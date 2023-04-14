Two Butte Central High School students spent a week of their spring in Helena getting mail, notes and refreshments for members of Montana’s legislature as part of the Legislative Page Program.

The opportunity to be pages was spearheaded by Butte Central High teacher Melissa Hibbard, who teaches government, history and A.P. psychology. Although Butte Central students have been pages in the past, it hasn’t been for several years, said the school’s superintendent Don Peoples Jr.

“We’ve had kids in the past do it,” Peoples said. “But it’s been quite a few years, quite a few legislative sessions. I commend Dr. Hibbard for taking the initiative to do this.”

Hibbard said she brought the idea to Peoples, who approved it. Then, she hand-selected the students and sought a sponsor for them.

“I try to take every opportunity to create cool experiences for students,” Hibbard said. “And this isn’t a thing that comes around all the time.”

Ethan Andersch, an 18-year-old senior, and Hallie Kellicut, a 16-year-old junior, were both asked by Hibbard if they were interested in applying to be pages for the state legislature.

Andersch was interested in the opportunity because of his future aspirations.

“I think I want to go into political science or sociology and then maybe law school, and then try to get a job and so I thought it'd be cool just to go and see how it all works and get to experience it,” Andersch said.

Kellicut also jumped at the opportunity, although she wasn’t originally interested in politics or government.

“I really just thought it would be a great opportunity,” Kellicut said. “And I had heard about it before. And I, at the time when I went into my page week, I wanted to go into psychology, but now I think I'm going to go into studying political science.”

Hibbard said she chose Kellicut and Andersch for the opportunity because they were the kind of students who had shown interest in government and they could academically afford to miss a week of school without their grades suffering.

“I wanted to pick two kids I knew had the academic background to afford to miss a week of school and not fall behind,” Hibbard said. “And I knew their personal interests and academic interests aligned with this opportunity.”

Every student page needs a sponsor from within the legislature, either a senator or representative, so she looked to the “Butte Central network.” She ended up reaching to alum Ryan Lynch, who serves as a senator, and Donavon Hawk, who serves as a representative and has kids who attend Central.

Each legislator can only sponsor two students per legislative session, and Lynch had already sponsored two. Hawk ended up sponsoring the students, who both enjoyed working with him.

Andersch, who takes some classes at Montana Technological University, went to Helena during Tech’s spring break from March 13-17, and Kellicut went from February 20-24.

Both students said it was fairly easy to keep up with their school work while they were away.

There were students from other schools there as well, they said. While they’re pages, students are responsible for their own housing and transportation.

Kellicut said she was able to stay in Helena and Andersch commuted each day.

Pages are paid minimum wage and work from 8 a.m. Monday to the close of Saturday's floor session.

“It was really easy to forget we were working because it was so much fun,” Kellicut said.

