated, evidence-based academic software to provide faster interventions for students who need extra help. These interventions include progress monitoring for students.

The OPI’s report cards are split into three categories: state, district and school. There are four ways students at each entity can test: novice, nearing proficient, proficient and advanced.

According to the 2020-2021 School Report Card from the Montana Office of Public Instruction, 76% of Butte High School students were below-proficient in mathematics, while 13% were proficient and 11% were advanced.

In reading, 50% of Butte High School students were below proficient, 29% were proficient and 21% were advanced. In science, 72% of students were below proficient, 22% were proficient and 6% were advanced.

Pre-pandemic, during the 2018-19 school year, the number of students below proficient was 68% in mathematics, 51% in reading and 61% in science.

This accounts for an 8% decrease in proficiency in math, a 1% increase in proficiency in reading and an 11% decrease in science from 2018-19 to 2020-21.

Because of COVID and waived testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year, there are no school report cards available for the 2020-2021 school year.

Besides Butte High’s apparent anomaly in reading, this trend between pre- and post-pandemic academic performance translates across the state and country.

Bozeman High School, which is ranked as the best high school in Montana by U.S. News & World Report, had 50% of students who were below proficient in math, 20% were below proficient in reading and 48% were below proficient in science for the 2020-2021 school year.

For the 2018-2019 school year, 46% were below proficient in math, 33% were below proficient in reading, and 35% were below proficient in science.

Dawson High School in Glendive, which is ranked in the bottom for Montana High Schools by U.S. News & World Report, had 80% of students below proficient in math in the 2018-2019 school year, 44% below proficient for reading and 62% below proficient in science.

In the 2020-2021 school year, 83% of Dawson High School Students ranked below proficient in math, 53% were below proficient in reading and 76% were below proficient in science.

According to the Montana OPI’s website, Montana students during the 2018-2019 school year were 59% below proficient in math, 50% below proficient in reading and 38% below proficient in science.

In the 2020-2021 school year, the below-proficient number in science almost doubled to 74%. In reading, it increased to 54% below proficient, and in math, it went up 6% to be 65% below proficient in math.

Butte High School ranks as number 42 on U.S. News & World Report’s list of best Montana high schools.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Butte is home to six elementary schools. In Montana OPI’s school report cards, there is no standardized test data in science for elementary and middle schools in the 2020-2021 school year.

Jonart said the district has updated interventions for math and reading grades in kindergarten through eighth grade.

“We’ve also implemented some early childhood classes to address younger students so we can get them ready for school as well,” she said. She explained that in some schools, this is a kindergarten program that allows 4-year-olds.

“And that’s based on economic need,” Jonart said. “We opened that up to people and families that didn’t qualify for Head Start but may need some additional extended learning time for their 4-year-olds.”

Outside of Butte-Silver Bow, Morning Star School in Bozeman, which ranks at the tops of U.S. News & World Report’s list of Montana elementary schools, tested much better than any Butte-Silver Bow schools.

During the 2020-2021 school year, 24% of students tested below proficient in math and 21% tested below proficient in reading. This is still a dip from the school’s 2018-2019 scores, when 16% of students tested below proficient in math and 13% tested below proficient in reading.

O’Leary said that the OPI doesn’t track specifics as to why one school performs better than another.

“Many factors may result in one school declining more or another outperforming,” he said.