Butte Central High School celebrates Senior Commitment Day

Butte Central High School students, faculty, parents and representatives from local universities such as Carroll College, Montana Technological University and the University of Montana in Missoula gathered at the school Friday to celebrate the 25 graduating seniors who are going on to higher education.

This year, every Butte Central student is going straight from high school to college, according to guidance counselor Ethan Hoffman. There is a foreign exchange student from Switzerland in the senior class who is taking a gap year, but he is also planning on going to college, Hoffman said.

Butte Central principal JP Williams called Hoffman the “superstar of the event.” He said Hoffman worked tirelessly to help the students apply for colleges and scholarships, making the celebration possible.

The graduating seniors will be going to a variety of in- and out-of-state colleges, Hoffman said. On the list is Montana Tech, Carroll College, the University of Montana, the University of Montana Western, Montana State University in Bozeman, Gonzaga University, University of Jamestown, Boise State University and more.

Signs for the colleges made by the school’s yearbook club were displayed at the event and attached to one of the walls in the school’s lobby.

Butte Central boasts a 100% graduation rate and 100% college acceptance rate, and Hoffman said that all the students received some sort of financial aid or scholarship. While the rate of seniors attending college is exceptionally high this year, Hoffman said that the school’s usual college attendance rate is 90-95%.

“It really depends on the class,” Hoffman said. He added that their class size is small, and if the class size was 100 or more kids, there probably would have been a few who went into the military or to trade schools.

Joseph Sehulster, who will be attending Carroll College, plans to major in nursing.

“It fits me the best,” he said. “I like to help people.”

When asked how he feels about graduating high school, he said he’s not sure how he feels about it yet.

Maggie Stimatz, who will be going to Gonzaga, said she chose that school because she has many family members who went there, and she’s seen many games there. She also plans on going into nursing.

“It’s hard to leave,” she said. “But I think it will be a really good thing for all of us to get out on our own and see what’s out there.”

Butte Central’s graduation is May 29.

