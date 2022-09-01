Butte School District opens for 2022-23 school year; property taxes expected to go down

Homeowners in Butte School District will see a decrease in property taxes from last year, according to Kevin Patrick, the district’s business manager. Likewise, students attending schools in the district will see some new classes, and those going to Kennedy Elementary School will be under the leadership of a new principal.

Patrick said the school’s budget, which trustees finalized recently, bears good news for homeowners living in the high school and elementary school districts.

For homeowners with $100,000 homes in the elementary school districts, property taxes will go down $17.12 from last year and those with $200,000 homes will see a $34.24 decrease in property taxes from last year. East Middle School is included in the elementary category.

In the high school district, homeowners with $100,000 homes will see a decrease of $11.80 from last year and those with $200,000 homes will see a decrease of $23.60.

Patrick said an increase in properties' taxable value and a slight increase in state funding have contributed to the decrease in property taxes.

He said the Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds the district received during COVID-19 are supplemental, so they don’t factor into the taxes very much. However, he said, the funds “are helping the district maintain staffing levels and certain expenses that the general fund or other funds would have to absorb if we didn’t have those ESSER funds.”

When voters passed the elementary school’s general fund levy in May, Patrick said, the school district estimated taxes would increase, but when they completed the budget, the district found taxes actually went down.

He said that because of the increased taxable value and the increased state funding, the elementary school and high schools will be able to operate at 100% of their budgets.

The school year started for students on Tuesday, and Superintendent Judy Jonart said the district has a large new crew of teachers all over the district because there were a lot of retirements last year.

“We have a very good staff,” Jonart said. “We’re lucky to have them within Butte School District.”

Jonart also said while the district will keep all the cleaning and sanitizing protocols that came with COVID and offer masks for anyone who wants them, they’re keeping things the way they were last year.

She said while the district is “always updating and enhancing its curriculum,” it has updated and revised its language arts program, added a STEM class and a culinary arts at East Middle School.

“We’re very excited that school’s starting and can hardly wait for kids to come back,” Jonart said Monday. “We really miss them during the summer. It’s not the same when they’re gone.”

Jonart also said the high school is continuing to increase its dual enrollment classes and the district is continuing to offer its early childhood program at Emerson school, which is not only offering kindergarten but class for four-year-olds.

These aren’t the only updates to the district. This year, Kennedy has a new principal, former English teacher at Butte High School, Brian Anderson.

Anderson taught for 22 years in Butte and three in Nevada. While in Butte, he taught “basically everything you can teach in English,” including speech and yearbook.

He also coached football and wrestling. All three of his sons went to schools in the district, and his wife Danielle is a teacher at West Elementary School. He got his master’s in education at the University of Montana in Missoula and a K-12 and superintendent endorsement.

He said he’d been waiting for a spot to open up and he’s excited for the change.

“One of the things they told me when I took this job is that there’s a great staff up here, and they were right,” Anderson said. “The people up here are amazing, they’re so good. I can’t say enough good things about them."

He said one thing he and the rest of the staff at Kennedy are working on is transitioning the school from COVID to out of the pandemic, and that they’re focusing a lot on student safety. Personally, he’s focusing on meeting and learning about “250 new faces.”