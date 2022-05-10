Butte High School honors academic achievement of seniors

Nurses, engineers and teachers, oh my! Butte High School honored 112 graduating seniors at its annual academic luncheon Tuesday in the conference room of the Copper King Hotel and Convention Center, many of whom have plans to go to college in hopes of becoming one of the aforementioned occupations.

However there were also future physical therapists, small business owners, pharmacists, an architect and a pilot in the mix. A few students are going to college on football scholarships, and a couple for track or cross-country.

Hilma Parks, the guidance counselor at Butte High, said roughly 42% of the graduating class was being honored at the luncheon because they had received academic awards or scholarships.

“I did not start the journey with this class,” Parks said before announcing the names of the seniors. “I inherited this class in 2019. They were sophomores… and when I say this class is remarkable, it’s really an understatement. Because the class of 2022 is truly remarkable.”

The class will be graduating 33 valedictorians, four salutatorians and one national merit finalist, Parks said in her speech. Many of the seniors will go on to attend in-state colleges including the University of Montana in Missoula, University of Montana Western, Montana Technological University, Montana State University and the Highlands College of Montana Tech.

A few will be going out of state, too, to Brigham Young University-Idaho, the University of Washington and the University of Arizona. Some will be taking gap years or going straight into the workforce.

Butte High’s principal John Metz said that although the luncheon happens every year, it was canceled because of COVID-19. He also said the number of students who received awards was a little higher this year than in previous years.

One of the valedictorians, Maiya Carpenter, who will go to MSU for engineering, said it’s exciting to be graduating. She said one of the reasons she chose Montana State was to join her sister.

“My sister went to school there,” Carpenter said. “She’s still going there.” She also said her dad, an engineer, is one of the reasons she’s going into engineering.

Graduating senior Brysynn Dunn is also going to MSU, but for architecture. Like Carpenter, Dunn said she has family ties that helped inspire her career choice, including aunts and uncles.

Carpenter received a Montana State University System Honor and STEM/Healthcare Scholarship and a Butte High School Achievement “B” Award. She was also in the National Honor Society and Science Honor Society.

Dunn received several scholarships, including Montana State University System Honor and STEM/Healthcare Scholarship, Montana State University Premier Scholarship, a Worthy Student Award from Butte Retired Teachers, a Jacob Wheeler Foundation Scholarship, and Butte High School Achievement “B” Award. She was also in the National Honor Society.

Butte High’s class of 2022 will graduate June 2 at 8 p.m.

