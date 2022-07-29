Butte School District to start 2022-23 school year without free meals waiver

This school year, schools in Butte-Silver Bow, and across the country, will no longer receive a federal waiver that allowed all students to receive free school meals regardless of family income, one of many waivers that was implemented at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the last two years, more kids in Butte-Silver Bow have been receiving school meals than pre-pandemic because of these waivers.

Congress passed the $3 billion “Keep Kids Fed Act,” at the end of June, which extended many of the waivers for the 2022-23 school year and summer meal programs in 2022, with the exception of one that allowed all students access to free school meals regardless of family income.

The bill passed the House in a 376-42 vote with the free meals waiver intact, but when it was introduced to the Senate, Sen. Rand Paul, (R-Ky.), suggested adding back the reduced meals category.

Before the pandemic, children in families who were at or below 130% of the federal poverty level were eligible for free school meals, while students between 130-185% of the poverty level were eligible for reduced-price meals.

This year, families with school-aged children will have to fill out free and reduced lunch forms for the upcoming school year, like they did pre-pandemic.

Kurt Marthaller, dDirector of Central Services for Butte School District, said he was “very disappointed” when Congress didn’t renew the waiver.

“All the waivers they put out helped out,” Marthaller said. “But it’s a shame they didn’t renew the free meals waiver.”

He said that the waiver allowed any kids who wanted to eat lunch or breakfast to do so, and got rid of the stigma sometimes associated with students who receive free and reduced lunch.

“During the whole time with free meals, our food insecurity went away,” Marthaller said. “We had basketball players and football players coming in the cafeteria and eating, and now I’m afraid that will go away.”

Approximately 30 million children nationwide utilized free or reduced lunch and 15 million utilized free or reduced breakfast during the 2019 Fiscal Year, the last before the pandemic, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

According to the 2020 Butte-Silver Bow Community Health Needs Assessment, 19.5% of residents in the county are “food insecure,” meaning they had run out of food in the past year or were worried about running out of food. Statewide, 1 in 10 Montanans struggle with hunger, and approximately 35,500 children live in food insecure homes, according to the Montana Food Bank Network.

LEARNING FROM PANDEMIC

In March 2020, when many schools across the country switched to remote learning, Butte School District, like many others, faced a problem: how were they going to continue to provide meals to kids?

The school district reached out to Action Inc., which has operated the Free Summer Meals Program for more than two decades. However, Action Inc. wasn’t prepared to operate the school meal program in March, so Marthaller said that he, Butte School District superintendent Judy Jonart, BSD transportation director Jeremey Whitlock and other officials at the school district “put (their) heads together” and came up with a solution.

“It really was a team effort,” Marthaller said.

They started by operating meal sites at the schools, but realized they weren’t reaching many kids. So, they started running buses out to more sites, more than double what they started with, including sites in Ramsay and Walkerville, and places where families may not have access to adequate transportation to get to a site farther away.

“We reached a lot of kids that way,” he said.

Marthaller said that if there’s one thing the pandemic taught the school district, it’s that Butte has a lot of hungry kids.

“One thing we’ve learned during this whole process is we have kids out there, and they’re hungry, and we fed them,” Marthaller said.

Between March 2020 and June 2020, the school district served 53,214 breakfasts and 53,949 lunches, for a total of more than 107,000 meals.

Despite the absence of the free lunch waivers, Marthaller said some of the other waivers extended in the “Keep Kids Fed Act,” including the additional 40-cent reimbursement for school lunches and 15-cent reimbursement for school breakfasts, and allowing substitutions in meals when gaps occur due to COVID induced supply chain shortages.

“It’s hard right now to get breakfast products,” he said.

Butte School District also has four schools that qualify for a community eligibility provision, meaning that all students in those schools qualify for free meals, Marthaller said. It was Kennedy Elementary, West Elementary, and Emerson, but Margaret Leary Elementary has been added this year.

“I’m hoping that our food insecurity continues to decrease,” he said.

SCHOOL MEALS PROGRAM

The waivers have helped during the summer as well.

Connie Ternes-Daniels of Action Inc., who’s headed the Free Summer Meals Program for the last five years, said that the organization continued how the school district was doing meals in its summer program. For one thing, the organization got five “marginal, old weatherization vans” and used them the way the school district had been using the buses.

“If there’s one thing we learned from the pandemic, it was how to feed more kids,” Ternes-Daniels said, adding that summer meal programs are “invaluable,” especially now, when inflation is high.

Ternes-Daniels said the implementation of the waivers in 2020 and 2021 have been transformational. These waivers, she said, have taken the summer meals program from having nine to 10 meal sites to having 16 to 18 sites.

According to Ternes-Daniels, Action Inc. went from serving approximately 16,000 summer meals in 2019, to 68,624 meals in 2020 and 57,111 in 2021.

The waivers passed enabled summer meal programs and schools going through school closures more flexibility with delivering meals to students, like grab-and-go meals, allowing a parent or guardian to pick up meals for their child or allowing children to pick up meals for their siblings. It also allowed the summer meals program to give kids bags containing breakfast for them to eat the next morning, said Ternes-Daniels.

In Butte-Silver Bow particularly, the waivers have also allowed the summer meals program and the school district during school closures to include Holy Cross Church, a site that wasn’t allowed pre-COVID because it’s in the same district as Butte Country Club, according to Ternes-Daniels.

Ternes-Daniels said Holy Cross is their third busiest meal distribution site, because although it’s in the same district as the country club, there are a lot of low-income families living in that area.

At the beginning of summer 2022, the waivers were no longer applicable for the summer meals program. So until the “Keep Kids Fed Act” was passed at the end of June, the program was feeding less kids, Ternes-Daniels said.

“They wanted to go back and not take any of the lessons we learned during COVID, which was a mistake,” Ternes-Daniels said. “If I could say one thing to Congress, OPI and USDA, I would tell them to talk to those of us on the ground — we do know how to reach kids and make sure none of them go hungry.”

Ternes-Daniels said Action Inc. has been operating sites in Deer Lodge and helping out in Whitehall, but during the pandemic Deer Lodge was able to run its own summer meals program because of the waivers.

“We’re back down there this year because the waivers weren’t in place at beginning of the year,” she said. “I have to believe that there are kids down in Deer Lodge needing access to food but aren’t getting it.”

She agreed with Marthaller that the school meals program has been a collaborative team effort. The Town Pump Charitable Foundation has been “instrumental,” she said, as well as The Montana Tech Foundation, which has a couple of members manning the site at the Blaine Community Center every Thursday. The Butte Emergency Food Bank has provided food backpacks for the weekend at all the sites and an anonymous donor also gave $3,000 to the summer meal program.

There are also more than 80 volunteers from all over Butte who have helped, in addition to seven from Action Inc.’s youth program, she said.

Shannon Panisko, director of annual giving and departmental involvement at the Montana Tech Foundation, said the foundation plans to be involved for years to come.

“One of the elements is we feel we have a special obligation to students in the community,” she said. She added that the grab-and-go site at Blaine typically sees between 30 and 45 a day.

Marthaller said the school district will be encouraging families to sign up for other benefits like SNAP and TANF, as well as sending out and publishing a letter from the director and making phone calls to let families know they need to apply for free and reduced meals for the coming school year.

“Families need help,” Marthaller said. “During this pandemic, the economy, rising gas prices and inflation have been a burden on parents.”