Butte nurse pleads not guilty to drug charges

A Butte woman pleaded not guilty Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto in the Russell Smith Federal Courthouse in Missoula to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances from four different health care facilities in Butte-Silver Bow, Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Powell counties.

The indictment alleges that 30-year-old Shantyl Marie Giacoletto illegally and intentionally obtained oxycodone from the Community Hospital of Anaconda from around March to June 2021 “by fraud, deception, and subterfuge.”

It also alleges she unlawfully obtained oxycodone and hydrocodone from Copper Ridge Health and Rehab from August to November 2021 and from Continental Care and Rehabilitation on or around Oct. 5.

The last count of the indictment alleges she illegally obtained oxycodone, hydrocodone and morphine from The Ivy at Deer Lodge from around Nov. 19 to Nov. 23.

If convicted, the sentence carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison, $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release.

The Montana Standard reached out to defense attorney Jeffrey Dahood for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Giacoletto was held pending further proceedings.

