Butte High valedictorians excited for next chapter

After four years of hard work, Butte High School graduates Morgan Immel and Cein Cunningham have achieved their dreams of being valedictorians.

This year, Butte High has 33 valedictorians, which is a little more the usual, said principal John Metz. He said Immel and Cunningham stand out to him because not only are they hard working, like all the valedictorians are, but they’re well-respected among their classmates and humble.

“They’ve both just worked extremely hard to get where they are,” Metz said.

Although both students are successful and were born and raised in Butte, they have different mindsets about their successes. Immel, for her part, works hard and strives for good grades, but doesn’t let those goals define her.

“Coming into freshman year, I really wanted to be a valedictorian,” Immel said. “But it wasn’t something for me where if I got a B, I would die. It was just, if I continue to get straight A’s, then I got straight A’s, and if not, that was fine.”

This year, she only needed to take four classes to graduate, but she took six so she could take as many dual-credit college courses as possible, because it’s economical to take them at a reduced rate now so she can take fewer at full-price when she goes to college. She also took honors classes.

Cunningham, on the other hand, said he isn’t easily satisfied, and is always looking to the next mountain he can climb.

“It feels good,” Cunningham said of becoming valedictorian. “But it’s almost like I’m unsatisfied because I want more. I realize how far I’ve come, and it’s great, and it’s awesome. And I’m so happy that I’ve made it this far and accomplished everything that I have, but I’m unsatisfied because I’m ready for the next…I’m just always looking to that next step, I guess.”

For him, the next step includes getting involved at college as much as he can by getting involved in student research, which he’s really looking forward to, and learning as much as he can.

Immel will attend the University of Montana in Missoula in the fall with an undeclared major. She said she’s going to the University of Montana because although she is unsure of what degree path she’ll take, she knows that it won’t be in STEM, which is what Montana State University and Montana Tech specialize in.

When she thinks about potential degrees, she’s considering pre-law or possibly pharmacy, both of which are well-known programs at the university.

Conversely, Cunningham is looking to a career in STEM as a biological sciences major at Montana Technological University, where he will be pre-med. His goal right now is to become an anesthesiologist.

He said he chose to go to Montana Tech because he’s heard great things about the biological sciences department, and he could stay close to home and avoid paying for room and board. He’s planning on getting a jump-start by taking classes over the summer.

Cunningham credits his drive, particularly that for valedictorian, to his mother.

“Being a valedictorian kind of started off as [my mom’s] dream when I was younger,” Cunningham said. “And she was always like ‘just keep going, just keep going.’ And then I guess, as I got into my later years in high school, it kind of became more of my dream because I saw what I was doing, and I saw what I could do and how you can impact the world by working so hard.”

This summer, Immel plans on working at her job at the Stodden Park carousel and going on a couple of trips before starting college in the fall. She said she held the job all through high school, and really enjoyed it.

During school, she played volleyball her freshman year, was in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, Key Club and the Excel club.

Looking back, her favorite classes were English and history, and Spanish–because of the teacher. She said she likes her soon-to-be alma mater because of the teachers, who were supportive and nice.

“It really helps to know that teachers are in your corner,” she said.

In her free time, she hangs out with her friends and reads. Her favorite genres are romance, drama and memoirs. A good memoir she’s read recently is “Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey through His Son’s Addiction” by David Sheff.

Cunningham played football his freshman year, and has a self-proclaimed long list of jobs he’s held, starting at age 12, including the Butte Trap Club, Benny’s Power Toys, Red Mountain Truck Line and Metal’s Sports Bar and Grill, to name a few. He said he plans to continue to work when he goes to college.

He said that although balancing these jobs and his course load challenged him at times, like anything else, if you want something bad enough, you work for it.

“Sophomore year was hard, because working up at Metal’s, I sometimes would have late nights, and I’d get off and go home and do some biology or some math and be up until past midnight,” he said.

In his free time, Cunningham enjoys hanging out with his friends and recreating in his home state by doing things like bow hunting, rifle hunting, hiking, fishing, camping and going out on the lake.

In addition to both he and Immel having a 4.0, they were in National Honor Society and Science National Honors Society. They both also received the Geraldine Kursinsky Scholarship and the Jim and Chloe Gilman Scholarship. Cunningham also earned the Butte Teachers’ Union #332 Scholarship.

Cunningham said that while maintaining a 4.0 in college is at the top of his list, doing student research and being involved on campus are slightly more important to him.

Immel said she’d like to as well, but she’s also excited to get out and experience college.

