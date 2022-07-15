Butte native ran 163 miles for MS, as tribute to mother

Eric Henrich’s mother, Julie Henrich, has had multiple sclerosis his entire life. Her symptoms started in 1985, she said. Eric was born in 1989, and Julie was officially diagnosed in the 1999.

“I was basically forced to watch my mom slowly degrade over time,” Butte-born Bozeman resident Eric said. “It’s a hard thing to see.”

He said that as he grew, he spent much of his free time being a “helping hand” for his mom, whether it be helping her around the house or in town.

“She’s always been my biggest supporter and biggest fan,” he said. “So I’ve always been there for her, whatever she needed.”

MS is “an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body,” according to the National MS Society.

It can cause fatigue, walking difficulties, vision problems, numbness or tingling, cognitive changes, emotional changes, bowel problems and more. In rarer cases, it can cause symptoms including– but not limited to – seizures, hearing loss, breathing problems, speech problems and swallowing problems.

As of now, there is no cure.

Julie, who still lives in Butte, said that although there is “not a defined mold” for people with MS, she has many of the symptoms, including gait problems and problems walking. She said when Eric was younger – around elementary school-age – she would put her hands on his shoulders to help her walk.

But as Eric grew to his current height of more than six feet, “he got so tall I could no longer do that,” she said.

Now, she uses two four-armed crutches or a walker to get everywhere.

THE RELAY

Henrich was scrolling through Facebook one day in June 2021 when he came across an ad for an organization called MS Run the US, which raises money for MS awareness, research and fulfilling financial aid requests, like home modifications and movement devices for people with MS.

He said that when he saw it and started reading through the website, he started crying.

“I thought, ‘Holy s—t, this is the way I can give back,’” Henrich said. “It’s a miniscule way to give back to [my mom] compared to what she’s done for me over my lifetime. Not only a way to give back to her, but to the MS community.”

Although he does have experience as a runner in marathons, ultra marathons, 50Ks and Spartan races, he said it’s by no means a requirement to be accepted.

The application process, Henrich said, consisted of multiple interviews that spend from the end of June through August, and that runners are ultimately chosen because of how their stories can further the cause.

He said he found out he was accepted as a runner in late September and received the actual invitation and acceptance letters in October.

Henrich also said he was told by the organization’s founder that he was chosen because of how similar his story was to hers.

MS run for the US was founded in 2009 by Ashley Schneider, whose mother was diagnosed with MS four years before Schneider was born, according to the organization’s website.

In 2010, Schneider became the 16th woman to run across the US by running 3,288 miles in six months, and raised $50,000 for MS, which was 10% of her original goal.

MS Run the US launched its first Ultra Relay Race in 2013, and raised Schneider’s original goal of $500,000 by the following year.

MS Run the US holds an annual, 19-segment ultra relay run stretching 3,260 miles across America, according to its website. Each segment has one runner who runs an approximate 160 miles over the course of about six days. Some people run more than 160 miles, some run less, and the number of days a runner has to complete their run can be more or less than six days depending on the distance they run.

Eric, who has two auto-immune disorders himself, did Segment 10, 163 miles from Holdrege, Nebraska, to Lincoln, Nebraska. He ran it in six days, from June 13-18, and has managed to raise more than $10,000 for the organization. The relay will end Aug. 20.

The run is a relay, not a race. Each runner passes the next a baton. For example, Henrich got a baton from the Segment 9 runner, and passed it to the segment 10 runner.

He said he fundraised through social media, on his personal pages and in different relay and marathon groups, and in his work’s Slack.

“People that donated that I haven’t met before or even heard of before,” he said.

‘DELIBERATE DISCOMFORT’

Henrich calls the ultra marathon the “biggest athletic feat I’ve done in my life.”

He’s been doing some work on himself over the past few years, working out, eating healthier, losing weight, and the MS relay is another marker for him of how far he’s come.

“I’m just a totally different person now,” he said. “If you would’ve told the person I was two years ago that I was going to run 165 miles in six days, I would’ve said… you’re (expletive) crazy.”

The 165 is including the walking to and from the support vehicle along the way that Henrich did outside the segment that was counted on his fitness watch.

MS Run the US provides a crew of people to assist the runners, who sleep in the master bedroom of an RV when they’re not running. The crew prepares the runner’s meals, clean dishes, prepare ice baths for them to soak their muscles and everything else so that all the runners have to do is run, eat, sleep, repeat.

Henrich said by the end of the six days, his muscles didn’t hurt any more, except the arch of his left foot. For the run, he’d also engaged in training – both physical and mental – for the better part of the year leading up to the event.

“This chapter of my life is called deliberate discomfort,” Henrich said. “To handle more stress, more joy more love… just more.”

Part of Henrich’s preparation included painting his toenails orange, a sort of tradition of his. Several years ago, a friend asked him to go for a pedicure with her a few days before he had a race. He agreed, and when he ran, it was “exceptionally faster than during training.”

He said he broke down what he did different before that race, and the only thing that was different was the pedicure.

“My feet were so soft with less calluses, so I could feel the ground better when I was running,” he said. “My feet had more spring to them.”

Ever since, he’s gotten a pedicure before ever major run or race, and usually he lets the nail tech pick a color. Orange is the color of the organization and of MS awareness, so the nail tech gave him a couple of shades to choose from, and he chose the one that is closest to what the organization uses.

Although the race pushed Henrich’s limits, it was worth it for him, especially considering everything his mom has done while having MS.

“If my mom has done so many incredible things while working through her own pain and discomfort my entire life, then absolutely I can push through my own pain to run 160-plus miles for her. She’s hands down the strongest person I know...A lot of the strength that I used push through for run I drew from her.”

“I was overwhelmed with gratitude and pride that he would do something like this not only for myself, but for the entire MS community,” Julie said.

Although Eric segment is done, he said he’s still trying to raise all the money he can. You can donate to his fundraiser at: https://msruntheus.salsalabs.org/2022relay/p/runforjulie/index.html.